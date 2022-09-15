Is it possible for men and women to be "just friends"? An enduring query that has been displayed on the screen for some time. Undoubtedly, a lot of male-female friendships on TV eventually turn amorous at some point such as Chandler and Monica in Friends or Kim and Ron in Kim Possible.

However, there are still plenty of wonderful male-female platonic relationships that should be recognized on the big screen in order to combat stereotypes. Here are 10 friendships that, without romanticizing them, will make fans feel considerably better about their real-life relationships.

Marlin and Dory - ‘Finding Nemo’

Finding Nemo is an animated comedy-drama adventure film that narrates the tale of an overprotective clownfish named Marlin (Albert Brooks) who looks for his lost child Nemo (Alexander Gould) alongside Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), a regal blue tang. Along the journey, Marlin discovers how to step outside his comfort zone and accepts Nemo's ability to care for himself.

Marlin and Dory form a formidable team despite their differences, with Dory giving Marlin a needed diversion while Marlin provides Dory with the reasons and authority she needs to have a purpose in life. Despite a rocky beginning, the two come to care for one another sincerely and without the other's assistance, they would not have been able to find Nemo.

Alan Turing and Joan Clarke - ‘The Imitation Game’

The Imitation Game is a historical drama film based on Andrew Hodges’s 1983 biography Alan Turing: The Enigma. The movie centers on the British mathematician and logician Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), who deciphered German espionage signals for the British government during World War II.

The film also depicts Turing's delightful platonic relationship with Joan Clarke (Keira Knightley), a fellow colleague who would later become his wife. Clarke decides to support her fiancé even after learning of his homosexuality. Having a strong bond and complete trust in one another, they always have each other's backs in the most loving and compassionate manner until the very end.

Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff - ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’

From the moment they first appeared on screen together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johannson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) were unquestionably a team. Despite being the only two original Avengers without superpowers or advanced technology, these two compensated for their lack of either with outstanding combat prowess and endurance.

In spite of romantic rumors in The Avengers, Hawkeye and Black Widow continue to show that they are more than just friends, they are family with Barton’s youngest child named after Romanoff. Moreover, Black Widow’s emotional and heartfelt sacrifice so that her friend's children can see their father again ensures that their friendship endures to the very end.

Harry Potter and Hermione Granger - ‘Harry Potter Franchise’

The Harry Potter film series centers on the title character, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), and his fight against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), a formidable evil wizard who murdered Harry's parents and other unwitting bystanders. In addition to its mystical qualities, the series emphasizes family ties, young love, and friendship.

Fans enjoy Harry and Hermione's (Emma Watson) platonic relationships in addition to their legendary triad friendship as Ron (Rupert Grint), Harry, and Hermione. Harry and Hermione were connected from the start, entirely trusting one another and going to great lengths to ensure each other's safety, despite the romance rumors that surfaced in the franchise's early movies.

Joey Tribbiani and Pheobe Buffay - ‘Friends’

Featuring six friends in their 20s and 30s who reside in Manhattan, New York City, Friends is an American sitcom that ran for 10 years from 1994 to 2004. The emphasis of the show is on the financial struggles of young people in large cities like New York, as well as on their social lives and, most importantly, on the friendships between the six main characters.

The most endearing platonic friendship on the show, aside from the legendary friendships between Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), Monica (Courtney Cox), and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), is without a doubt that between Joey and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). Joey and Phoebe's friendship developed over the season and featured humorous and provocative banter and unwavering support for both their careers and romantic relationships. One of the cutest moments was when Phoebe, a vegetarian, was pregnant and Joey gave up meat to balance out her cravings.

Derek Morgan and Penelope Garcia - ‘Criminal Minds’

Criminal Minds is a police procedural crime drama that centers on a team of criminal profilers that are employed by the FBI that use behavioral analysis and profiling to look into crimes and identify their offenders.

Along with many iconic friendships in the show, the platonic connection between Morgan (Shemar Moore) and the team's technical analyst, Penelope (Kirsten Vangsness), is the show’s delight. The two are great friends and co-workers who have always appreciated and looked out for one another, despite the fact that they frequently use flirtatious names for one another.

Sheldon Cooper and Penny - The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory follows the four scientists who work at CalTech and their next-door neighbors, a waitress and aspiring actress, Penny (Kaley Cuoco). In addition to its scientific content, the show emphasizes the value of friendship and geek culture, familial relationships, and love.

In addition to the show's other memorable friendships, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Penny's platonic bond deserves to be on the list. Through the course of the series, their relationship undergoes a variety of transformations and dynamics, evolving from rivals to a caring mother and her needy son, siblings, and eventually, great friends. Whenever one of them is out of their comfort zone, the others always step in to provide support.

Meredith Grey and Alex Karev - ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey's Anatomy centers on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they advance to seasoned physicians while juggling their personal and professional lives. There were so many iconic friendships and love stories formed over the course of the show's many seasons that viewers are still upholding them now.

One of them was ‘the evil spawn’ Alex (Justin Chambers) and Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) friendship. Over the course of ten years of collaboration, Meredith and Alex gradually overcame their first frequent disagreements to forge an unshakable friendship. In addition to referring to Alex as her new "person," Meredith has designated him as her emergency contact. They have each other's back indisputably and go through highs and lows together.

Don Draper and Peggy Olson - ‘Mad Men’

Mad Men follows the flamboyant advertising executive Don Draper (Jon Hamm), who at first holds the position of Sterling Cooper's talented creative director. Moreover, the program examines the private and professional lives of those who worked in the advertising industry in the 1950s and 1960s in New York City.

The platonic relationship between Don and Peggy (Elisabeth Moss), who was initially his secretary, was the show's high point despite the turmoil and tension. The two would eventually form a mutually respectful professional friendship over the years of working together. Moreover, Don and Peggy shared a profound level of regard and what could be considered a family-like level of caring.

Robin Scherbatsky and Marshall Eriksen - ‘How I Met Your Mother’

As Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) tells his future children about how he met their mother, the show follows him and his circle of friends in New York City. How I Met Your Mother, which is renowned for its distinctive format, humor, and use of dramatic elements, excels in creating the most well-known friendships, such as the platonic bond between Marshall and Robin.

Although it is evident that they are close friends, the two don't spend a lot of time alone together because Marshall is concerned that he will start to think of Robin as a mermaid rather than a manatee. In fact, "The Mermaid Theory," is an episode that is devoted to Marshall and Robin's friendship and how much they adore each other.

