The Jedi. Interstellar guardians of peace and justice. Practitioners of the light side of the Force, a mysterious and phenomenal power. And the Sith, their ancient enemy and proponents of the dark side. And then, there are those who walk the line between the two or choose neither and settle on a path of gray.

In George Lucas' visionary Star Wars universe, the Jedi and Sith play pivotal roles in tales of epic battles to determine the fate of an entire galaxy, wielding their colorful laser swords and quasi-magical abilities in support of their chosen sides. The Star Wars Expanded Universe, now called Star Wars Legends, elaborated further on the mythos behind the rival orders beyond the original series of films.

However, following Disney's acquisition of the franchise, the expanded material was retconned out of official canon. Fans never forgot though, and still hold much regard for those supplementary stories, with their many notable Jedi and Sith characters and those in-between.

Galen Marek

The popular video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed presented a narrative in which Darth Vader adopted an apprentice in secret after killing the boy's Jedi father. Galen Marek, codenamed Starkiller, grew up believing that he was destined to help Vader overthrow his master Emperor Palpatine, but he was ultimately a pawn to lure out Palpatine's enemies. In the end, Marek sacrificed his life to save those that he endangered, inspiring them to form the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

Exceptionally strong in the Force even as a child, Marek could repel entire rooms full of opponents with telekinesis, produce devastating bursts of Sith lightning, and fight toe-to-toe with Vader and Palpatine, the most powerful Sith of their time. Additionally, Marek's skill with a lightsaber was adaptable and well-rounded, allowing him to defeat several Jedi and Sith swordsmasters.

Kyle Katarn

Former Imperial officer turned rebel soldier Kyle Katarn discovered that he was Force-sensitive sometime after the collapse of the Galactic Empire and trained himself to be a Jedi. His journey saw him wrestle with both the light and dark sides of the Force before finding an inner balance that enabled him to become a true Master who would go on to guide new generations of Jedi alongside the legendary Luke Skywalker.

Though mostly self-taught, Katarn was an incredibly proficient Force user, surpassing many Jedi. He had the ability to employ Sith powers like Force Lightning and Force Choke without succumbing to the dark side. And his mastery of lightsaber combat led to his appointment as the New Jedi Order's chief instructor.

Darth Revan

A major cornerstone of the Expanded Universe is the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game series, which offered stories of events millennia before those of the movies. One of the most significant figures of that period was Darth Revan, a Jedi who turned to the dark side and established a Sith Empire with his friend Darth Malak, who ended up betraying him. Revan would eventually find his way back to the light after his mind was wiped and he was given a renewed identity with the Jedi.

Having embraced the realms of both light and dark, Revan possessed one of the purest connections to the Force ever known. He was capable of extraordinary telekinetic feats, mental manipulation, and predicting the future. A deadly combatant and swordsman, Revan distinguished himself in the Mandalorian Wars and the Jedi Civil War.

Bastila Shan

A key participant in the Jedi Civil War, Bastila Shan was instrumental in the capture and rehabilitation of Darth Revan. The Force bond that she formed with Revan and her love facilitated the fallen Jedi's redemption, and with Revan's aid, Shan and the Old Republic were able to defeat the Sith Lord Darth Malak and restore peace for a time.

Shan's most distinctive ability was her aptitude for Battle Meditation, a rare Force technique that boosted the morale of the user's allies in battle and simultaneously drained the opposing side of their own courage. As such, Shan could effectively turn the tide of a fray through her very presence.

Satele Shan

Descended from renowned heroes Bastila Shan and Revan, Satele Shan followed in her ancestors' footsteps and cemented herself as a legend during the Great Galactic War, the Cold War, and the resumed Galactic War. A dutiful warrior, she served the Galactic Republic throughout many skirmishes against the reconstituted Sith Empire, most notably the Battle of Alderaan, and received the title of Grand Master of the Jedi Order, the youngest in history.

Due to her lineage, Satele was exceedingly gifted in the Force, inheriting Bastila and Revan's powers of Battle Meditation and Farsight respectively. Furthermore, Satele's telekinetic strength was staggering and her prowess with the energy absorbing capabilities of the Force was such that she could block a lightsaber blade bare-handed.

Darth Malgus

When the Sith Empire resurfaced to perpetrate the Great Galactic War, Darth Malgus, as a young apprentice, won them a victory against the Jedi by slaying a Master during the reconquering of Korriban, the Sith ancestral planet. Malgus would later lead a defining assault on the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, killing many of its members, including the famed Ven Zallow.

Malgus was a veritable beast in combat, utilizing his lightsaber skills and Force powers to frightening effect against foes. Despite his apparent love of conflict, Malgus was a complex individual whose reputation would be admired by future Sith Lords for his sheer might and military expertise.

Darth Bane

Technically, the fabled Darth Bane has now been reintegrated into canonical Star Wars lore, but his sole appearance in the current continuity thus far naturally lacks the weight of the Expanded Universe version. Bane pioneered the Rule of Two, which dictated that only two Sith should exist at a time, in order to avoid the persistent infighting within the Sith Order. This doctrine endured long after Bane's death and contributed to Darth Sidious's rise to power and the fall of the Jedi.

In addition to being a brutal lightsaber duelist, Bane was a tremendously talented Force-wielder who could unleash waves of Force energy, instantly incinerate enemies with lightning, and draw upon negative emotions to sustain and rejuvenate himself.

Mara Jade Skywalker

From Imperial assassin to smuggler to essentially the First Lady of the New Jedi Order through her marriage to Grand Master Luke Skywalker, Mara Jade Skywalker underwent quite a transformation to earn her place as an Expanded Universe fan favorite. Originally ordered to eliminate Skywalker, she fell in love with him and stood by the Jedi through their most challenging periods, such as the Yuuzhan Vong War.

While not comparable to her husband in terms of raw power, Jade was still highly adept with the Force, possessing an especially potent danger sense and impressively channeled the Force to hinder a lethal disease that afflicted her. She was also an accomplished pilot, spy, and swordswoman.

Darth Caedus

Born Jacen Solo, the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, Darth Caedus was a clear prototype for Kylo Ren of the Star Wars sequel trilogy before the Expanded Universe's erasure from canon. Jacen was an empathetic and scholarly Jedi Knight whose experiences in war drove him to seek lasting peace no matter the cost, culminating in his descent into darkness and a reign of terror that plagued his family and the galaxy.

As a descendant of the Skywalker bloodline, Caedus' Force potential was extraordinary, and he became well-versed in an astonishing number of abilities, including more esoteric ones. By the time he was a fully-realized Sith Lord, he proved capable of pressuring his uncle Luke Skywalker in a lightsaber duel.

Exar Kun

Sometimes, the desire for knowledge can be harmful. Jedi learner Exar Kun fostered a curiosity about the Sith during his studies and followed his obsession into the depths of evil, becoming a Dark Lord of the Sith who corrupted many more souls in his bid for galactic conquest.

Considered possibly the most dangerous of the old Sith, Kun was a brilliant swordsmaster and a formidable student of the dark side. He even found a way to transcend death and visit his wickedness upon Luke Skywalker and his Jedi Order thousands of years later.

