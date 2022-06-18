In live-action cinema, spotting a good performance isn't all that hard. In animated movies, though, good voice performances are a much subtler and hard-to-pinpoint act. When one comes across an extraordinary voice performance, though, it's rather hard to miss.

As animated cinema has evolved throughout the decades, so too has the way actors and actresses lend their voices to their characters. This means that audiences have gotten to see a wide variety of stunning voice acting that's as endearing as a live-action performance, from the jovial but layered like Amy Poehler in Inside Out, to the philosophical and deliberate like Johnny Depp in Rango.

Brilliant, Brilliant, Brilliant! — Eartha Kitt as Yzma in The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

The Emperor's New Groove is arguably one of Disney's best comedies. Running at a swift 78 minutes, with a delightfully simple plot and cartoonishly amusing animation, it's as straightforward as movies come, and it tries little else than to be as entertaining and hilarious as it can be—Which it definitely succeeds at.

It's only fitting, then, that the film should have what's perhaps the funniest villain in the studio's history in the form of Eartha Kitt's Yzma, the ambitious former adviser of the conceited Emperor Kuzco (David Spade). Kitt makes Yzma a theatrical and larger-than-life personality who provides some of the film's biggest laughs.

The Many Layers of Joy — Amy Poehler as Joy in Inside Out (2015)

In Pixar's Inside Out, the emotions of Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) are the main characters. In the world of the movie, feelings are anthropomorphic little people watching over people's daily life from a command center of sorts in their head.

Amy Poehler plays Joy, the leader of Riley's head. As you'd expect, she's constantly enthusiastic, energetic, and on her feet. Any lesser voice actress could have made her unbearably annoying, but Poehler imbues her personality with such complexity and layers, which evolve as the story progresses, that she turns her into one of Pixar's most fascinating characters.

Be Prepared... For An Amazing Performance — Jeremy Irons as Scar in The Lion King (1994)

In this beloved classic musical, Jeremy Irons plays the evil Scar, who kills his brother Mufasa (James Earl Jones) and drives his nephew Simba (Matthew Broderick) away in order to take over the throne.

James Earl Jones, one of the most iconic and powerful voices in movie history, also delivers a jaw-dropping performance, but it's Irons who takes the cake. He makes Scar so sinister, mysterious, and oddly charming that you always want to see and hear more of him.

A Way Out of Existential Dread — Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lisa in Anomalisa (2015)

Anomalisa, one of writer-director Charlie Kaufman's most bizarre and complex films, sees a man tired of his life's mundanity suddenly fall in love with a lively woman called Lisa who shakes up his world. David Thewlis is beyond phenomenal as the protagonist, and Tom Noonan brilliantly plays every other character in the movie. Everyone except Lisa.

Lisa is played by Jennifer Jason Leighin one of the most earnest, tender, and emotionally resonant voice performances animation has ever been graced with. Her character is the beating heart of the movie, which some claim is one of the best indie animated movies ever made, and that's in no small measure thanks to her.

Little Friendless Girl from Australia — Toni Collette as Mary in Mary and Max (2009)

Mary and Max is a gorgeous piece of art that must be seen to be believed. It's the story of a homely 8-year-old Australian girl and a 44-year-old socially awkward man living in New York, who become pen pals through a twist of fate. Rarely can a movie manage to be so charming and sweet, and yet so heartbreakingly sad.

The amazing Toni Colletteplays Mary, the young Australian girl. As the years pass in the story, Collette's performance matures and grows in complexity alongside Mary, making her an incredibly hard character not to fall in love with.

Born of Royal Blood — Ralph Fiennes as Ramses in The Prince of Egypt (1998)

DreamWorks' incredibly underrated musical The Prince of Egypt tells the Biblical story of brothers Ramses and Moses, the former a powerful prince and eventual pharaoh, the latter an orphan with a mysterious past.

Moses is beautifully played by Val Kilmer, and the rest of the voice cast does an equally terrific job. The best among them, though, is undoubtedly Ralph Fiennes as Ramses. His performance is full of heartfelt humanity and emotional intricacy, and you can feel the heartbreak in his voice as he starts to feel more and more betrayed by his brother. It's a beautiful and incredibly moving piece of acting.

You've Got a Friend in Him — Tom Hanks as Woody in the Toy Story franchise

The Toy Story series of films and shorts about toys who come to life is one full of amazing performances, most notably Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. But it's Allen's co-star, Tom Hanks, who stands out the most as the loyal and passionate Sheriff Woody.

Hanks's acting as Woody has been top-notch since the very first film, but it's the way it evolves over the years that makes it so fascinating. Hanks gives Woody a personality much stronger, more complex, and more deeply human than often seen in children's animation, making him one of Pixar's greatest characters.

A Chameleon Going Through an Identity Crisis — Johnny Depp as Rango (2011)

As well as a super fun tribute to the Western genre, Rango is a profoundly philosophical character study about a chameleon trying to find his identity. Who better to play such a character than Johnny Depp, one of Hollywood's most chameleonic actors?

Depp nails Rango's dramatic and energetic personality, as well as the slower and more contemplative moments of the movie. He manages to be funny, charming, endearing, and intriguing, often all at once.

Sometimes Perfect Strangers Make the Best Friends — Philip Seymour Hoffman as Max in Mary and Max (2009)

Toni Collette isn't the only one to offer a stunning performance in the bittersweet Mary and Max. Philip Seymour Hoffman, donning a monotone and drowsy voice, plays the lovable character of Max Horovitz, a depressed man with Asperger's Syndrome.

Hoffman's performance pairs with Collette's beautifully, really selling the realness of this beautiful friendship that grows over the years. The actor plays his character with such earnest love that instead of feeling like a caricature, Max feels like a real person who you just want to hug.

The Actor With a Thousand Voices — Robin Wiliams as Genie in Aladdin (1992)

In this Disney classic, the late Robin Williams plays a charming Genie in a bottle who helps street-urchin Aladdin (Scott Weinger) fulfill his dreams and save the land in the process.

Williams's insanely fun work in Aladdin has come to be known as the perfect example of an entertaining and inventive voice performance. The actor was encouraged to improvise to his heart's content, and the decision definitely paid off. His Genie is a shape-shifter both vocally and visually, resulting in one of the most hilarious characters animation has ever seen. Williams is not only funny in the role, though, since he also nails the more emotional scenes. All in all, his is worthy of being recognized as the greatest voice performance in all of cinema history.

