Under current US law, movies enter the public domain 96 years after their release. Cinema has been around for over a century now, meaning that plenty of classics are no longer protected by copyright. This makes it easier to find some of these old movies and gives creators the freedom to re-imagine them. For example, Winnie the Pooh recently entered the public domain, as books are under a similar law. Already, filmmakers have produced several unusual takes on the story, including the forthcoming horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The list of public domain movies includes plenty of masterpieces worth checking out, from silent horrors to propaganda films to early Hitchcock projects and the most iconic zombie movie ever made. Not all of these movies have aged well in every way, but they serve as an interesting vantage to a bygone cinematic era. Not to mention, most of them can be found easily on YouTube.

'Nanook of the North' (1922) - IMDb: 7.6/10

Nanook of the North is one of the earliest documentaries. It follows the lives of the Inuk man Nanook and his family in the Canadian Arctic. While some scenes are staged, it is nevertheless a gripping portrait of life in a harsh natural environment.

The movie has been parodied ad nauseam, including by Documentary Now! However, it still resonates all these decades later. The highlight remains the characters and the family ties that bind them. Roger Ebert called Nanook "one of the most vital and unforgettable human beings ever recorded on film."

'The Lady Vanishes' (1938) - IMDb: 7.8/10

The Lady Vanishes is a mystery directed by the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. Iris (Margaret Lockwood) is an English tourist traveling continental Europe by train. After an avalanche delays their journey, Iris meets a music teacher Miss Froy (May Whitty). A day later, Miss Froy vanishes, and the other passengers deny having seen her. Iris and one of the other passengers Gilbert (Michael Redgrave) set out to find the missing woman.

It's one of Hitchcock's most acclaimed British films, made before he went to Hollywood. The Lady Vanishes is notable for its witty dialogue, great supporting performances from character actors, and a suitably convoluted plot that will appeal to mystery fans.

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' (1939) - 7.8/10

British actor Charles Laughton delivers one of his most iconic performances in this film directed by William Dieterle. While not the first film adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, it was one of the most successful. It was made on the eve of World War II and is a kind of allegory for some of the events taking place at that time.

It succeeds thanks to its terrific cast. Maureen O'Hara (fresh off a collaboration with Hitchcock) is magnetic as Esmeralda and Sir Cedric Hardwicke is entertaining as Frollo, but the movie truly belongs to Laughton. His portrayal of Quasimodo is heartbreaking. He would go on to star in more classic films, and later directed The Night of the Hunter.

'His Girl Friday' (1940) - IMDb: 7.8/10

His Girl Friday is a quintessential screwball comedy directed by Howard Hawks. Newspaper editor Walter Burns (Cary Grant) learns that his former star reporter - and ex-wife - Hildy (Rosalind Russell) is set to remarry. Burns hires Hildy for one last reporting job but secretly sets out to sabotage her wedding plans.

The film is one of the standout comedies of the 1940s and was ahead of its time in subverting gender roles on-screen. It's dialogue-driven, with tons of great banter. At the time, it held the record for most words per minute in a film. The rapid-fire dialogue greatly influenced Quentin Tarantino, who has listed His Girl Friday as one of his all-time favorite movies.

'Night of the Living Dead' (1969) - IMDb: 7.8/10

George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead is widely regarded as the most influential zombie film ever made. It entered the public domain because the distributor failed to put a copyright indication on the film prints. Made on a shoestring budget, it packs an impressive amount of frights and introduced a variety of tropes that would become genre staples.

For instance, Night of the Living Dead was the first feature to depict zombies as mindless creatures. They are dim-witted and brutish, more like forces of nature than people. This has since become one of their defining features. They make up for their lack of intelligence with strength, ferocity, and supernatural stamina.

'Nosferatu' (1922) - IMDb: 7.9/10

The original vampire movie. Nosferatu is a loose adaptation of Dracula, but for copyright reasons, his name is Count Orlok. It was directed by influential German director F.W. Murnau and stars Max Schreck as the titular bloodsucker. He looks suitably creepy, with long claws and a reptilian face - a far cry from the handsome vampires that would become popular in Hollywood from Bela Lugosi onward.

Bram Stoker's family, however, was none too pleased. They sued the filmmakers to get all copies of Nosferatu destroyed, but some survived, and the movie is now seen as a groundbreaking work. Robert Eggers is set to begin production on his remake of Nosferatu in February, with Lilly-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgaard in the lead roles.

'The Cabinet of Dr Caligari' (1920) - IMDb: 8.0/10

The Cabinet of Dr Caligari is an early psychological horror and a key work in German Expressionist cinema. It follows a malevolent hypnotist (Werner Krauss) who uses a sleepwalker (Conrad Veidt) to commit murders. It boasts plenty of spooky black-and-white imagery, akin to Nosferatu.

Some critics have called The Cabinet of Dr Caligari the first true horror film. It reflects the era in which it was made, with the filmmakers drawing on their experiences during World War I. It's a bit of a historical curiosity by now, but it's impressive for a film that's over a century old.

'Battleship Potemkin' (1925) - IMDb: 8.0/10

Battleship Potemkin is a Soviet silent film that loosely retells the story of the doomed 1905 mutiny where the crew of a battleship turned against their officers. It's the signature film of director Sergei Eisenstein. Like his movie Strike, released the same year, Battleship Potemkin made innovative use of editing and montage.

Indeed, it features plenty of bold visuals and confident filmmaking. It's blatant propaganda, of course, but was ahead of its time and highly influential. The famous scene filmed at the Odesa steps in Ukraine has been referenced by countless filmmakers, including Brian De Palma in The Untouchables, Terry Gilliam in Brazil, and George Lucas in Revenge of the Sith.

'The General' (1926) - IMDb: 8.2/10

The General is a silent film from master of physical comedy Buster Keaton. Set during the Civil War, the movie is loosely based on a real military raid where Confederate troops took control of a train. It features all sorts of crazy scenes involving train chases, cannon fire, and even a real locomotive falling from a bridge to a canyon below. Keaton performed all these stunts himself.

The General was a flop on release but has since come to be widely regarded as one of the masterpieces of the silent era. It's worth it just for Keaton's impressive composure. Even as mayhem and explosions go off all around him, his face remains expressionless. He wasn't known as 'The Great Stone Face' for nothing.

'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946) - IMDb: 8.6/10

"Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?" It's a Wonderful Life is Frank Capra's loose retelling of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. It stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has grown despondent and suicidal. One night, he is visited by an angel (Henry Travers) who shows him what the world would be like if he had never existed.

It's a Wonderful Life was initially a box office disappointment and received mixed reviews. However, after its copyright lapsed in 1974, broadcasters aired it more often, because they could do so without having to pay licensing fees or royalties. As a result, it grew in popularity to eventually become a classic Christmas movie. Thousands of fans continue to watch it every year.

