Even among big box-office titans like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, horror has had a dominant year. Director Ti West delivered an early favorite of the year with his homage to 70s slashers X. The Scream and Predator franchises returned in top form with some new directors who brought some fresh energy and gave fans new hope. The MCU even dipped their toes into the horror genre with Sam Raimi’s horror vision for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Christian Bale’s performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not to mention, Jordan Peele just delivered one of the biggest horror summer blockbusters in recent times with Nope.

Horror has certainly had one of hell of the year in 2022, and things are far from slowing down. This fall is continuing to look strong for horror fans with plenty of notable releases both in theaters and across streaming. From a couple of horror treats from Blumhouse to a strong slate of fresh originals ready to deliver some good scares, there are a lot of great horror movies fans of the genre should be on the lookout for this fall.

'Barbarian'

Releases in Theaters on September 9th

One of the most mysterious upcoming horror flicks for the fall is undoubtedlyBarbariansince most of its plot details and surprises have been able to stay secret.

The Airbnb horror thriller sees a young woman (Georgina Campbell) ensnared into an unexpected nightmare after she makes some horrifying discoveries. With the cast also featuring horror veterans like Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and Richard Brake, Barbarian is shaping up to unleash some unexpected horrors that genre fans could love.

'Pearl'

Releases in Theaters on September 16th

In an unprecedented manner, Ti West not only delivered X earlier this year, but is now also releasing a prequel for it, titled Pearl, within the same year.

The film takes viewers back to 1918, to follow a younger version of Pearl (Mia Goth), the main killer from X, as she does anything, I mean anything, to gain the stardom she desires. Pearl takes on an entirely different tone and feel from X making it a bright and sinister fever dream full of bloody carnage and horrors. Horror fans will not want to miss this one.

'Don’t Worry Darling'

Releases in Theaters on September 23rd

After delivering a breakout comedy with Booksmart, Olivia Wilde returns to the director’s chair for her upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

The film follows Alice (Florence Pugh), a 1950s housewife who finds her seemingly perfect life fractured after she makes some disturbing discoveries about her relationship with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) and the utopian community they live in. Not only is Don’t Worry Darling filled with incredible talent, but it also shows some potential to deliver some strong psychological horror and an interesting world that will definitely please horror fans.

'Hellraiser'

Releases on Hulu on October 7th

The Hellraiser franchise is set to return for a new remake/reimagining on Hulu that features a new Pinhead actor and director for the franchise

The film sees David Bruckner, director of The Night House and a V/H/S alum, helm a new Hellraiser story that sees someone find the dreaded puzzle box and summon the Cenobites, led by the iconic Pinhead (Jamie Clayton). Clayton will be the first non-male actor to portray the legendary Pinhead and Bruckner’s direction could bring the franchise back to the heights of the 1987 original, especially with franchise creator Clive Barker on-board as a producer.

'Smile'

Releases in theaters on October 7th

Paramount has been marketing their big fall horror flick, Smile, for quite some time, and after it premieres at the upcoming Fantastic Fest, it’ll finally hit theaters to hopefully deliver creepy thrills.

The film follows psych doctor Rose (Sosie Bacon) as she becomes haunted by a malevolent smiling force with sinister intentions. If you've seen the trailer for Smile, then you know it seems like the perfect kind of B-tier horror movie that thrives on its weird concept and shows potential to deliver some memorable and fun scares.

'Halloween Ends'

Releases in Theaters and on Peacock on October 14th

Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green will end their modern Halloween trilogy this October with the upcomingHalloween Ends.

With how Halloween Kills ended, the stage is set for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers to have an epic finale that’ll deliver some brutal and bloody final blows. Details on the film's plot are still mystery, but it’s definitely a must-watch for horror fans as it is very likely the last time Curtis will portray Laurie Strode, and it’s more accessible than ever with the film debuting in theaters and on Peacock simultaneously.

'Run Sweetheart Run'

Releases on Prime Video on October 28th

Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Runhas been stuck on the shelf throughout the pandemic but will finally be released on Prime Video this fall just in time for Halloween.

The film follows Cherie (Ella Balinska), a single mother whose latest date turns into a terrible nightmare after her date Ethan’s (Pilou Asbaek) violent nature targets her. Run Sweetheart Run has been one of Blumhouse’s most anticipated releases for quite some time and fans of the genre will finally get to see this horror date from hell in action soon. Plus, it going to Prime Video makes it a total steal.

'Prey for the Devil'

Releases in Theaters on October 28th

Originally titled "The Devil’s Light," Prey for the Devil is set to give horror fans another supernatural exorcism story.

The film follows a young nun (Jacqueline Byers) as she’s forced to face a demon that haunted her as a child after she’s tasked with performing an exorcism on a young girl who’s possessed. Prey for the Devil has been bouncing around release dates for a while, but horror fans should expect to see all its supernatural horrors and eerie demonic atmosphere this Halloween.

'The Menu'

Releases in Theaters on November 18th

Searchlight Pictures and director Mark Mylod are set to take viewers into a horrifying fine dining experience with The Menu.

The film follows Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) as her and her boyfriend (Nicholas Hoult) travels to an exclusive secluded restaurant for wealthy clients and discover some terrifying truths about their meal and their intense celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes). The Menu looks to be a delicious slice of elegant horror with dashes of dark comedy that’ll hopefully have some sinister surprises for viewers.

'Bones & All'

Releases in Theaters on November 28th

While most know Luca Guadagnino for his 2017 coming of age romanceCall Me by Your Name, true fans remember that he also directed the 2018 remake of Suspiria. Guadagnino’s latest film, Bones & All, looks to marry his style of coming-of-age romance and horror into one incredible film.

The film follows two cannibalistic lovers (Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet) as they go a road trip through America in the 1980s. Bones & All is already garnering a lot of praise and attention through its current film festival run and easily could be one of the biggest indie horror hits this fall.

