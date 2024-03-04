While March marks the coming days of spring and warm weather, it will also unveil a huge list of new bone-chilling horror movies. With a mixture of insincere slashers to ruin your childhood, reimaginings of classic tales, and some star-studded casts, 10 hits are coming that are sure to shock you. Whether you’re ready to stream at home or sit through a scare on the silver screen, we’ve put together all the information you need to find exactly what you need to scratch that spooky itch. Here are the 10 best new horror movies coming out this March 2024.

‘Amelia's Children’ (March 1, 2024)

Image Via IMDB

Director: Gabriel Abrantes

Cast: Brigette Lundy-Paine, Carloto Cotta, Anabela Moreira, Alba Baptista

If you’ve ever wanted to find your roots through a DNA test, Amelia's Children might be more of a cautionary tale. When Edward (Carloto Cotta) discovers his long-lost family in Portugal, he and his girlfriend, Ryley (Bridgette Lindy-Paine), leave New York to reconnect. However, upon the reunion, the young couple realizes there is a reason Edward was separated from them. Loosely reminiscent of the Portuguese legend of Coco, the story takes a turn from scary to repulsively terrifying. It has already received an award for Best Picture at the Gérardmer Film Festival and kicks off March with a unique story that will leave you in shock.

Amelia's Children 3 10 Edward searches for biological family in Portugal. He finds a villa and reunites with his long-lost mother and twin. But their shared past holds a dark secret that will forever change his understanding of his identity and origins. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Gabriel Abrantes Cast Brigette Lundy-Paine , Carloto Cotta , Anabela Moreira , Alba Baptista , Rita Blanco , Beatriz Maia , Nuno Nolasco , Sónia Balacó Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Gabriel Abrantes

‘Mickey's Mouse Trap’ (March 1, 2024)

Image Via IMDB

Director: Jamie Bailey

Cast: Simon Phillips, Nick Biskupek, Sophie McIntosh, James Laurin, Mireille Gagné

With the Disney copyright law for Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse expiring on January 1, 2024, creators in all industries now have the right to depict the classic character any way they please. What better way to reimagine the friendly mouse than in a thrasher horror film? Depending on your sense of humor, Mickey's Mouse Trap makes light of a group of teens being butchered by a masked killer in a theme park. As they try and escape, the killer plays a twisted game of cat and mouse, and though it’s not as serious of a horror film with hilariously cliché scary movie lines, Mickey will forever appear in your nightmares.

Mickey's Mouse Trap

‘Imaginary’ (March 8, 2024)

Close

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Verónica Falcón, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun

Imaginary takes another innocent childhood story and flips it into something sinister when a woman's stepdaughter takes a liking to her childhood stuffed bear. Little do they know that this bear is possessed by something more than an imaginary friend. With Blumhouse producing the film, the same production company responsible for Paranormal Activity, The Black Phone, and most recently Five Nights at Freddy's, horror fans prepare for another classic in the making.

Imaginary A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him.

‘The Piper’ (March 8, 2024)

Image Via IMDB

Director: Erlingur Thoroddsen

Cast: Charlotte Hope, Julian Sands, Kate Nichols, Alexis Rodney, Oliver Savell

Great music is made to invoke emotions from its listeners, but the tale of The Pied Piper has a dark history from the 13th century where a group of children follow a man playing a flute, never to be seen again. In a reimagining of the story, The Piper tells the story of a composer finishing off her predecessor's cursed concerto rousing a possessed spirit that attaches itself to the listeners.

‘Night Shift’ (March 8, 2024)

Close

Director: Benjamin China, Paul China

Cast: Phoebe Tonkin, Madison Hu, Lamorne Morris, Patrick Fischler, Christopher Denham

Working a graveyard position at a divey inn is already scary enough with the seedy characters you would expect to meet at such a location. Night Shift takes that fear a step further with a seemingly haunted establishment and a lone female, Gwen Taylor (Phoebe Tonkin), left to deal with the oddities of the night. Attempting to ignore her terrifying visions, the night takes a turn when a very real threat from her past reemerges.

‘Blackout’ (March 13, 2024)

Image Via IMDB

Director: Larry Fessenden

Cast: Alex Hurt, Michael Buscemi, Marshall Bell, Addison Timlin

When a man finds himself suffering from amnesia the night of every full moon, many of us will be able to guess what might be happening. Blackout brings this tale to a small American town where a painter, played by Alex Hurt, believes he is turning into a beast on these nights known as a werewolf. The town, however, is plagued by corruption, and the painter would like nothing more than to target the individuals responsible, using his curse for revenge.

‘Late Night with the Devil’ (March 22, 2024)

Close

Director: Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes

Cast: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ingrid Torelli, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi

You’re probably familiar with classic late-night shows like The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson or The Late Show with David Letterman but nothing would be as horrifying as Late Night with the Devil. In this found footage-style “live set” show, a guest on the show turns out to be possessed on a Halloween special. When a parapsychologist brings her subject, a survivor of a church cult suicide, the fictional 70s production, Night Owls with Jack Delroy, turns into another massacre.

Late Night With the Devil A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms.

‘You'll Never Find Me’ (March 22, 2024)

Image Via Shudder

Director: Josiah Allen, Indianna Bell

Cast: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowan

If you’re a horror fan who has not already subscribed to Shudder, You'll Never Find Me presents a very persuasive augment to sign up. The Australian horror centers around a man in a desolate trailer who has a mysterious woman seek shelter with him on a stormy night. Weary of who or what has brought this stranger to his home as the night goes on, it appears another unexpected visitor is on their way.

‘Immaculate’ (March 22, 2024)

Close

Director: Michael Mohan

Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Simona Tabasco, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli

Sydney Sweeny has taken the world by storm in the last decade from her Emmy award-winning role in Euphoria to her part in the first season of The White Lotus. Immaculate is an upcoming psychological horror with Sweeny as Cecilia, a nun who is invited to a convent in Italy. Her miraculous pregnancy, however, suggests there are secrets within the community that brought her there for more than a life devoted to prayer.

Immaculate Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ (March 26, 2024)

Close

Director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield

Cast: Scott Chambers, Ryan Oliva, Tallulah Evans, Simon Callow, Eddy MacKenzie

In yet another horrific reimagining of childhood nostalgia, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 takes the Disney slasher story back to The Hundred Acre Wood. As we mentioned, Mickey Mouse unveiled a lapse in copyright laws this year many more characters from Winnie The Pooh have also become public domain, like Piglet, Rabbit, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Owl. Since Christopher Robin (Scott Chambers) revealed their presence to the world in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the angered characters leave home to enact revenge on Robin and the town of Ashdown.