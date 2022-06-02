For as long as video games have been produced, licensed games have found their way into the hands of consumers. For a long time licensed games were considered cheap trash, usually rushed to release at the same time as a new film.

We have come a long way since E.T. being buried in the desert however, and in recent years several licensed games have released to universal acclaim. Created not for profit but because the designers working on them were passionate about the IP, the following ten games prove that Superman 64 is a foggy nightmare of the past.

Evil Dead: The Game (2022)

Image via Boss Team Games

Evil Dead: The Game is a blood-soaked love letter to one of the horror genre's most beloved properties. Four survivors face a player-controlled demon in a similar gameplay loop to other horror games Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th.

The game's credentials are bolstered thanks to the use of both Bruce Campbell's voice and likeness, and elements are drawn from the first three films and the excellent Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series. Evil Dead will appeal to anyone looking for a gory good time with their friends, as it supplies more chainsaws than Home Depot.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (2017)

Following on from the equally excellent South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Fractured but Whole is a parody of society's current obsession with superheroes. Playing as the new kid in South Park, you join the likes of Stan, Kenny, and Cartman as they pretend to be earth's mightiest heroes.

Presented as a turn-based RPG, the game would be great even without the South Park IP attached to it. Using your powerful farts as a superpower, the game is bursting with South Park's trademark humor as you fight Nazi zombies, strippers, and even Morgan Freeman.

The Warriors (2005)

Coming from the house that Grand Theft Auto built, Rockstar Games, The Warriors is based on the 1979 film of the same name. Taking the story from the movie and expanding it further, The Warriors is the rare licensed game that makes its film counterpart even better.

While the film begins with the Warriors on the run after being framed for the murder of a rival gang leader, the game begins much earlier and presents how the story reached this point. What ensues is an enjoyable and brutal brawler that perfectly captures the vibe of the classic film.

Marvel's Spider-Man (2018)

Image via Insomniac Games

One of the crown jewels in PlayStation's first-party line-up, Marvel's Spider-Man has proven to be a system seller for Sony. Telling an original story based on the lore established in the decades-long comic books, Spider-Man follows Peter Parker as he is already well-established as his superhero alter-ego.

Combining cinematic action with great storytelling, Spider-Man is a worthy counterpart to its big-screen brethren. While Spidey battles a collection of his most fearsome adversaries across some unforgettable set pieces, it is the quieter moments Peter shares with Mary-Jane and Aunt May that prove to be the most memorable.

Injustice 2 (2017)

Released by fighting game masters NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 pits the DC Universe's greatest heroes and villains against each other in 1v1 brawls. Using the same fundamentals as the Mortal Kombat games, minus the relentless gore, Injustice 2 provides plenty of combos, specials, and over-the-top super moves across its 30+ roster.

Staring the likes of Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, and The Flash, the fighters literally throw each other through walls as they unleash their full suite of abilities. Where the roster shines though is in its focus on lesser-represented characters such as Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, making it one of the greatest superhero games of all time.

The Walking Dead (2012)

Inspired by the original The Walking Dead comics, Telltale's game presents a story that is far better than the one present in the popular television series. Functioning as an old-school point-and-click adventure game, The Walking Dead favors story and player choice over riveting gameplay.

The game follows Lee, a prisoner who escapes custody during the early stages of the zombie outbreak. Stumbling across an abandoned eight-year-old named Clementine, the game asks how far will the player go to protect this little girl. Three sequels were released, but the original remains the best for its heartbreaking story and unforgettable characters.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

Image via CD Projekt

The Witcher 3 tells the story of monster slayer Geralt, as he searches for his adopted daughter. Based on a series of Polish novels, the game proved so popular that it led to the creation of The Witcher series on Netflix.

Highly praised for its storytelling, The Witcher 3 shines by placing as much importance on its side stories as it does its main quest line. The fact that some of its side quests tell better stories than a lot of game's primary plots has caused it to be the pillar that all open-world RPGs are held to.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

Telling a new story in the famous universe, Knights of the Old Republic allows players to create their own original Jedi. Released around the same time as the then-maligned prequel trilogy, KOTOR was heralded as the best Star Wars story in years.

Created by BioWare, the game features their classic focus on great storytelling and characters. Released prior to their work on the Mass Effect trilogy, it is clear to see where that beloved series is inspired by their work in a galaxy far, far away. A remake is currently in development for PC and PS5.

GoldenEye 007 (1997)

Image via Rare

Nothing will raise the hairs on a 90s kids arms quite like whispering "slappers only" into their ears. Based on the 1995 James Bond film of the same name, GoldenEye 007 has proven to be far more influential than the movie, as it inspired the wave of first-person shooters that followed.

Released for the Nintendo 64, GoldenEye popularized the idea of multiplayer shooters on home consoles. The game became a system seller for Nintendo as gamers everywhere were having sleepovers with their friends playing The Man with the Golden Gun into the early hours of the morning.

Batman: Arkham City (2011)

The best licensed game of all time, Batman: Arkham City finds the Caped Crusader battling a city full of his greatest adversaries. Perfecting the idea of an open-world superhero game seven years before Marvel's Spider-Man, Arkham City allows player to be the Bat as they glide around Gotham City.

Following on from the equally acclaimed Arkham Asylum, Arkham City continues the emphasis on smooth reactive combat as Batman disables goons with the press of a button. Its combat is so good that the fighting system regularly appears in other games to create the sense of being an unstoppable badass.

