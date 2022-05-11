Stan Lee has accomplished something that even Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, or Scarlett Johansson haven't: he appeared in 22 straight MCU films. And why wouldn't he? Lee's fingerprints are all over the beloved characters inhabiting these stories: Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and the list goes on.

It is fitting, then, for Stan the Man's legacy to be immortalized in his splendid MCU cameos. While some of these scenes are of the blink-and-you-miss-it variety, Lee has had appearances that flowed well into the storyline, while eliciting either a hearty laugh or a knowing smile from the fanbase. Revisiting the best of these cameos will make you miss the old man in sunglasses. Here's to all the memories, Stan!

A Skeptical New Yorker

When the Battle of New York broke out in 2012's Avengers, the citizens of New York had to wrap their heads around two seemingly ludicrous things. One, there was supposedly a massive alien army that was wreaking havoc all over Manhattan. Two, a group of costumed heroes appeared to be the city's only hope.

In the aftermath of the battle, everyone in the city came to accept that the Avengers had indeed saved them from Loki and his Chitauri army. Well, almost everyone. A local station managed to get a word from an elderly citizen while his game of chess was in progress. "Superheroes in New York? Give me a break." After uttering that ironic line—several Marvel heroes, of course, are based in NYC—Stan Lee turns his back to the camera and plots his next move.

Regrets, I've Had A Few

It must be pretty hard to hit a moving target, especially if you're doing it from the back of a high-speed van. Initially, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) was on-point during the thrilling car chase in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Though she managed to shrink one adversary's motorcycle, she missed her mark the second time she fired her atom-shrinking weapon. As such, a poor civilian had to pay.

While Stan Lee incurred no physical injury in this scene, his psyche had to take a blow upon seeing his drastically diminished car. "Well, the '60s were fun," he mused, "But now I'm paying for it." Was that a tinge of remorse in his voice for some weird experimentation decades ago? Don't worry Stan, it was just the Pym Tech.

"Don't Make Me Come Down There, You Punk!"

In the MCU, Spider-Man has amassed quite the track record: exposing an illegal weapons trade, going toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan, and saving Earth from yet another alien invasion. As impressive as the Wall-crawler has been, there was one scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming where he looked utterly helpless.

This scene unfolded in a quiet Queens neighborhood, where Spidey webbed up a man who appeared to be stealing a car. It turns out that the man owned the vehicle, and while Spider-Man mumbled his apologies, the car alarm went off incessantly. As the annoyed neighbors yelled in tandem for the alarm to be turned off, Stan Lee appears at a nearby window and threatens to inflict harm on the future Avenger. (Ever the lovable character, he says "How's your mother?" to a neighbor mere seconds later.)

One More For The Road

Sadly, Stan Lee's cameo in Avengers: Endgame was the last one that he ever shot for the MCU. Whether by design or by coincidence, his appearance in this cinematic event turned out to be a beautiful tribute to his legacy.

As Tony Stark and Steve Rogers drove across 1970 New Jersey in their time heist, they almost collided with a white Oldsmobile. The infuriated driver yells at them, "Hey man...make love, not war!" With these words, Stan Lee conveyed one last message of positivity in the MCU. For good measure, his car plates read: "Nuff said."

You Had One Job

To be fair to the security guard in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Smithsonian is such an enormous museum. As if the massive floor area weren't enough of a challenge, the thief in question happened to be an ultra-quick, cunning strategist. And, he happened to be in desperate need of a costume as well.

Stan Lee had one short line to deliver ("Oh man, I am so fired"), and he pulled it off impeccably. Too bad that Steve Rogers was no longer around to console him in his looming unemployment. Perhaps something along the lines of "We don't trade costumes, son..."

This Was No TED Talk

Stan the Man, bless his heart, knows his manners. Case in point: in Thor: The Dark World, he very kindly lent his ear to the crackpot scientist talking about some Convergence. Though the scientist sounded very delusional, Stan was nice enough to hear him out.

On second thought, maybe Stan was just waiting for the opportune time to butt in. Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) was so caught up in his scientific discourse that he forgot to return his improvised visual aid to its rightful owner. Right at the end of his "presentation," Stan prods him with just one question: "Can I have my shoe back?"

And This Was No Ordinary Drink

There's a simple lesson to be learned in this scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron. If an Asgardian tells you that a drink is too strong, it's too strong. Of course, no one could blame the World War II veteran for wanting to test the mettle of the beverage. What could possibly go wrong?

Shortly afterward, Stan Lee had to be escorted out of the party venue. It's safe to say that he had never drunk anything like the stuff inside Thor's bottle. As he does an assisted walk of shame, he manages to mumble a familiar line, as if to give the drink his stamp of approval: "Excelsior."

Stanley Scissorhands

In many ways, Thor: Ragnarok was a makeover for the Norse god of thunder. In contrast to his two previous solo films, Thor showed a more boisterous personality in the third installment. As if to complement this inner transformation, Thor also got his golden locks sheared.

He probably didn't like the cutting process, though. Thor's barber turned out to be an elderly Sakaar citizen with a Swiss army knife-like device instead of a right arm. The self-proclaimed strongest Avenger could only beg helplessly as Stan Lee contemplated which sharp contraption to use. Question: did this barber even sterilize his instruments?

Stark Or Stank? Never Mind...

Only Stan Lee could have eased the tension that had built up and spilled over in Captain America: Civil War. Towards the end of the film, James Rhodes and Tony Stark were trying to figure out how the former could walk properly again after his debilitating injury. As Rhodes reflected on his life decisions, the solemn moment was interrupted by a rapping on the glass door of the Avengers mansion.

"Are you Tony Stank?" Thanks to the mispronouncing FedEx delivery man, Rhodey and Tony were able to get a good chuckle—perhaps the first one they had in weeks. It's almost as if Stan Lee was somehow aware of what the two Avengers were going through...

A Wink And Nod To All The Rumors

While Marvel fans reveled every time Stan Lee showed up in an MCU movie, they became curious about his true identity in that film universe. Were his cameo appearances a mere tradition of fan service, or could he be possibly playing a significant character in the MCU?

Theories then began to emerge about Stan's involvement with the Watchers, a race of omniscient beings that can see the happenings of the Multiverse. Some even speculated that he was Uatu, the Watcher assigned to Earth. So were any of these rumors true? In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn winks at the audience by designating Stan Lee as an informant of the Watchers, rather than a Watcher himself. The only question here is, how many times did he say "Excelsior" to punctuate his anecdotes?

