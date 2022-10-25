HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel spin-off House of the Dragon has transfixed audiences' attention every Sunday. Besides the magnificent dragons and the usual political power play, the series also boasts numerous actors in rich and memorable roles. One of them is Olivia Cooke, who stars as the adult Alicent Hightower, the Queen to Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen. Alicent is an ambitious figure, who was strategically placed in her role by her equally ambitious father, Otto Hightower. She is the mother to the Targaryen heirs and also has her own plans to make sure her bloodline stays on the throne.

RELATED: 10 Best 'House of the Dragons' Characters Thus Far

Assuming the role after Emily Carey, Cooke is masterful in conveying Alicent's emotions and moves. She plays a big role in making Alicent one of those Game of Thrones characters that audiences love to hate and hate to love. While she is new to Westeros, Cooke has been in various movies and series that are either critically acclaimed or commercially successful. She worked with Steven Spielberg and shared the screen with fellow great actors of her generation such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Riz Ahmed. As viewers around the world wait for season two, Cooke's performances in these movies and series will be worth watching.

'Slow Horses' (2022)

Slow Horses is an espionage thriller series on Apple TV+. The series follows a group of agents in a dull administrative MI5 office who was involved in a plot against England. Cooke is part of an exciting ensemble cast led by Gary Oldman and includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Jonathan Pryce.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

The series is full of suspense and also has hints of black comedy. Cooke is a strong addition to the cast, bringing a younger generation's energy to match Oldman's gravitas. The show is widely praised by critics and is already renewed until the fourth season.

'Little Fish' (2021)

Little Fish follows a couple - played by Olivia Cooke and Jack O'Connell - who are dealing with a global virus that causes memory loss. The film is directed by Chad Hartigan and written by Mattson Tomlin, and based on a short by Aja Gabel. While it was released after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the film already started filming in 2019.

The film might be compared to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but the global pandemic aspect made this stand out. Cooke and O'Connell delivered incredible performances as a loving couple struggling to fight the virus. Little Fish is guaranteed to evoke emotions from audiences.

'Sound of Metal' (2019)

A critical darling, Sound of Metal sees Ruben (Riz Ahmed), a heavy metal drummer grappling with his hearing loss. He checks into a shelter for the deaf and tries to find a solution.

The Amazon original collected numerous awards nominations and wins when it was released. It gave a profound, respectful portrayal of the deaf community and has magnificent performances from the cast. Without spoiling anything, Cooke's character is quite layered and is one of the best surprises in the film.

'Modern Love': "Hers Was a World of One" (2019)

In this anthology series based on the New York Times column, Cooke appears in Season 1, Episode 7, "Hers Was a World of One." She plays a nomadic, free-living expecting mother who is matched with a well-off gay couple played by Andrew Scott (Hot Priest in Fleabag) and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

RELATED: The Best Drama Series & TV Shows on Prime Video Right Now

Episode seven was one of Modern Love's most well-reviewed episodes. This episode can be sweet, heartwarming, and tender at the same time as the couple and mother find common ground to deliver the baby. The three actors featured here, including Cooke, are great in their roles, and it is a pleasure to have them pop up briefly in the season's final episode.

'Ready Player One' (2018)

Based on the novel by Ernest Cline, Ready Player One is set in a dystopian world where everyone has turned to the virtual reality called OASIS. A teenager named Wade (Tye Sheridan), along with all who flocked to OASIS, seeks to find Easter eggs hidden by its creator.

RELATED: 'The Hunger Games' and 9 Other Dystopian Films Based On Books

This is arguably Cooke's biggest project prior to House of the Dragon. She put on a double role as the avatar Art3mis and her real-world counterpart Samantha, who assisted Wade on the Easter egg quest. The film does focus more on the immersive spectacle, but director Steven Spielberg also made sure that the human characters and relationships also shine through Sheridan and Cooke as the leads.

'Life Itself' (2018)

In the mood for something melodramatic? Dan Fogelman - of This is Us and Crazy, Stupid, Love fame - directs Life Itself, a sprawling multi-chapter story that spans across generations. It boasts an ensemble cast, as Cooke is joined by Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas.

While Life Itself was unfortunately panned by critics who deemed it overly dramatic, the film received a better response from casual audiences. Much like his tear-inducing, twisty NBC drama, Fogelman has crafted a film that would tug at certain viewers' heartstrings.

'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

Image Via Focus Features

Thoroughbreds paired Cooke with Anya Taylor-Joy in the leading roles. The film follows a teenage girl who schemed with her emotionless friend to kill her own father. The film also starred the late Anton Yelchin in his final role.

Directed by Cory Finley in his debut, the film is a quirky black comedy thriller that is full of surprises. Cooke plays the girl who has a mental disorder that causes her to not feel emotions. Keep an eye out for a well-utilized long take in the climactic scene of the film.

'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' (2015)

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a coming-of-age drama that follows two best friends who had to befriend a girl diagnosed with leukemia in their senior year.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Coming-of-Age Movies

The film was highly praised for its great screenplay, which was adapted by Jesse Andrews from his own novel, direction, music, and the central cast. Cooke, who shared the screen with Thomas Mann and RJ Cyler, shines in her role, giving their friendship more color for audiences.

'Bates Motel' (2013 - 2017)

Bates Motel is a prequel series to the horror classic Psycho. Freddie Highmore stars as Norman Bates and Vera Farmiga plays his mother.

RELATED: From 'Prey' to 'Red Dragon': The Best Horror Prequels

The series was well-received for expanding the world of Psycho, and its dark and unsettling plot that ran for five seasons. Cooke plays Emma Decody, Bates' friend who had a genetic disorder that made her bring an oxygen tank everywhere. It is a compelling, rich role that opened new doors for her future projects.

'The Signal' (2014)

Three friends wake up in a mysterious facility after tracking an unknown signal in this indie science fiction thriller directed by William Eubank. The film stars Brenton Thwaites, Laurence Fishburne alongside Cooke.

Premiering at Sundance, The Signal has impeccable production values for an indie. Its story takes unexpected turns that might make or break the movie, depending on each viewer. The cast, including Cooke, was solid in this slow-burn thriller.

KEEP READING:10 Best Paddy Considine Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’