For decades, horror movies have been obsessed with tormenting teenagers. Whether it's their endless energy or their general naivety, slasher movie villains and other supernatural beings love to kill the youth. While most of these teens are still in high school when they're targeted, there is also a section of horror movies devoted to slaying college kids.

College is meant to be the time you discover yourself, living on your own without your family for the first time. Already feeling emotionally vulnerable, this newfound solitude makes college students prime targets for horror movie baddies. From serial killers to alien slugs, the following movies prove there are more horrific things on campus than your dorm mate not doing the dishes.

'Black Christmas' (1974)

One of the best horror movies of the 1970s, Black Christmas predates the equally-influential Halloween by four years. Set over winter break, the movie follows a sorority house as they receive disturbing phone calls. Brushing them off as nothing more than a prank, the girls soon discover the caller has more disturbing plans.

Lacking blood and gore but instead focusing on building tension, the film creates an effective feeling of dread as the killer stalks his victims throughout the house. Clever use of POV shots places the audience in the shoes of the killer, adding a layer of voyeurism and misogyny to Black Christmas's themes as he watches the unsuspecting women.

'Happy Death Day' (2017)

One of the best horror comedies in recent years, Happy Death Day is a fun crowd-pleasing flick. When college student Tree discovers she's trapped in a Groundhog Day-style time loop, things are made worse when the day always ends with the same masked figure killing her.

Jessica Rothe is terrific in the lead role, and she perfectly showcases Tree's journey from a mean sorority girl to a caring free spirit. With each loop Tree finds out more information about her situation and who wants her dead, creating a clever comedy with plenty of twists that keeps the audience guessing in between fits of laughter.

'Scream 2' (1997)

When Scream proved to be a massive hit at the box office, a sequel was rushed into production. With the original finding Ghostface carving up high schoolers, the next logical step was to follow the survivors into college. As Sidney (Neve Campbell) is still reeling from the murders that occurred two years ago, she becomes targeted by a new killer wearing the same mask.

The meta-commentary on the horror genre that set the original apart from its peers is carried over into Scream 2, as it takes a stab at sequels. With everyone a suspect unless they're dead, Scream 2 is one of the best slasher sequels out there and the best entry in the series behind the original.

'Pieces' (1982)

A classic of the video nasty era, Pieces blends elements of the slasher and Giallo genres. Set at a Boston university, a deranged killer is on the loose and targeting female students, using their body parts to create a human jigsaw puzzle. As more women die, a detective tries to track down the one responsible.

Notorious for its extreme violence against women, Pieces was banned in the UK for a time. This same focus on gore and sleaze is also what garnered it a reputation, and it is considered a cult classic in the golden age of slasher movies from the 1980s.

'The Prowler' (1981)

A standalone slasher movie that was released a year after Friday the 13th, The Prowler follows a group of college students as they are hunted down by a killer wearing a World War II uniform. With such a unique costume for the killer, the film contains its own disturbing yet dream-like atmosphere.

With practical effects maestro Tom Savini behind the scenes you know the kills are going to be great, and The Prowler does not disappoint as the youths are picked off one by one. The plot and killer's appearance are similar to My Bloody Valentine, and the two movies make for a great double feature.

'Urban Legend' (1998)

One of the best slasher movies of the 1990s, Urban Legend wears its Scream influence on its sleeve. Trading meta-humor for a focus on urban legends, the movie finds a killer murdering college students in set-pieces inspired by such popular tales. With her friends dying around her, Natalie (Alicia Witt) tries to get to the bottom of the killing spree before she is the next victim.

What sets Urban Legend apart from the abundance of other Scream-inspired slashers is its death scenes, and they remain some of the most memorable from that decade of horror. The movie also features a great cast of recognizable faces that includes Jared Leto, Tara Reid, Michael Rosenbaum, and even Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

'The House on Sorority Row' (1982)

After a prank results in the death of their housemother, the seven members of a sorority try to conceal the body during a graduation party. Somebody knows their secret, however, and believes the girls should be punished. One by one the sorority members fall victim to their new guest in this cult classic from the early 80s.

Favoring suspense over gratuitous gore, The House on Sorority Row was praised for the restraint it shows in its skillfully made kill scenes. This focus on building tension led to it being compared to the works of Alfred Hitchcock, while Quentin Tarantino is also a noted fan of the film.

'Happy Death Day 2U' (2019)

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Happy Death 2U begins with Tree (Jessica Rothe) enjoying her freedom from the time loop and her new romance with Carter (Israel Broussard). It doesn't take long for the loop to restart, and Tree must end it all over again to save herself and her new friends.

Happy Death Day 2U tries to differentiate itself from the original by adding an element of sci-fi to the mix while doubling down on the comedy. The horror angle is still present, as Babyface is still lurking around, but it does feel less utilized in this sequel. Though it is not as strong as the first entry, Happy Death Day 2U is still a worthy follow-up and a fun time.

'Flatliners' (1990)

What awaits us on the other side? That's the question that five medical students want to answer, and to do so they devise an experiment capable of producing near-death experiences. As they each journey into the afterlife before being revived, they discover something sinister has followed them back.

Bolstered by an impressive cast led by Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, and Kevin Bacon, Flatlinersis an intelligent thriller that explores the nature of life after death. While it doesn't go as far into its subject matter as it perhaps should have, Flatliners remains one of the most unique thrillers to emerge from the 1990s.

'Night of the Creeps' (1986)

When two dorky freshmen decide to join a fraternity so they can meet girls, they are tasked with stealing a dead body from the local morgue before they can pledge. When they release a frozen corpse from its containment, the alien slugs inside break free and infect the townspeople, turning them into zombie-like creatures.

Horror legend Tom Atkins co-stars as Detective Cameron, the officer who investigates their break-in and the subsequent murders. Atkins steals every scene he's in and provides plenty of great one-liners as he battles the monsters in Night of the Creeps, with the underrated horror-comedy gaining a cult following since its release.

