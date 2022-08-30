From 'The Fly' to 'A Nightmare on Elm Street,' several of the essentials are accounted for here.

The '80s were a great decade for horror. Directors like Sam Raimi, John Carpenter and John Landis were at the top of their game, churning out campy, gory classics that influenced the next generation of filmmakers. Likewise, David Cronenberg and Alejandro Jodorowsky delivered boundary-pushing body horrors. Stanley Kubrick even entered the genre, with stunning results.

The most beloved horrors of the era include several great titles that may have flown under some viewers' radars, as well as classics that can be rewatched over and over. Those seeking an '80s nostalgia trip and some hair-rising goodness need look no further.

Mickey Rourke stars in this neo-noir horror about a private investigator looking into the disappearance of the singer Johnny Favorite. His search takes him to New Orleans, where things take a turn for the occult: a young woman claims that Johnny was a Satanist who sold his soul to the Devil for talent.

Angel Heart is an intriguing blend of a detective story and a supernatural horror, with great performances from Rourke, Robert De Niro, and Charlotte Rampling. It was a critical and commercial disappointment on release but has since developed a large fanbase. Christopher Nolan and Ken Levine, creator of BioShock Infinite, have cited it as an influence.

'The Return of the Living Dead' (1985) - 7.3/10

This comedy-horror follows a warehouse owner (Clu Gulager) and two employees who accidentally release a gas into the air which causes the dead to return as zombies. They embark on a madcap mission to save their town from the hordes of the hungry dead. While not especially groundbreaking, The Return of the Living Dead packs enough gags - and an energetic punk rock soundtrack - to justify a viewing.

The filmwas the directorial debut for Dan O'Bannon, who wrote the screenplays for Alien, Lifeforce, and Total Recall. Like Dark Star, another project O'Bannon worked on, The Return of the Living Dead was moderately successful on release but grew to become a cult favorite. It's worth it just for O'Bannon's unique, off-kilter sense of humor.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' - 7.4/10

Wes Craven's 1984 supernatural slasher pushed the genre's boundaries and delivered a villain for the ages in the form of Freddie Krueger (Robert Englund). Decades later, A Nightmare on Elm Street still feels fresh. The performances are top-notch, including Johnny Deep in his film debut, and Craven's direction is confident and stylish.

In particular, the movie deserves praise for its dream sequences, where clever production design and practical effects are used to blur the line between reality and nightmare. The film spawned a legion of sequels and imitators, but few have the original's energy and macabre sense of humor.

Sam Raimi's low-budget classic revolves around a group of college students vacationing in an isolated cabin who accidentally play a tape that summons demons and other dark entities. Soon, mayhem and possessions abound as the characters fall to the dark side one by one, leaving lone survivor Ash (Bruce Campbell) to fight his way out.

The Evil Dead revolutionized the horror genre and laid the foundation for a mega-franchise. Its energetic camerawork (particularly the shots from the demons' POV) is still fresh and vital. Campbell's performance rightly earned him his place in the pantheon of horror heroes. Sure, some of the makeup and effects aren't as scary today as they were in 1981, but The Evil Dead beats most modern horror horrors in terms of raw creativity and the filmmakers' passion.

Santa Sangre (Spanish for 'holy blood') is an avant-grade horror from oddball visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky. Jodorowsky's son Axel stars as Fenix, a man who had a traumatic upbringing in a circus. Fenix and his mother Concha (Blanca Guerra) had a routine where she would pretend that his hands were her own. This act takes a macabre and surreal turn when Concha begins using Fenix's hands to murder young women.

As with most of Jodorowsky's work, striking visuals and impressive set design are at a premium in Santa Sangre. It's a twisted vision, full of violence and darkness, but an impressive one nonetheless, proving that there are few filmmakers like Jodorowsky.

'An American Werewolf in London' (1981) - 7.5/10

After finding success with straight comedies National Lampoon's Animal House and The Blues Brothers, director John Landis returned to comedy-horror with An American Werewolf in London. David (David Kessler) and Jack (Griffin Dunne) are two American backpackers traveling the English moors when they are attacked by a werewolf. Jack dies and returns as a zombie, while David gets away with just a bite, but fears he may transform at the next full moon.

An American Werewolf in London's mix of frights and gags is still entertaining today. Not to mention, the practical effects were ahead of their time, making for the best werewolf transformation scene on film up to that point. Unsurprisingly, the effects and creature design were highly influential. Echoes of David can be found in subsequent movie werewolves like Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Body horror maestro David Cronenberg delivered a string of essential horrors in the '70s and '80s, from sex horror Shivers to the Jeremy Irons-starring Dead Ringers. His most satisfying project, though, is undoubtedly The Fly, about a scientist who transforms into a fly after an experiment goes wrong.

Jeff Goldblum puts in a warm, hilarious performance as the doomed scientist Seth, alongside the equally charming Geena Davis as journalist Veronica. We can't help rooting for Seth, even as he tampers with technology that should be left alone. The Fly plays out an exploitation version of Kafka's Metamorphosis, with schlock and gore aplenty alongside some genuinely thoughtful ideas.

Sam Raimi followed up The Evil Dead with a comedic sequel that tops the original in terms of pure entertainment factor. It's a wild ride, featuring zombies galore, haunted books, time-traveling portals, and one trusty chainsaw. In particular, Raimi shows off his skill at visual gags - the scene where Ash fights against his possessed hand is one of the all-time great comedy-horror set pieces.

Bruce Campbell also deserves kudos for his larger-than-life performance. It's almost like a one-man film, with Campbell carrying most of the scenes on his own. He reprised the role in Army of Darkness and Ash vs. Evil Dead, but Evil Dead II stands out as his best performance.

Kurt Russell leads this claustrophobic thriller about a team of Antarctic researchers being preyed upon by an extraterrestrial shapeshifter. Tensions mount and loyalties fray as the crew turns on each other out of fear that anyone could be the monster.

When it premiered, The Thing drew negative, even hostile reviews, but now it is widely considered to be John Carpenter's masterpiece. It inspired many young filmmakers, not least Quentin Tarantino, whose The Hateful Eight is overtly inspired by The Thing, right down to the snowy setting, themes of distrust, Ennio Morricone score, and the same lead actor.

The Shining represents the creative fusion of Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick, two artists then at the height of their powers. King might not have liked the final product, but there's no denying its potency. Jack Nicholson puts in one of his most iconic performances as Jack Torrance, a recovering alcoholic tasked with looking after an old hotel during the winter. Soon, Jack's clairvoyant son Danny (Danny Loyd) beings communicating with the ghosts and other supernatural forces that roam the building.

Although not well-reviewed on release, The Shining has since come to be seen as one of Kubrick's best films and a horror touchstone. So much of the film has become iconic: the twins, Danny's tricycle, 'red rum', the wave of blood, Jack bursting through a door screaming 'Here's Johnny!' The film is also notorious for the behind-the-scenes issues, not least the harsh way Kubrick treated Shelley Duvall, demanding dozens of takes. The Shining set a new bar for horror movies, and profoundly influenced the genre for the rest of the decade.

