Spy movies have been a staple in cinema since the silent era, and it could be argued they just keep getting better. Secret agents, fancy gadgets, thrilling action, and shady organizations are some of the best parts of these movies. There is a variety of stories in the spy genre itself, from historical dramas to action thrillers to serious biopics.

While certain onscreen secret agents like James Bond are very popular, there are many other fantastic movies about espionage that deserves a look. There’s nothing more entertaining than watching these spies in dangerous situations and wondering if they’ll make it out alive.

The Lives of Others (2006) – 8.4

Set in the 1980s, The Lives of Others focuses on an officer of the Stasi, the German secret police. Gerd Wiesler (Ulrich Mühe) is instructed by a minister to conduct surveillance on a writer and his girlfriend due to suspicions of their political allegiance. But soon, he becomes caught up in their lives.

The movie brings subtlety and gravitas to the spy genre by tackling moral dilemmas and complicated relationships. Character-driven and intelligent, it shows what it was like to live during the Cold War. Wiesler’s actions bring unexpected consequences for himself and other people. The story has surprises you won’t see coming.

North by Northwest (1959) – 8.3

Ad executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is pursued by the spy Phillip Vandamm (Jason Mason) after he’s suspected to be a secret agent. As he runs for his life, he meets a mysterious woman named Eve Kendall (Eve Marie Saint).

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, North by Northwest has all the best spy tropes a movie can offer – secret agents, mistaken identities, and covert organizations. This classic thriller is known for its iconic crop duster sequence, but it also has other exciting action scenes. The writing is delightfully humorous, giving the movie a more lighthearted tone.

Casino Royale (2006) – 8

With the iconic line, “Bond, James Bond,” James Bond – also known as Agent 007 – has established himself as one of the most recognizable spy figures in cinema. Since he first appeared in Dr. No in 1962, there have been more than two dozen movies featuring the British secret agent known for his love for drinks, women, and cars.

Casino Royale is the 21st installment in the official Eon series, introducing Daniel Craig as a new version of Bond. It takes place at the start of his career when he is tasked with taking down the villain known as Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen). He also becomes romantically involved with another agent, Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). The movie was praised for its portrayal of a more vulnerable version of Bond and its emotional high stakes.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – 8

Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, the Jason Bourne franchise delivers intricate espionage scenes and amazing stunts. Starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, the movies feature a CIA assassin suffering from amnesia and searching for his real identity.

The Bourne Ultimatum is the third installment in the series where storylines from the previous films come together to give Bourne the answers he’s been looking for. The movie manages to humanize a killer by making Bourne a sympathetic and well-rounded character. You end up hoping that he finds the truth and breaks free.

The Day of the Jackal (1973) – 7.8

In the summer of 1963, an underground militant group attempts to assassinate the French President. When they fail, they hire an assassin known as ‘The Jackal’ (Edward Fox) to complete the job. He starts leaving bodies behind, and detective Claude Lebel (Michael Lonsdale) must solve the murders.

Based on the book of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal follows the journey of an assassin as he makes his way to his target. Tightly plotted and full of tension, the movie keeps you on the edge of your seat. It has a complex, clever villain who almost makes you want to root for him.

The Conversation (1974) – 7.8

Harry (Gene Hackman) is a surveillance expert hired by a secret client to observe a young couple. Even though Harry believes he’s not responsible for the conversations he records, he carries guilt from a previous case gone wrong. He soon becomes obsessed with his new case.

The Conversation is an intimate and claustrophobic take on privacy and security. The movie shows the way sound can be a powerful tool in interpreting people’s behavior. It also portrays the protagonist’s loneliness and increasing paranoia, giving a glimpse of the dark side of espionage.

Mission Impossible – Fallout (2018) – 7.7

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it..." The Mission Impossible series is one of the most successful series of all time, with acclaim from critics and fans alike. Starring Tom Cruise as Mission Impossible Force Agent Ethan Hunt, the movies showcase exhilarating action scenes, incredible gadgets, and standout villains.

Mission Impossible – Fallout is the sixth installment in the series. This time, Ethan works with CIA assassin August Walker (Henry Cavill) to stop a group of terrorists called the Apostles from launching a nuclear attack. Featuring a high-speed motorcycle chase, a brutal bathroom brawl, and an epic HALO jump, the movie is an adrenaline rush from beginning to end.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) – 7.7

Eggsy Unwin (Taron Edgerton) is a troubled youth who seems destined for a hard life. But one day he’s approached by secret agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and discovers that his late father worked for a spy organization. Eggsy is recruited to join the secret service to fight the maniacal Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson).

Kingsman: The Secret Serviceis a stylish, raunchy, and violent spy comedy that became an unexpected smash hit. It employs the usual spy tropes but also makes fun of them through its outlandish tone and extravagant characters. The movie’s success led to the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle with the main cast returning.

Argo (2012) – 7.7

During the seizure of a U.S. embassy in Iran, six American diplomats managed to escape and find shelter with the Canadian ambassador. To rescue them, CIA officer Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck) creates a cover story where the diplomats pretend they are a film crew scouting locations for a new movie.

Inspired by a true story, Argo is a suspenseful historical thriller where deception is the key. The premise lies in the characters pretending to be other people as they attempt to leave a country while being pursued by authorities. It’s a less showy version of espionage that is not often seen on the screen.

Bridge of Spies (2015) – 7.6

American lawyer James B. Donovan (Tom Hanks) defended Soviet spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) in court and received a hostile response for his actions. But later he’s called to arrange the release of an Air Force pilot in exchange for Abel. This leads to a tense negotiation where every organization involved wants the upper hand.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Bridge of Spies is inspired by a real event during the Cold War. The movie is reminiscent of classic spy dramas where all the anxiety-inducing scenes involve conversations instead of shootouts. The solid acting and arresting visuals make you feel invested in the characters’ fates. Everything is built up masterfully to a satisfying ending.

