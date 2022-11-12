The British Royal Family has been the subject of numerous movies and series throughout the years. The monarchy has spanned decades with magnificent figures positioning themselves as key players in the history books. With its long history, it is inevitable that the family has had their lives depicted on screen. For example the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign is the longest in the Commonwealth, has had her life story turned into major movies and shows.

From a film that chronicles a monarch rise into power to a re-imagining of a princess' life within the confines of the palace, there are a lot of engaging films about the Royal Family that are worth viewers' time. Not only do they give an eye-opening insight to a system entirely different from most countries, they are also exceptional movies that provide drama and intrigue like no other.

'The White Queen' (2013)

The White Queen follows three women who were instrumental in the conflict dubbed as Wars of the Roses that determined the rightful claim to the throne of England. The miniseries was based on a book series by Philippa Gregory and has been continued with two miniseries sequels.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, the show received lukewarm reviews from critics in the United Kingdom but gained a much more positive reaction in the United States. The US version reportedly has more explicit scenes than the UK version. The ensemble cast and the production is praised by viewers and critics. The White Queen was nominated for an Emmy for Best Miniseries.

'The Tudors' (2007 - 2010)

The Showtime series chronicles the life of King Henry VII played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. The King is infamous for his six marriages, including his second with Anne Boleyn. The Tudors features fresh faces who have since found mainstream fame such as Henry Cavill and Natalie Dormer.

King Henry VIII ruled from 1505 to 1547, but the show did not follow the timeline established in history. The writers of the show took many liberties in the story to maximize the drama for viewers. Despite that, The Tudors is still a hit with viewers who made this Showtime's largest debut at the time.

'Elizabeth' (1998)

Starring Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth depicts the early reign of the titular queen in the 1550s, filled with plots to marry her off and threats to her status. The film also stars Geoffrey Rush and Christopher Eccleston, and written by Michael Hirst - who created The Tudors.

The Shekhar Kapur film was nominated for 7 Oscars, and was a commercial success as well. The film was lauded for bringing exceptional drama to this chapter in the British Royal Family. While it also received some criticisms for its historical liberties, it did not stop the release of its sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 9 years later.

'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018)

Mary Queen of Scots finds Queen Elizabeth's claim to the throne challenged by her cousin who returned from France. Margot Robbie plays Queen Elizabeth while Saoirse Ronan plays the title role.

As with many historical films, there are some major inaccuracies with the recorded truth. Nevertheless, the film is ignited by the two leads' strong performances. 'Mary Queen of Scots' also features outstanding production, costume design and make up, so it is no surprise when the film was nominated for two Oscars.

'The Young Victoria' (2009)

Written by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and directed by the late Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), The Young Victoria follows Victoria's courtship and marriage with Prince Albert of Belgium and her early reign as the queen.

With Emily Blunt as Queen Victoria, the film was praised for its romantic plot and the film's efforts to be as historically accurate as possible. Blunt and her co-star Rupert Friend were electric on screen. The Young Victoria a colorful and often-forgotten time frame in the queen's long reign.

'Victoria & Abdul' (2017)

Victoria & Abdul dramatizes the real-life friendship between Queen Victoria and her servant Abdul who hailed from India. This film marks Judi Dench's second time playing Queen Victoria after Mrs. Brown 20 years prior.

Directed by Stephen Frears, the film displayed warm and powerful human drama. Both Dench and Ali Fazal delivered natural and sometimes funny performances. With its incredible production design, it is a movie that is emotionally beautiful and delightful to look at.

'The King's Speech' (2010)

An Oscar Best Picture winner, The King's Speech follows King George VI (Colin Firth) as he learns to overcome his stammering impediment with the help of a speech therapist, Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush).

The film is a success critically and commercially. It is also praised for depicting an empathetic and realistic portrayal of a stammer. Not only is it a fascinating chapter in British history, at its core it is a feel-good film about a man who succeeded in defeating his biggest obstacle. The friendship between the King and his therapist is another highlight of the film.

'Spencer' (2021)

Kristen Stewart sports an impeccable British accent and transforms into Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer. The film dramatizes Diana's struggle and state of mind as she confronts her husband and the Royal Family during a holiday getaway.

Stewart's performance gained widespread acclaim from viewers and critics alike. Even Princess Diana's former staff chimed in to say that Stewart nailed her mannerisms really well. Spencer itself is a unique take on the real-life figure, which presents her in a much more complex way than her previous depictions.

'The Queen' (2006)

Helen Mirren was awarded the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in The Queen. The film reenacts the Queen and the Royal Family's response to Princess Diana's death. The film also stars James Cromwell and Michael Sheen, who was also lauded for his performance as Tony Blair.

Written by Peter Morgan who also created The Crown, the film was commended for giving viewers a dramatic insight to an unseen perspective of an event that shook the world. Queen Elizabeth II herself praised Mirren for her portrayal and invited her to the palace for tea.

'The Crown' (2016 - present)

One of the most lavish show on streaming services, The Crown is now headed into Season 5. The series illustrates Queen Elizabeth II's figure as she assumed the role in such a very young age, dealt with Prime Ministers, and fulfilled her duties as a monarch.

The Crown is already in its third actor for playing the Queen, from Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and now Imelda Staunton. The series showcases exceptional performances from the ensemble cast throughout its seasons, great production, and beautiful cinematography. Due to its immersive drama and careful plotting that mirrored actual events, some viewers have mistaken this for an accurate piece of work. While Netflix has now added a disclaimer, it is a testament on how good this show is.

