Throughout much of horror cinema's history, the genre has been immortalized by its iconic villains. From Count Orlok of 1922's Nosferatu to Universal's rogues gallery of movie monsters to the 80s slasher greats, the genres had many faces throughout the years.

In the last few decades, however, the focus in horror has mostly shifted from crafting legendary villains in favor of emotional themes and thoughtful character arcs. Regardless, a handful of modern horror baddies has snuck into the popular conscience of genre fans and will remain icons of the genre for years to come.

Jigsaw - The 'Saw' Franchise (2004-2021)

The Saw franchise follows unsuspecting victims who find themselves caught in the clutches of enigmatic serial killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell). His modus operandi involves themed traps, often based on the weaknesses of his victims.

Thanks to the Saw films and their timeless villain, "I want to play a game." has become of the most repeated and well-known lines of dialogue in modern horror. Throughout its nine entries, the series has explored the tragic backstory of John Kramer, making his morally misguided mission all the more compelling.

Patrick Bateman - 'American Psycho' (2000)

Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a handsome businessman thriving in 1980s New York City. What sets him apart from white-collar colleagues, however, is his second life as a serial killer.

Despite a late reveal that Patrick had never actually carried out his murderous fantasies, his disappointment in this realization proves the evil we witnessed still exists deep inside him. Bale's mixture of charisma and unpredictability make Patrick a haunting mascot for American entitlement, as well as a truly memorable villain for the ages.

Gabriel - 'Malignant' (2021)

When a mysterious killer runs rampant, Madison (Annabelle Wallis) begins having strange visions where she witnesses each murder the killer commits. She works with authorities in hopes to find the killer before her fate collides with his.

In one of the wildest twists in recent cinema, the film's third act reveals that the killer, Gabriel, is a tumor-like growth on the back of Madison's head, and he periodically takes over the body to enact his vicious crimes. The rest of the film is a series of elaborately gory set pieces, as we watch Gabriel contort in disturbing ways to tear apart his victims. The tonal shift proved jarring for many viewers, but most will agree that the image of Gabriel's pulpy face peeking behind Madison's hair is one they won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Pearl - 'X' and 'Pearl' (2022)

When an adult film crew makes a deal with an elderly couple to stay on their farm, they fail to mention why they need the location. When the wife, Pearl (Mia Goth), sees their activities from afar, tensions rise and violence eventually ensues.

Ti West's return to horror is a fun and stylized throwback to the grimy cult hits of the 70s and 80s. What sets his film apart, though, is a wholly unique villain in Goth's Pearl. Her oddly specific yet deeply human motives and their relationship with themes of sex and age are fascinating, instantly elevating X to modern horror classic status. And with a surprise prequel on the way, audiences will get even more Pearl soon enough.

The Babadook - 'The Babadook' (2014)

Widowed mother Amelia (Essie Davis) struggles to get through her day-to-day routine, grappling with loneliness, depression and raising her six-year-old son Samuel (Noah Wiseman) alone. As her stress and frustration rises, a bizarre book appears in her home, potentially awakening the eerie monster it tells the story of.

A good argument could be made that The Babadook's titular creature could be removed from the film entirely, as he essentially serves as an embodiment of Amelia's growing grief and depression. However, having a physical entity loom over Amelia throughout the film further emphasizes the haunting and suffocating burden she feels at every corner. The shadowy top-hatted figure has already exploded in popular culture, becoming a trending meme and an unlikely mascot for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Armitage Family - 'Get Out' (2017)

When bi-racial couple Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) plan to visit Rose's family, Chris expresses concerns that Rose hasn't told them he's black. She assures him it isn't a problem, but after an awkward first night, Rose's family gives Chris more reasons to be concerned than he ever could've anticipated.

Jordan Peele's ground-breaking satirical horror mines most of its scares from real-world issues, so it only makes sense that its villains are made more effective by how close to reality they are. Before their true colors are shown, they appear to be just another white suburban family hiding under the guise of surface-level social awareness. Unfortunately, given the extreme intolerance demonstrated in America's recent years, the film's premise, as well as its depiction of the Armitages, appears all the more plausible.

Kevin Wendell Crumb, AKA The Beast - 'Split' (2016)

When three teenagers are kidnapped by a man named Kevin (James McAvoy), who appears to have multiple personalities, the quick-witted Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) attempts to reason with him to free herself and the other two victims. This proves increasingly difficult, however, as more of Kevin's identities reveal themselves, each appearing to have their own motivations.

To say McAvoy's performance in Split is a showcase of his incredible range is a massive understatement. In lesser hands, the transition between Kevin's many personalities could've proved jarring, or even cheesy. Instead, we're treated to a tour de force of emotion, power, and terror-inducing rage that will surely be remembered by audiences for years to come.

Black Phillip - 'The Witch' (2015)

In 1630 New England, a family is cast out of their village and forced to live alone in the wilderness. It isn't long before strange occurrences plague the family, and tensions rise, as well as suspicions that something supernatural may be at work.

Rising auteur Robert Eggers came out swinging with his directorial debut, a slow-burn psychological horror masterpiece, immediately establishing his own brand of striking imagery. Among the film's most unforgettable images is that of the family's black-furred goat, dubbed by the children as Black Phillip after a demonic figure from a nursery rhyme. As the film progresses, the creature lives up to his name, especially in a chilling off-screen moment in the film's climax, where it's implied Black Phillip has revealed his true sinister form.

The Entity - 'It Follows' (2014)

When teenage couple Jay (Maika Monroe) and Hugh (Jake Weary) sleep together for the first time, Jay learns she has now contracted a contagious curse from Hugh. She soon learns that entails people around her being possessed and attempting to kill her, and that the only way to get rid of curse is to pass it on to another person.

Horror's history has shown us that the things not shown in a film of the genre are often more terrifying than anything we see on screen. And while the antagonist of It Follows embodies multiple physical hosts, its true form is never revealed. The conceit digs at a fundamental human fear that danger can emerge from anywhere, and stripping away the ability to trust another human is a more effective way than any to get under the viewers' skin.

The Tethered - 'Us' (2019)

Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) begrudgingly agrees to go to her beachfront hometown when her husband and children insist, despite childhood trauma she experienced there. The unsettling feeling that haunts her only gets worse when a strange family clad in red jumpsuits arrives at their home, and resembles each member of the Wilson family.

Jordan Peele's second outing as a director is bigger and bolder than his first in every way, one of those being a more vicious villainous family that opposes our protagonist this time around. Depending on interpretation of the film's ending, however, one could argue that either of Nyong'o's characters, Adelaide or her "tethered" Doppelganger Red, could be considered the film's villain. This complexity is echoed in Us's dense themes, cementing the film, and its central antagonists, in the modern horror canon.

