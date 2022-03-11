As the saying goes: a story is only as good as its villain. While the Peaky Blinders have locked horns with many formidable and nefarious foes over the course of the show, some were more successful than others at out-maneuvering Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his gang of impeccably dressed street-toughs.

Starting from the Shelbys' hometown of Birmingham, fan favorites from Peaky Blinders have dealt with street-level gangsters and dirty cops, eventually climbing to a higher echelon of violent criminals and political adversaries. Between Italian mafiosos, Russian aristocrats, and right-wing fascists, the stakes have escalated higher and higher as the Shelby saga concluded with the show’s sixth season (and a rumored subsequent feature-length Peaky Blinders film that is still in the talks). From Tatiana Petrovna to Oswald Mosley, we rank the best Peaky Blinders villains in the show.

Watch on Netflix

10 Billy Kimber

Played by Charlie Creed-Miles

Image via Netflix

The first season of the period crime drama show takes place directly after the horrors of World War I, finding the ambitious Thomas Shelby making his bones in the criminal underground of Birmingham. Acquiring guns and fixing horse races, the Peaky Blinders garner the attention of the man in charge of the horse tracks – Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles).

As leader of the rival Birmingham Boys, Kimber is a boisterous and abhorrent presence in the Shelbys' hometown, even going as far as attempting to sexually assault Tommy’s future wife, Grace (Annabelle Wallis). Showcasing Tommy’s ability to build alliances and think ten steps ahead, the first season ends with Tommy making light work of Billy Kimber by putting a bullet in his head, ultimately taking his crown. While he was a good villain for the introductory season, Billy Kimber isn't that much of a good antagonist when compared to later villains, especially considering his reckless and impulsive ways.

9 Darby Sabini

Played by Noah Taylor

Image via Netflix

After the Peaky Blinders take over Birmingham in season one, they look to expand their territory into London, entering the crosshairs of a whole slew of new rivals. One of these rivals is Darby Sabini (Noah Taylor), the leader of the Italian outfit who is warring with the Jewish Gang led by the vicious Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy).

Sabini proved to be a powerful and violent force, calling for the assassination of Tommy and his cohorts on multiple occasions. Still, Sabini fell short of finishing off the Shelby clan when Alfie Solomons joins forces with the Peaky Blinders, pushing out the Italians out and taking Sabini’s hold on London’s book business. With that being said, this Peaky Blinders enemy wasn't exactly a badly crafted character – however, he wasn't that memorable either.

8 Jimmy McCavern & The Billy Boys

Played by Brian Gleeson

Image via Netflix

With one of the most haunting character introductions on the show, Jimmy McCavern (Brian Gleeson) & The Billy Boys burst onto Tommy’s radar by ambushing Aberama Gold and his son Bonnie, who is then crucified and killed. All in a move to provoke and send word to the Peaky Blinders that The Billy Boys want a piece of Tommy’s business and territory. Hailing from Scotland and comprised of violent, blue-collar Glaswegians, The Billy Boys and their leader Jimmy McCavern have connections to Belfast, the Ulster Volunteer Force, and more importantly, Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

Employed as Mosley’s political muscle and security for his fascist rallies, this rival gang sets a higher bar for violence and brutality than the Shelbys have seen thus far. The Billy Boy’s fierceness mixed with Mosley’s intellect creates a massively imposing threat for Tommy and the Shelby clan. The Peaky Blinders’ plan to assassinate and defeat both enemies was foiled at the end of season five, leaving Tommy unraveled and seemingly outmatched. Season five's secondary antagonist isn't the most remarkable of the bunch. Nevertheless, he leaves a strong imprint on Peaky Blinders fans' minds due to his ruthless nature.

7 Arch Duke Leon Petrovich Romanov & The Russians

Played by Jan Bijvoet, Gaite Jansen, Dina Korzun

Image via Netflix

Fleeing from the Russian Revolution, Arch Duke Leon Petrovich Romanov (Jan Bijvoet) and his family look to regroup in England, claiming to be poor refugees. However, these Russian aristocrats are still incredibly wealthy, holding onto precious jewels they plan to exchange for military vehicles and weaponry that are to be stolen by the Peaky Blinders.

From the start, Tommy is wise to the Arch Duke’s plan of trading fake gems to build up their arsenal against the Communist Russians. Knowing he and his family will be disposed of after the deal, the Peaky Blinders successfully steal the Russian jewels thanks to the Arch Duke’s devious and emotionally unstable, deadly niece, Princess Tatiana Petrovna (Gaite Jansen). Despite being perceived as powerful and connected figures, the Russians prove to be secondary in season three to other villainous characters in Peaky Blinders, like the Changrettas, Father Hughes, and the Economic League.

6 Angel & Vicente Changretta

Played by Pedro Caxade, Kenneth Colley

Image via Netflix

During the chaos of the fictional crime show's third season, the Peaky Blinders provoke mobster Angel Changretta (Pedro Caxade) due to his relationship with John Shelby’s ex-wife, Lizzie Stark. This sets in motion a blood feud that lasts two consecutive seasons, escalating to losses on both sides. Angel’s father Vicente Changretta (Kenneth Colley) gets involved in the conflict as they trade threats, resulting in the Shelbys beating and deforming Angel. Vicente then retaliates with a failed assassination attempt on Tommy that leaves Grace dead on their wedding night.

