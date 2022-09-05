Fall has become a celebrated season because it feels like such a short period. It seems that there has always been a divide between summer and autumn, but there is much more to watch in the fall. It's a season that brings change and a clean slate to so many people. There are television series that can draw audiences in and give them comfort because of the tone that is set early on.

Thematically there is more of a range of genres that anyone can watch in the fall versus summer. There are family series, dramas, thrillers, and most importantly horror series that will carry anyone through fall. It's always fun to cozy up with a fun mystery or dive into a familial drama that warms the heart. Depending on the mood there's a bit of everything that can be watched this season.

'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007) - Streaming on Netflix

Just like When Harry Met Sally did for fall movies, Gilmore Girls has done the same. The start of fall is only complete with starting the series because of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). It is one of the most comforting shows because of how charming the two leads are.

The mother/daughter traditions in the show will make viewers want to return to the series just because of the movie nights, the coffee dates and the daily walks around Stars Hollow. It's a comforting show for fall because it feels like a tight-knit community and when anyone starts watching it, it can feel like they're part of the community too.

'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012) - Hulu

In the small, but not-so-quiet town of Tree Hill, North Carolina half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) trade between kinship and rivalry both on the basketball court and in the hearts of their friends.

It's comforting to stay with these characters for a long period of time and then connect with both their downfalls and wins. That's the beauty of One Tree Hill,even though it can get messy, these friends will always be there for one another.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020) - Streaming on Netflix

The witches always come during the fall and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a series that became popular on Netflix. Some episodes have some chilling moments that will leave you spellbound. In the show, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) must reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, and half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

It almost feels nostalgic watching this because of how beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witchwas in the early 2000s. Sabrina Spellman has always been such an important character in pop culture and has made her mark on the Halloween season.

'This is Us' (2016-2022) - Streaming on Netflix

This is Us is a series that will emotionally connect anyone with these characters. It teaches audiences to live life day by day and learn to express their love in many ways. The series follows the lives of siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), also known as the "Big Three," and their parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore).

There's an exploration of love, hardships, and grief in this series. What viewers don't realize is that families can go through so much in a lifetime, but because people are living throughout it in the present moment the longevity of a lifetime isn't felt.

'The Morning Show' (2019 - present) - Streaming on Apple TV Plus

When the general audience watches The Morning Show they can finally understand the production process that happens in the newsroom. It's a candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of journalists who have a difficult time telling the truth to the country.

When Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), a hard-hitting journalist steps into the anchor role alongside Alex (Jennifer Aniston) she shakes things up because she got into the industry to speak the truth to the people. It's engaging because of the fast-paced environment and will make for an easy binge-watch during the fall.

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-Present) - Streaming on Hulu

Fall is the season to cozy up with mysteries and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is one of the best whodunits to come out next to Knives Out. Not only does the series have a wonderful cast including Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, but it is also authentically structured to suit a podcast narrative. The series has a fall feel because of the wardrobe alone and will have any fan of murder mysteries glued to the show.

Both seasons have been able to keep the audience guessing in every episode and the structure of each episode allows for the overarching story to intricately form on different levels. Each character has their own story and connection to certain clues in episodes which helps viewers connect the dots on their own.

'The Walking Dead' (2010 - 2022) - Streaming on Amazon Prime

It feels like The Walking Dead has been around for a very long time. Any fan of zombies will likely take to the series, but the series isn't just about them. Audiences have returned time and time again for their favorite characters and hoping they return for the next season. When Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma, he learns the world is in ruins and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive.

It's a very simple story that has been stretched for seasons because of the inventive ways the writers have managed to surprise audiences with additional characters and the extent the zombies go through in the series.

'American Horror Story' (2011 - Present) - Streaming on Hulu

The anthology series created by Ryan Murphy is a bit obscure and may not be for everyone. The first couple of seasons had some great concepts, but later on, fizzled because of the storylines chosen for the season. Everything up to American Horror Story: Hotel had some pretty amazing moments because of the incredible actors in the cast.

From Angela Bassett to Kathy Bates to Jessica Lange, the women truly carried this show to greatness. Depending on the mood, any season of AHSwill be fun to watch during fall to start Halloween a bit early. Fans of Halloween can start this series early to get into the horror mood in the fall.

'Dexter' (2016-2013) - Streaming on Showtime

Even though the ending of Dexter wasn't liked by many of the fans, the show is still held in such high regard. Michael C. Hall played a serial killer extremely well and kept audiences coming back weekly to see what Dexter would do next.

To be able to cozy up and become completely invested in what Dexter is doing throughout the series can be fun to watch if it's the first time going through it. There needs to be a time to watch shows like this, and it's definitely in the fall. There are horror elements in the series, but it is more of a psychological thriller that will stay in the mind of the viewer long after it's finished.

'Friday Night Lights' (2016-2011) - Streaming on HBO Max

Football season and fall go hand-in-hand and once it starts it seems that it just consumes sports fans. Friday Night Lights follows the lives of the Dillon Panthers, one of the nation's best high school football teams, and their head coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler). Based on the 1990 nonfiction book by H.G. Bissinger, the series uses its small-town backdrop to address many issues in American culture like family values, school funding, racism, drugs, abortion, and lack of economic opportunities.

It felt like a family unit and Eric Taylor truly cared about every single player on that team. It is one of the most well-rounded high school dramas that came out in the early 2000s that addressed these issues in the most effective way in order for audiences to connect to these characters.

