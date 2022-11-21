From pirates to teachers, these duos have gifted the audience more than one smile (and a life lesson or two).

Comedy is all about timing, jokes landing correctly, and the dynamic between different characters. Although one-man shows are great and the jokes can be iconic, it usually attracts the audience more when there are several characters on the scene, making the right jokes.

TV comedies have given us some of the best iconic duos. In 2022, there have been pirates, teachers, and best friends of all ages who gave the fans a long list of jokes that will go down in TV history.

Sophie and Valentina (‘How I Met Your Father’)

Following in the steps of How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father brought different kinds of relationships to the screen: from dating to friendship. Although some may say the show finds itself between dated and modern comedy, it gave fans a sense of belonging to a new group of people.

Among these people, they could find Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Valentina (Francia Raisa). This roommates/friend duo is one of the most iconic on the show. The women know and understand each in the way that all female friendships should be represented on TV. While doing so, they provided fans with some very funny moments.

Melissa Schemmenti and Barbara Howard (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Abbott Elementary quickly became a fan-favorite comedy for the way it brought awareness to the reality of the public school system funnily. The characters introduced to the audience quickly became some of the funniest and most beloved in TV history. Two of those are Melissa Schmmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

These two women have survived together every challenge the system has thrown their way. They know each other and respect one another. It isn’t typical for TV shows to represent friendships between older women, but this one sure is one of the best examples. It helps that both actors are incredibly good with their comedic timing.

Barbara and Gregory (‘Abbott Elementary’)

Melissa and Barbara aren’t the only duo that has captivated the audience on Abbott Elementary. As Season 2 gets more personal, the teachers interact with one another differently. While the audience gets to know them, they get to know themselves too. That is what has happened with Barbara and Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

Although Gregory briefly dated Barbara’s daughter, their dynamic goes beyond that. It has become that of mentor and mentee. Barbara teaches Gregory the things she knows, and by doing so she is learning more herself. As awkward as Gregory may seem at times, his interactions with Barbara are to be highlighted.

Max and Clance (‘A League of Their Own’)

It is true that not everything on A League of Their Own is funny, joyful, or heartwarming. But the show does have those jokes and moments in which the characters are happily enjoying life. One way in which the fans are able to see this is through Max (Chanté Adams) and Clance’s (Gbemisola Ikumelo) friendship.

In a world that is so hard to understand Max, Clance does so without judgment. And Max returns the favor. One talking about baseball while the other talks about comics is what makes this duo so memorable. It is about loyalty, generosity, and having fun.

Greta and Jo (‘A League of Their Own’)

The duos on A League of Their Own wouldn’t be complete without Greta (D'Arcy Carden) and Jo (Melanie Field). These two women grew up together, sharing the biggest secret of their lives. They have had each other’s back through thick and thin, and know they made it through because they had one another.

Although their friendship might be overpowered by hardship and obstacles, the two women find the time to have fun and enjoy life as much as possible. Whether it is dancing or playing baseball, Greta and Jo know how to keep each other happy.

Ben and Dan (‘The Conners’)

The Conners is the kind of show that focuses mostly on family relationships and how easy or hard these can be. Family banter is comedic gold as they know exactly which buttons to push and how to make each other laugh.

But one of the duos that stands out beyond family relationships is that of Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Dan (John Goodman). Even though these two characters didn’t get along at first, their business partnership changed everything. Together, they make the audience laugh with their jokes and hearts of gold.

Leighton and Whitney (‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’)

The Sex Lives of College Girls will air its second season as welcome back to school in 2022. The storyline mainly follows four girls who are paired up as roommates when they start college. The dynamics between these women are completely different and bring something special to the show.

One of those dynamics is the one between Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). These two women seem to be complete opposites. One is into sports, the other into fashion. But a chance to be part of the same sorority brings them together in ways they never expected. Their scenes together are genius.

Deborah and Ava (‘Hacks’)

Season 2 of Hacks was one of those times in which the second season comes out better and funnier than the first. The cast knows exactly how to carry itself and land jokes even in the most unexpected moments. A lot of it is due to the dynamic between Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Ava may not have liked Deborah in the beginning, but she sure loves her by now. The banter and inside jokes between the two women are part of a comedic masterpiece. While pushing each other’s boundaries, they have learned to understand one another, giving the audience a heartfelt and warm (at times odd) relationship.

Grace and Frankie (‘Grace and Frankie’)

For seven seasons, Grace and Frankie was the perfect TV series to showcase the complexity and beauty of female friendships. Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) started out hating each other and ended up as best friends — some may say soulmates. Their dynamic has been one of the funniest to watch.

Much of the chemistry between these two characters comes from the decades-long friendship between Fonda and Tomlin. Their connection is undeniable, and they know exactly how to use that to their advantage on the screen. Everyone ended up falling in love with their friendship.

Stede and Lucius (‘Our Flag Means Death’)

There are many characters on Our Flag Means Death and many complicated relationships among them. But one that seems to be less complicated and has shown signs of loyalty and caring is that of Stede (Rhys Darby) and Lucius (Nathan Foad).

Lucius is in charge of taking notes of everything Stede says/does. This has allowed him to get to know the Gentleman Pirate in a way not many do. There is an understanding and loyalty between the two men that is rarely explored on TV. Darby and Foad’s comedic talent only adds to this bond.

