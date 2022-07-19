From sharing the screen with Batman to running around the world trying to save his daughter, Liam Neeson has always left an impression.

When people talk about action movie stardom in the last few decades, Liam Neeson's name comes up the most. Over his lengthy career prior to finding a new niche, he has appeared in wildly different roles and films, playing each to something like perfection. From sharing the screen with Batman to being a Jedi to running around the world trying to save his daughter—a few times.

RELATED: Liam Neeson Action Movies Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Whether in movies or on TV, like season 3 of Derry Girls, Neeson has given performances to remember. His fans have watched him become the action man of this generation, doing some of his own stunts and punching bad guys left and right. His filmography is a lot more than just action pictures.

‘The Next Three Days’ (2010) — 7.3

Elizabeth Banks and Russell Crowe starred together in The Next Three Days as husband and wife. Their lives are disrupted when she is accused of murder and sent to prison, in this action thriller directed by Paul Haggis.

Neeson plays the role of Damon Pennington, the man who helps Crowe’s character come up with a plan to get his wife out of prison. As an expert, Pennington can give him ideas and tell him how to get through prison security. IMDb gave this movie a 7.3.

‘Excalibur’ (1981) — 7.3

The story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table is world-renowned and many movies and TV shows have given it their own spin. In 1981, John Boorman directed his own version of this medieval story based Le Morte d'Arthur by Thomas Malory.

Filmed in Ireland, Excalibur was one of Liam Neeson’s first movies, starting his long Hollywood journey full of things you should watch. In Excalibur, he plays the role of Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew and one of the Knights of the Round Table. IMDb gave this movie a 7.3.

‘A Monster Calls’ (2016) — 7.4

Image via Focus Features

Although in the years since Taken he has become better-known for his action movies, Liam Neeson has also been great at giving his voice to characters. Such was the case when he brought The Monster to life for A Monster Calls in 2016.

The film — based on Patrick Ness’s novel — tells the story of a young boy who is learning to deal with grief as he faces his mother’s illness. As he navigates life’s challenges, which are too much for a boy his age, he begins seeing and speaking to The Monster who helps him gain strength and courage. IMDb gave this movie a 7.4.

‘Gangs of New York’ (2002) — 7.5

In 2002, Martin Scorsese directed the movie Gangs of New York based on Herbert Asbury’s book. Set in 1862, it follows the tales of a feud between Catholics and Protestants as a group of Irish immigrants fights the threat of conscription.

Liam Neeson portrayed Priest Vallon, acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel-Day Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. These names keep the movie relevant and in front of viewers to this day. IMDb gave it a 7.5.

‘Love Actually’ (2003) — 7.6

Love Actually is a Christmas classic that people around the world rewatch every holiday season. It follows different love stories happening at the same time, around Christmas, to people of all ages. The plotlines connect to one another in a very interesting manner, bringing joy, sadness, laughter, and tears to the viewers’ lives. Its popularity is thanks in part to leading names such as Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant.

RELATED: Liam Neeson's Best Supporting Performances

Liam Neeson played Daniel, Sam’s stepdad. Navigating parenthood after his wife’s death, he helps his stepson figure out his first love, bringing love into his own life. IMDb gave this movie a 7.6.

‘The Lego Movie’ (2014) — 7.7

Animated movies have often enjoyed success in the industry, perhaps even more so when they bring to life characters that children grew up playing with. So is the case of The Lego Movie, in which kids around the world could see some of their favorite toys in action as a construction worker goes on a quest to stop an evil tyrant.

Neeson brought to life Bad Cop/Good Cop/Pa Cop. He joined the voices of Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, and Morgan Freeman, among others. IMDb gave this movie a 7.7.

‘Taken’ (2008) — 7.8

Image via 20th Century Studios

For decades, audiences have loved watching Liam Neeson punch people in the face, and iall started with Taken. When a father with a very particular set of skills goes on the chase to find his kidnapped daughter, everyone is on the edge of their seat hoping father and daughter will make it back safely.

Neeson portrays Bryan Mills, the father in question, becoming one of the most loved characters of his career. Co-starring Maggie Grace and Famke Janssen, Taken is one of those movies that no one gets tired of watching over and over again. IMDb gave this movie a 7.8.

‘Batman Begins’ (2005) — 8.2

Image via Warner Bros.

Marvel and DC have brought their heroes to the big screen, turning superhero movies into some of the most watched movies in history. Batman Begins, directed by Christopher Nolan, was the first in The Dark Knight Trilogy in which Christian Bale portrays Batman himself. This first movie shows viewers the origin of Bruce Wayne and how he went from losing his parents to becoming Batman.

RELATED: Batman Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Liam Neeson was cast in the role of Ra's al Ghul as Ducard. In this disguise, he trains Batman who does not know the leader of the League of Shadows is his trainer. Towards the end of the movie, Bruce Wayne discovers the true identity of Ducard. IMDb gave this movie an 8.2.was c

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) — 8.4

The Dark Knight Rises is the last of The Dark Knight Trilogy, bringing Bale’s last portrayal of Batman. After being gone for eight years following The Dark Knight, Batman returns to fight Bane (Tom Hardy) and save Gotham.

Although Ra's al Ghul was already dead, Neeson came back to play this role one more time as Batman sees his spirit while being trapped in the pit. This gave the Irish actor the opportunity to play one of the smartest and most skilled villains one last time. IMDb gave this movie an 8.4.

‘Schindler’s List’ (1993) — 9

Schindler’s List, directed by Steven Spielberg, is based on the non-fiction novel by Thomas Keneally, Schindler's Ark. Oskar Schindler, a German member of the Nazi Party, begins to understand the wrongful doings of his party and switches from focusing on making money to focusing on saving lives. His famous list is of the names of Jewish workers he deemed necessary for his business and was able to save.

Neeson’s portrayal of Schindler gained him his one and only Academy Award nomination in 1994. As a historical movie, the plot and the actors stayed as true as possible to the real story and the people they were portraying. IMDb gave this movie a 9.

NEXT: Why 'The Grey' Is Liam Neeson At His Best