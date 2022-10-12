Friendship is a common theme in fiction, as it is something that many can relate to. Movie characters are, of course, no strangers to this rule, and often form tight bonds with the other characters for one reason or another.

Sometimes, these bonds are stronger than a typical friendship, and go way beyond casual conversations and hanging out. Whether it's through their mutual interests or their long history with each other, these pairs of buddies often leave the audience's hearts brimming with happiness at how tight their friendship is.

Legolas & Gimli: 'The Lord of the Rings' Franchise (2001-2003)

From the moment they first met in The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) were bitter rivals due to the centuries-old feud between elves and dwarves. However, as they traveled together alongside Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), they eventually grew to become a pair of unlikely buddies.

By the end of The Two Towers (2002), the two repeatedly engage in friendly banter and are constantly trying to outdo each other by seeing who can rack up the most kills in a battle. All in good fun, of course. Though, the two would never openly admit their friendship until The Return of the King (2003). What's more, J. R. R. Tolkien wrote that after the One Ring was destroyed, Legolas and Gimli spent years traveling Middle-Earth together and showing each other the kingdoms of the elves and dwarves so that they would each get to experience each other's culture. How wholesome is that?

Jesse Aarons & Leslie Burke: 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Jesse Aarons (Josh Hutcherson) is a poor farm boy with a big family and a small home. This makes him the prime target for bullies in his relatively affluent school. That is, until a new girl arrives in the class. This new girl, Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb) proves to be quirky and creative in equal measure, which makes her just as much of a misfit as Jesse.

The two share a passion for running and the arts, and Leslie quickly becomes Jesse's best friend. Leslie encourages Jesse to be more open-minded and use his imagination. Though he is skeptical at first, he eventually finds himself lost in the imaginary kingdom that he and Leslie have created: Terabithia. Though they are both constantly in bullies' crosshairs, they eventually learn not to care, as they have each other, and their secret kingdom - and nothing can crush them so long as they have that.

Harry Potter & Ron Weasley: 'Harry Potter' Franchise (2001-2011)

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) first meets Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) at Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters in their first year of Hogwarts. The long ride on the Hogwarts Express sparks a budding friendship between the two that grows exponentially as the years go by.

Though the two may have had their rough patches, they always make amends with each other. They've stuck out their necks on behalf of the other multiple times, even risking their own lives for the sake of their friend. And of course, the two have pulled a few shenanigans during their stay at Hogwarts as well. Their friendship was so strong that it lasted well into their adulthood, as they remain close even nineteen years after the events of the books.

Timon & Pumbaa: 'The Lion King' Franchise (1994-2019)

Timon (Nathan Lane) is a young meerkat who unexpectedly bumps into a warthog named Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella) one day. Though the two are completely different species, they find they have the same philosophy on life: Hakuna Matata. They're both free spirits, and ultimately, decide not to worry about the little things.

They spend their days traversing the African savannah together and inspiring a young Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) when he is lost in the wilderness. Despite Timon and Pumbaa's many differences, they remain an iconic duo, especially in the world of Disney.

Ethan Hunt & Luther Stickell: 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise (1996-)

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) serves as the primary protagonist of the Mission: Impossible movie series. However, he doesn't always pull off his insanely difficult infiltration missions by himself. In fact, he is usually accompanied by tech support that comes in the form of Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames). Luther has appeared in every Mission: Impossible movie so far, and his role is usually to provide mission support or intelligence for Ethan's operations.

As the series goes on, Ethan makes sure to always choose Luther whenever he selects the members of his team, as the two get along extremely well and are always joking with one another. The only time Ethan doesn't choose Luther for his team is in Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol due to the IMF temporarily shutting down. That said, Ethan still makes sure to visit Luther at the end of the movie to have a few drinks and a quick, friendly chat.

Mulan & Mushu: 'Mulan' (1998)

Fa Mulan (Ming-na Wen) is a young Chinese woman whose father is drafted into the war to fight the Hun invaders. Her injured father is physically incapable of fighting, so Mulan opts to go in his stead, disguising herself as a man since the army of ancient China forbade women from entering.

She is eventually accompanied by Mushu (Eddie Murphy), a small red dragon who was sent to protect Mulan. Mushu and Mulan's relationship starts off clumsy, with Mushu's advice allowing Mulan to pass the basic training. As time goes on, the two form a loving bond and share a common quality: they are both misfits in their environments. Mushu, as a guardian, is clumsy and accident-prone, whereas Mulan is secretly a woman fighting with a bunch of men. It is this common ground that allows their relationship to blossom.

Han Solo & Chewbacca: 'Star Wars' Franchise (1977-)

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) may be a rebellious pleasure-seeker, but that doesn't mean he has no heart. Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) serves as his co-pilot and first mate of his ship, The Millenium Falcon. Aside from being a loyal deckhand, Chewbacca also happens to be Han's best friend.

Chewbacca can be seen repeatedly defending Han, and is one of the first to rescue him after he is frozen in carbonite. Even though Chewbacca can only express himself through roars, growls, and groans, his actions speak louder than his non-existent words. He has shown that he cares deeply about Han, and Han, in turn, cares deeply about Chewbacca.

Bill & Ted: 'Bill & Ted' Franchise (1989-2020)

Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are just two kids who wind up going on some pretty whacky misadventures. Despite all the danger and peril they face, they still find humor in the littlest things, and keep each other's spirits high at all times. They even manage to remain close friends well into their adulthood.

Even though they're only children, they still outsmart and outperform their enemies on multiple occasions. Thanks to their combined efforts and their similar state of mind, which allows them to always be on the same page. Bill and Ted are iconic 90s characters and a testament to just how awesome and energetic the time period was.

Mr. Incredible & Frozone: 'The Incredibles' Franchise (2004-2018)

Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) were often seen working together in the Golden Age of Superheroes, so much so that they even know each other's secret identities. Frozone, also known as Lucius, even served as the best man at Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) and Mr. Incredible's wedding.

Years later, when the superheroes go underground, Lucius often embarks on numerous excursions with Mr. Incredible, saving civilians from burning buildings to live out their glory days, or even just going bowling every once in a while. He is so close with Mr. Incredible that his kids even refer to him as "Uncle Lucius."

Indiana Jones & Sallah -- 'Indiana Jones' Franchise (1981-)

Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) is one of the few characters in the Indiana Jones franchise to appear twice. He plays a major role in both Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and The Last Crusade (1989). Sallah initially starts as an Egyptian digger who aids Indy (Harrison Ford) during his various expeditions. He also has numerous connections to other influential figures, many of which have helped Indy in a pinch.

Aside from being an honest family man, Sallah is also fiercely loyal to Indiana Jones, and assists him in fighting Nazis numerous times. In Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), it is revealed that Indy even keeps a picture of Sallah on his mantelpiece, which speaks volumes as to how much Sallah meant to Indy.

