Bravo has had faith in The Real Housewives for many years, allowing viewers to meet many personalities impacting their lives. Besides the Housewives, it is essential to say that their husbands also play a big part in the shows, even though they are not paid for their appearances on the reality series. There have been many different marriages throughout housewife history, and some have made a positive impact. Still, for the most part, some have been cursed with the reality television divorce story.

Regardless of their current status, househusbands have also impacted viewers' lives and helped their wives become better versions of themselves in their ways. As much as they may say they want to be involved in the drama, they sometimes can't help it because they would fight for their wives if they are going through an injustice and stand up for them. From the Golden State to the mojitos in Miami, these househusbands have become known as some of the best husbands in The Real Housewives franchises.

10 Gregg Leakes

As one of the OG househusbands, Gregg Leakes, showed how much he worshipped the ground his wife Nene Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta would walk on. Even though they went through a rough patch in their marriage, which made them get divorced, it was undeniable how much they cared for each other. They tied the know again in 2013 to the delight of many viewers and cast members. It seemed everything would be going well for them, but unfortunately, Gregg had to battle cancer, and Nene became his rock.

Sadly, he passed away in 2021, but Nene keeps his memory alive. During his last moments on the show, it was clear to viewers how much he appreciated Nene while going through his cancer journey. Even though he wouldn't show it at times, he loved her a lot.

9 Seth Marks

When it comes to marriage hardships, a couple that viewers may think of would be Seth Marks and Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City because, since the beginning of the show, it seemed like their marriage was doomed. What was different about Seth Marks is that he fought for his marriage and started to spend more time with his family, since that was one of the main issues in their marriage. They, luckily, were able to make it work and are now more vital than ever.

So much so they decided to start a podcast called Hanging by the Thread, in which they explained what they went through and how they could move forward. Not only is he a great husband to Meredith, but he is a natural in front of the screen and protects his wife from anyone who comes at her.

8 Frank Catania Sr.

Even though they may not be married, the relationship between Frank Catania Sr. and Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey is admirable for a divorced couple, because they can coexist in a healthy environment as a family with no issues. They have a unique relationship since they used to live together while divorced, but it is noticeable that Frank treats Dolores respectfully and says they will do anything for her. He cares for and will protect her in any situation, even though he sometimes disagrees. He has a better relationship with Joe Gorga, and she gets along with Teresa Giudice.

7 Mauricio Umansky

The OG relationship goals husband, Mauricio Umansky, was a great husband to his wife, Kyle Richards, from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When the show started, it was clear to viewers how much Mauricio loved Kyle and would do anything for his family. Even though some of his work got in between Kyle and her family, viewers saw how much they had each other's back and wouldn't question the decisions they would make for their families. At this moment, Kyle and Mauricio are going through a separation, but viewers will never forget the happier times they spent together during the show.

6 John Barlow

John Barlow may be a man of few words, but one thing is sure about him: how much he loves his wife, Lisa Barlow, from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. They have had a smooth-sailing marriage, but something very admirable about them is how they built their business together, Vida Tequila. Working with a spouse may be challenging, but they can work together and care for what each knows they can do better than the other. He may only be on the show briefly, but he always supports his wife anytime he is on screen.

5 Pavit Randhawa

With only one season under his belt, Pavit Randhawa from The Real Housewives of New York City, what a great husband he is to Jessel Tank. The two may have started rocky, with many of the cast members questioning why they would spend time apart with Pavit leaving town any chance he could get, which began with a cheating rumor that was not true.

They were able to come out on top of it and become popular with his TikTok as he is a part of the Street Food Association of New York City. He stands out because of his quirkiness and his relationship with Jessel shines since it is clear why they fell in love; they understand each other well. Viewers cannot wait to see how their marriage will flourish in the next season of RHONY.

4 Terry Dubrow

Dr. Terry Dubrow is not shy when in front of a camera since he also has his show called Botched, but his relationship with his wife Heather on The Real Housewives of Orange County has made him shine even more. Dr. Dubrow already has a fantastic personality that shines through his show, but in RHOC, viewers can see another side of him: being a family man. He loves his job more than anything but has endured hardships in his marriage with Heather because of how much he works.

Even though he may still be as busy as ever, he has always made time to go to events with his wife and even stand up to other househusbands on behalf of his as he did against Shannon Storms Beador's ex-husband, David Beador. It's a known fact that Dr. Dubrow loves his wife and will go to bat for her at any time.

3 Todd Tucker

When thinking of a husband who has had everyone against him while doing nothing wrong, Todd Tucker is the first husband to come to mind because of his marriage to Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He did not have an easy journey towards his marriage with Kandi because her mother was against the marriage and made up lies about Todd. Any other husband would probably have walked away from the family drama, but what makes Todd Tucker a great house husband is how he will always be by Kandi's side.

He supports everything she does, and they are both constantly trying to evolve and be better in their careers for their family's future. They may be workaholics but seek what's best for their family. He is also admirable for putting his differences aside with Kandi's mom and helping her open a restaurant with her sisters.

2 Ken Todd

Regarding worshiping their wives and being supportive, no one can compare how much they love their wives like Ken Todd. His marriage with Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules has been going strong for many years, and it seems not to slow down. They both have a fantastic partnership, and their love for each other is as big as how much they love their pets. Not only has Ken shown how much he adores his wife, but he has also fought some of her battles with her friends because of how hurt she was by the people closest to her. Besides being a great husband, he has also made iconic one-liners throughout his time on shows like "Goodbye Kyle" or "I can't believe Tom Sandoval and Racquel in the Jacuzzi."

1 Russell Abraira

All the husbands above have something in common: they love their wives unconditionally. What differentiates Russell Abraira from The Real Housewives of Miami is how much support he has given his wife, Guerdy Abraira, since her cancer diagnosis. Viewers knew that the firefighter already loved his wife. Still, while going through such a brutal sickness, he has been with her every step of the way, and it has been a beautiful thing for viewers to experience the vow "through sickness and in health" with a well-liked reality television star.

