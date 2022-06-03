These films contain all the expected elements of the zombie genre, minus the zombies.

For as long as the horror genre has existed, zombie films have proven to be one of its most enduring sub-genres. Whether it was George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead and the franchise it spawned, or The Walking Dead dominating the small screen, zombie fiction will always be devoured by the eager masses.

The abundance of films in the genre has led to a debate about what constitutes a zombie. Some of the best zombie films don't feature zombies but instead rage-induced maniacs, mind-controlled hosts for alien parasites, and even those possessed by demons. Here are the best "zombie films" that feature a twist on the undead threat.

The Signal (2007)

Presented as a film split into three parts with three different directors, The Signal features an outbreak caused by a mysterious signal that emits from any phone or audiovisual device. Those who hear the signal become crazed, determined to harm anyone they encounter.

Despite its split nature, the film is not an anthology and tells one story, following a woman who decides to leave her husband for someone else, and the different segments follow the two lovers' attempt to reunite amidst the pandemic. Recommended for anyone who enjoys their horror of the indie variety.

The Signal is available to stream on Tubi.

The Sadness (2021)

A recent release, The Sadness is currently catching the attention of the horror community. When a viral pandemic engulfs Taiwan, a young couple tries to find each other as those infected are turned into bloodthirsty maniacs.

The Sadness has quickly gained a reputation for its hyper-violent content, as its villains take sadistic pleasure in inflicting intense pain on those around them. Nothing is sacred as the film escalates into a blood-soaked frenzy, likely to appease the most hardened of gore hounds while sending those more squeamish running for a sick bag.

The Sadness is available to stream on Shudder and AMC+.

The Crazies (2010)

A remake of the 1973 film of the same name, The Crazies stars Timothy Olyphant as a small-town sheriff. When a virus sweeps the town and turns its residents into violent killers, the sheriff, his wife, and a few locals attempt to escape the town as their neighbors hunt them down.

Trading horrific gore for tense action sequences, the film is well shot as the survivors find themselves in one life-threatening situation after another. The Crazies is one of the rare remakes that surpasses the original, and Olyphant's presence helps to elevate the film from B-movie territory.

The Crazies is available to stream on Tubi.

Slither (2006)

Coming from the creative mind of James Gunn, Slither is his directorial debut. When Grant (Michael Rooker) becomes infected by an alien parasite, he begins to transform into a hideous monster while infecting the rest of his town's residents via small slug-like creatures. It falls to Grant's wife Starla (Elizabeth Banks) and Police Chief Pardy (Nathan Fillion) to stop Grant and save the day.

Slither combines Gunn's trademark warped humor with body horror, offering a new take on the zombie genre alongside plenty of laughs. Recommended for anyone interested in seeing the origins of Gunn's directing and writing style that has carried through to his films today.

Slither is available to stream on Starz.

Overlord (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Taking the Nazi Zombie sub-genre that dominates the straight-to-streaming world and giving it a bigger budget, Overlord is an adrenaline ride full of World War II action and zombie thrills. After their plane crashes and leaves them stranded behind enemy lines, a small squad of American soldiers discovers a sadistic Nazi laboratory.

Of course, the discovery of this laboratory brings the revelation that the Nazis created zombies, though they function more like unstoppable super-soldiers than brain-dead cannibals. Overlord has the heart of a B-movie but enough production values to deliver plenty of action and thrills across its runtime.

Overlord is available to stream on Paramount+.

Night of the Creeps (1986)

Image via TriStar Pictures

An underrated cult classic from the golden age of splatter flicks, Night of the Creeps swaps a zombie virus for alien parasites. When a couple of college students accidentally unleash the parasites on their classmates, they race to stop the growing army before it spreads too far to contain.

Horror favorite Tom Atkins is in great form as a detective drawn into the mess, delivering some great one-liners as he aids the teens. A fun horror-comedy that never takes itself too seriously, Night of the Creeps will appeal to fans of The Return of the Living Dead.

Planet Terror (2007)

Image via Dimension Films

Born as part of the Grindhouse collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, Planet Terror is Robert Rodriguez's contribution to the project. When a deadly incident involving an army lieutenant (Bruce Willis) causes a biochemical agent to spill into a nearby town, the residents are transformed into flesh-eating Sickos. Led by a stripper with a gun for a leg (Rose McGowan), a small group of survivors attempts to flee the town to safety.

Deliberately filmed and edited to resemble a retro exploitation film, Planet Terror contains plenty of grainy footage and even a hilariously placed missing reel.

Planet Terror is available to stream on Tubi.

[REC] (2007)

Arriving in the middle of the found footage craze that swept the horror genre in the late 2000s, [REC] is a Spanish zombie film set within a quarantined apartment building. When a late-night news reporter and her cameraman accompany a team of firefighters on the night shift, they find themselves trapped in the building alongside the frightened residents.

Soon enough, a deadly infection is revealed to be spreading amongst the occupants, turning them into rabid maniacs. While [REC] sounds like a standard zombie film, the plot delves into a unique origin for its disease, and the found footage angle makes its violence confronting at its literally in your face.

[REC] is available to stream on AMC+.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Trading infectious zombies for demonic possession, The Evil Dead's "deadites" are one of the more unique takes on the classic zombie. When five friends staying at a cabin in the woods find an audiotape, they play the recorded messaging and release sinister demons within the woods.

A classic of the horror genre, The Evil Dead launched the careers of director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell, whose role as Ash is one of the most beloved in cinema history. The success of the cult film spawned three more films (with a fourth upcoming), a television series, and several video games.

The Evil Dead is available to stream on Shudder and AMC+.

28 Days Later (2002)

Image via Fox Searchlight

When a group of animal rights activists breaks into a testing lab, they release a chimpanzee infected with the "Rage" virus. After the animal infects its rescuers, which causes those infected to go on a murderous rampage, the virus soon engulfs the UK.

Waking up from a coma 28 days after the epidemic began, bicycle courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) finds himself in a deserted London with the infected pursuing him at every turn. Preceding the COVID-19 pandemic by 18 years, 28 Days Later's themes of isolation and hopelessness feel more relevant today than at release.

28 Days Later is available to stream on HBO Max.

