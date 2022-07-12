Part of cinema's appeal is its ability to transport us to various settings around the world, or even to new worlds entirely. However, there is something special about a film that manages to tell a moving story without ever leaving the confines of its primary location.

Whether it's due to budgetary restrictions or being an adaptation of a play, many filmmakers have attempted the one-location format. Though it can sometimes come with limitations, these are nonetheless fascinating experiments in the cinematic craft. From claustrophobic thrillers to dialogue-driven dramas, these are the best examples of stories told on film that only needed one location to do it.

'Cube' (1997)

In this tense thriller, a handful of strangers wakes up in a strange empty room wearing matching jumpsuits. When they plot their escape, they soon find they're in the middle of an entire network of similar rooms, many of which of armed with traps. Their only chance of survival is to put aside their differences and study the environment for clues to a way out.

Director Vincenzo Natali's feature debut is a tight and ambitious fuse-burner of a film. Despite some clunky dialogue and uneven performances, the inventive scenarios and series of twists keep things consistently compelling throughout. One sequence involving a room where the survivors have to remain completely silent while passing through it is a gripping exercise in minimalist suspense.

'Locke' (2013)

While driving home, construction foreman Ivan Locke (Tom Hardy) learns that a colleague that he had a one-night stand with, and is now pregnant, is going into labor. He immediately changes course to the hospital instead of home to his family. Along the way, a series of phone calls with various people in his life forces him to reflect on his choices and his past.

While it technically passes through multiple locations, Locke never leaves the vehicle of its titular protagonist. Despite limited space for cinematic flourishes, Hardy's mesmerizing performance is enough to maintain interest. Ivan's feelings of anxiousness and regret are all deeply felt as we watch them unfold in excruciating real time, making for a uniquely riveting modern classic.

'My Dinner With Andre' (1981)

After five years apart, old friends Wallace (Wallace Shawn) and Andre (Andre Gregory) meet for dinner. As Andre fills Wallace in on his Bohemian exploits as a traveling artist, Wallace reflects on their differences and his own life experience.

Aside from a pair of bookend scenes, My Dinner With Andre spends its entire runtime seated next to Andre and Wallace over dinner as they discuss religion, philosophy, morality and more. With less compelling leads, this film could've been quite the slog. Thankfully, Shawn and Gregory give us characters that are both specific and relatable, with a mutual chemistry that would make listening to them for hours a breeze.

'Tape' (2001)

Drug dealer Vince (Ethan Hawke) visits his hometown and rents a motel room to support his friend Jon (Robert Sean Leonard) at a local film festival. When Jon arrives at the motel room, tensions slowly rise as demons from their past involving Vince's ex, Amy (Uma Thurman), come to the surface.

Tape pushes the one-location conceit to the extreme, never once leaving the tiny motel room it opens in. This makes the tense interplay between the three characters even more effective, as they're left with little room (literally) to ignore the awkward and uncomfortable conversations that arise. Hawke, Thurman and Leonard are all fantastic and prove that, sometimes, all a film needs to be successful is a handful of great performances and a single room.

'Rear Window' (1954)

Photographer Jeff (James Stewart) is wheelchair-bound and stuck in his apartment after an accident. While recovering, he watches his neighbors from his window as they go about their daily lives. One day, however, he witnesses what appears to be a murder, and continues to investigate from the confines of his apartment.

Rear Window is considered by many to be one of Alfred Hitchcock's best. With its brilliant conceit and limited setting, the viewer becomes as frustrated as Jeff that we're unable to leave the apartment, only enhancing the voyeuristic thrill of the film's premise. It's no surprise that someone like Hitchcock was one of the first to deliver an extraordinary example of the contained mystery that continues to influence the genre today.

'Coherence' (2013)

Eight friends gather for a dinner on the night of the passing of Miller's Comet. The night is mostly cordial, barring some underlying tension. However, it isn't long before bizarre occurrences make the group begin to question their grip on reality and put their trust in one another to the test.

Coherence is a mind-bending psychological thriller that keeps the viewer guessing from beginning to end. Shot in a quasi-documentary style and utilizing every corner of the singular setting, the film makes great use of its limited budget. Throw in an ensemble of strong performances, and you have a realism that makes the mystery all the more engrossing.

'Dogville' (2003)

While on the run from criminals, Grace (Nicole Kidman) hides out in the small mountain town of Dogville. The citizens agree to give her safe harbor from danger in exchange for help with various tasks around the town.

Despite taking place throughout a small town, the plot of the film unfolds entirely on a single large sound-stage with minimal set dressing. This unique setting adds a suffocating effect to the story, as Grace finds judgement from the townspeople increasingly difficult to avoid. Like with anything directed by Lars Von Trier, it can be challenging, but the film's provocative experimental nature makes the town of Dogville worth a visit.

'Buried' (2010)

After being ambushed by insurgents in Iraq, truck driver Paul (Ryan Reynolds) awakens in a coffin with a lighter, cell phone, and limited oxygen. Using his scarce resources and intuition, Paul must do everything he can to escape before it's too late.

Before his wise-guy Deadpool persona dominated his reputation, Reynolds delivered a captivating tour de force performance in this hyper-claustrophobic thriller. Along with dynamic direction from Rodrigo Cortes, he creates a grounded and believable portrait of someone who, by the end of the film, we feel we've known his entire life. Like many films on this list, it's a miracle it works as well as it does, and will hopefully be remembered for decades for the risks it took.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

At the tail end of a trial that will decide the fate of a teenage boy, on the night of a sweltering heat wave, the verdict is left in the hands of twelve jurors. Though the case initially appears cut-and-dry, Juror #8 (Henry Fonda) stands as the sole advocate for the defendant. It isn't long before the jury is split, and each side much pitch its case to come to a decision.

Sidney Lumet's masterpiece explores the entire spectrum of benefits, flaws and conundrums involving the democratic process, all within a single room. Each member of the star-studded ensemble is fleshed out with their own prejudice and baggage, informing their individual perspectives on the case. As the men grow increasingly tired, hot and frustrated, the tensions swell to a boiling point, giving way to a powerful and thought-provoking finale.

'Mass' (2021)

Two sets of parents, both grieving from a mutual tragedy, agree to meet in the back room of a small church, in hopes to find a sense of closure. As more details are revealed about the incident, it becomes clear that making amends will not be an easy affair for either couple.

Actor Fran Kranz's directorial debut is a powerful exploration of not only the difficulties of human connection amid trauma, but its ability to bring people together through a deeper understanding. The film unfolds almost entirely during a real-time conversation with brilliant dialogue and four incredible central performances. Of course, being locked in a room with the film's weighty subject-matter doesn't always make for an easy watch. However, it is all handled with care, creating an experience that is emotionally gripping, and even rewarding by the time it reaches its cathartic climax.