Driven mad and gunning for vengeance, Tommy kills the would-be assassin, Angel, and Vicente Changretta. Coming close to killing the seemingly untouchable Thomas Shelby, the Changrettas posed a moderate threat to the Peaky Blinders prior to being disposed of, but loose ends from this conflict lead to more blood being spilled in future seasons. That makes the Changretta duo — and their terrible actions — really memorable.

5 Father John Hughes & The Economic League

Played by Paddy Considine

Image via Netflix

As an agent of the British Crown, and double agent to the Communist Russians, Father John Hughes (masterfully played by Paddy Considine) hides behind the cloth in order to wield power as a member of the far-right, anti-communist Economic League. This political party is made up of high-ranking members of parliament, military, and influential businessmen determined to snuff out a potential communist revolution.

Their political resources and skills in deception pose a significant threat to the Peaky Blinders, along with any other individual or organization that gets in the League's way. It’s also heavily implied that Father Hughes is a pedophile who possibly abused Michael at a young age. This twisted priest has Tommy beaten within an inch of his life, later threatening and kidnapping his son, Charles. His treachery and depravity did not last long, as Michael rescues Charles and exacts his revenge by slitting Father Hughes’ throat. Father John Hughes is certainly among the most sickening, evil, and perturbing Peaky Blinders characters, especially considering how he took advantage of his position.

4 Luca Changretta

Played by Adrien Brody

Image via Netflix

Season four begins with the Shelby family divided and estranged from one another after almost being hanged for their crimes in the previous season, only to be saved by Tommy last minute. Enter Luca Changretta, played by Adrien Brody, the second son of Vicente Changretta and member of the Black Hand from New York City. He marks the Peaky Blinders for death, holding a vendetta for the Shelbys' role in murdering both his father and brother.

Out for blood, Luca was an unseen threat that almost put an end to the Shelbys and their enterprise for good. He succeeded in gunning down John Shelby, and came very close to killing Tommy and the others on multiple occasions. Luca built key alliances by teaming up with Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) to set up the Peaky Blinders, and almost turned Aunt Polly against Tommy in exchange for the rest of the Shelby family’s safety. Luca, unfortunately, underestimated Tommy’s reach and was betrayed by his fellow American mafiosos, meeting his end at the hands of a resurrected Arthur (Paul Anderson). Still, Brody's stylish and charismatic character has proven himself to be one of the most unforgettable in the series and is even considered to be Tommy's equal by some.

3 Inspector Campbell

Played by Sam Neil

Image via Netflix

While many of the Peaky Blinders' enemies are rival gangs and criminals, Inspector Campbell (Sam Neill) represents the rule of law tasked with putting an end to the Shelby criminal enterprise. Hired by Winston Churchill to track down the shipment of guns stolen by Tommy in season one, Inspector Campbell’s hatred for the Peaky Blinders grows after failing to arrest the Shelbys and losing his undercover agent, Grace, to Tommy.

After being shot by Grace in season one, “Major” Campbell returns as a member of the Intelligence Service and attempts to manipulate Tommy into assassinating a Field Marshall. While intent on exacting revenge once the job is done, Churchill intervenes, saving Tommy's life. Major Campbell was then murdered by Aunt Polly, never being able to bring justice to the Peaky Blinders, potentially proving the Shelbys are above the law. Like Billy Kimber, Campbell is perhaps one of the most despicable, least likable, and overall annoying antagonists in the series. Still, Campbell managed to stand out due to his determination and resilient nature.

2 Alfie Solomons

Played by Tom Hardy

Image via Netflix

Both an enemy and ally of the Peaky Blinders, Alfie Solomons, played brilliantly by Tom Hardy, is a volatile and dangerous force whose loyalty changes based on his own ambition and greed. Since his appearance in season two, the Jewish gang leader and rumrunner has occasionally aided the Peaky Blinders, helping to defeat Sabini and the Italians and working with Tommy against the Russians. Yet he's also betrayed Tommy by passing information to the treacherous Father Hughes, and selling him out to Luca Changretta. Alfie's betrayals eventually catch up to him after backing the wrong side in the Shelby/Changretta War, resulting in an appeared mercy killing by Tommy after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis.

With his gruff, chaotic presence and proclivity for "twisting the knife," Alfie Solomons is one of the best characters on the show, even if more of an antagonist in Peaky Blinders than a proper villain. His self-awareness and brutality puts a mirror up to Tommy and his own cruelty and ambitions. Still, Alfie is hard to put down, as it's revealed he somehow survived Tommy's shot to the head. Resurrected, deformed, and half-dead, Tom Hardy's on-screen counterpart is a fan favorite, and understandably so.

1 Oswald Mosley

Played by Sam Claflin

Image via Netlix

The world of Peaky Blinders is full of vicious murderers and violent gangs, but the leader of the Fascist regime, Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin), poses a multifaceted threat that is relatively unmatched by many other Thomas Shelby enemies. Mosley’s ability to build key alliances, and out-maneuver his enemies only rivals Tommy Shelby himself. Using Jimmy McCavern and the Billy Boys as muscle, his violence is kept at arm’s length from his political aspirations.

Intelligent, ruthless, and unpredictable, Mosley is skilled at subtly provoking the Shelbys into making predictable moves. Beyond his Machiavellian intellect, Oswald Mosley may be the Peaky Blinders' most dangerous enemy yet because of the ideology he represents. His new political party, The British Union of Fascists, becomes an insidious philosophy that threatens to spread across Europe in a pre-WWII landscape.

NEXT: Every ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season, Ranked