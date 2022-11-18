The origin of the "Friendsgiving" is still debated, whether it began in 2007 when the word was first used according to Merriam-Webster, or if the hit show Friends started the trend thanks to all of their Thanksgiving episodes where the group would spend the holiday together.

Regardless of where it began, Friendsgiving has since turned into a worldwide phenomenon among friend groups. So, if you're planning a big Thanksgiving meal with your closest buddies, consider watching some of these iconic TV friendships while you dine.

'The Golden Girls'

For seven seasons, Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia made up The Golden Girls, a group of four female friends who lived together in their golden years and wound up caught in each other's antics and love lives.

While you might not find these four best friends celebrating Thanksgiving together on the show, you will see them dressed as roosters and hens performing a play in Season 6 episode "Henny Penny — Straight, No Chaser," which is close enough to a Turkey Day bash.

'The Office'

The ensemble of co-workers on The Office may not start out as friends, but over the show's nine seasons, the group of wacky paper salesmen and accounts eventually form a close bond that cannot be broken by the end of the series' run.

While the Dunder Mifflin office celebrated plenty of Christmases together, the party planning committee never once attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving. But that didn't stop Dwight from hosting a hay bale festival in the office building's parking lot in Season 7 episode "WUPHF.com."

'Will And Grace'

Will and Grace was awfully ahead of its time for being a 90s sitcom that not only starred two openly gay characters, but celebrated them for who they were. And no one celebrated Will and Jack more than their best friends Grace and Karen.

The show had a handful of episodes that centered around Thanksgiving, from the time Will ruined the holiday by coming out to when Rosario ate their whole turkey. But in the end, the friends never failed to make Friendsgiving a priority.

'Boy Meets World'

As the friendships grow throughout Boy Meets World, these best friends eventually turn into a found family. While the show may focus on a young boy's growing up and meeting the world, Cory learns he can't do it without the bonds he forms between Shawn, Topanga, Mr. Feeny, and so many others along the way.

Cory and Shawn hosted one of the very first Friendsgivings when they suggest their families celebrate Thanksgiving together in the Season 4 episode "Turkey Day," which teaches the importance of liking people for who they are no matter what class they live in.

'Recess'

As far as animated friendships go, there is no friend group as tight-knit as the Recess gang. TJ, Vince, Spinelli, Gretchen, Mikey and Gus make up the group of outsiders who come together to form the best friendship on the playground.

Season 1 episode "The Great Can Drive" is the perfect Friendsgiving watch if you're getting together to help the less fortunate this holiday season. It follows the school's canned food drive that gets out of hand when all the kids can focus on is beating each other in the competition instead of helping the needy.

'Sex and the City'

Sex and the City was the Gossip Girl of the 90s, following best friends Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda as they explore New York's dating scene while Carrie chronicles all of their romantic ups and downs on her sex column.

Although it's one of the few sitcoms not to ever even mention Thanksgiving, let alone celebrate the holiday, these four female besties are the perfect watch for a Friendsgiving with your gal pals.

'One Tree Hill'

One Tree Hill followed the typical trope of teens from all areas of the social scale who eventually learn they have more in common than they realize and become inseparable over the course of nine seasons.

Season 8's Thanksgiving episode "Between Raising Hell and Amazing Grace"has everything to love about the holiday: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a football game gone wrong, and the ultimate Friendsgiving hosted by Haley and Nathan.

'Community'

Unlike shows like How I Met Your Mother and Friends that follow an established group of BFFs, it takes a study group of misfit students a few episodes to finally find some common ground in Community.

Season 4 episode "Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations" finds the group split up on Thanksgiving when Jeff and Britta go spend the holiday with Jeff's newly found father. Meanwhile, Troy, Abed, Annie and Pierce experience Shirley's dysfunctional family holiday. But in the end, these best friends find themselves back together to have a real Thanksgiving dinner in their study classroom.

'How I Met Your Mother'

The best friends of How I Met Your Mother are one of those groups that you live vicariously through, wishing you had what they had. No matter how often they frustrate each other, Ted, Marshall, Lily, Barney and Robin always prove they'll be there for each other.

Over the course of nine seasons, the group is always seen celebrating Thanksgiving together, usually referring to it as "Slapsgiving," which appeared on the show three times and followed Marshall and Barney's immature Slap Bet usually ruining the holiday.

'Friends'

As far as TV friends go, no group is as beloved as the ensemble on Friends. No matter the arguments, living arrangements, or clear sexual tension between them, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey were a group of friends that were a force to be reckoned with.

And no show did Thanksgiving like these friends. With a Thanksgiving-themed episode for every season but one, it never gets old watching Rachel create her dessert trifle, Joey forgetting his commitment to be on a Macy's Parade float, and Monica running around Chandler's apartment with a turkey on her head.

