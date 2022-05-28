What makes a rom-com quintessentially British? The ingredients: dry-wit humor, sharp-tongued sarcasm, and a realistic view of the idea of love. Rom-Coms in the U.K. are not for the hopeless romantic, so say goodbye to grand gestures à la John Cusack's Boombox scene in Say Anything.

It's not always rainbows and butterflies. And on some occasions, British rom-coms end up with bittersweet endings that may not satisfy everyone. However, these films teach you more than just about love - they teach you about life. By the time you complete these rom-coms below, you can't help but reconsider how you wish to approach love and life.

Check out these 10 British rom-coms to see what love's like in the UK.

Image via Universal Pictures

Notting Hill stars Hugh Grant as William "Will" Thacker, a London bookseller running an unsuccessful store recently fresh out of a divorce. When the incredibly famous and stunning American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) walks into his little bookshop, things take a turn. Thacker runs into Scott again, accidentally spilling orange juice over her. When Thacker offers the actress to change at his flat nearby, Scott reluctantly agrees and eventually leaves - not without thanking him with a kiss. Since then, the two emerging lovebirds have become curious about each other and wish to get to know each other without the bothersome press and nosy friends in their way.

Grant is a household name in the British rom-com scene, and Notting Hill is no exception. Along with the charming Roberts, the two can conjure the love and chemistry between two people from different social standings - one an ordinary working-class business owner, and the other a sought-after A-list celebrity. This kind of trope has long existed in British romances, dating back to the tale of King Cophetua and the beggar-maid, and is given a refreshingly modern take in this film. The movie's ironic, self-deprecating humor portrayed in the dinner scene is a remarkable example of banter comedy typically found in British works.

Image via Universal Pictures

The rom-com genre is no stranger to anthology movies. But in Love, Actually, which features ten separate stories and eight very different couples, all of its characters are interlinked. The film takes place five weeks before Christmas in London, with the plot progressing in a weekly countdown, with an epilogue detailing what happens to all these individuals one month after Christmas. Each story offers a unique snapshot of love. The plot ranges from Colin's (Kris Marshall) whimsical journey to Wisconsin for American girls to Harry's (Alan Rickman) affair with his secretary Mia (Heike Makatsch), resulting in a heartbreaking falling out with his wife Karen (Emma Thompson).

It's not a film that offers one big resolution. Instead, it provides snapshots of couples who undergo different scenarios, both good and bad. The movie showcases the various personalities of couples and their attitudes to approaching romance. Unlike your classic rom-coms, Love, Actually doesn't necessarily have a meaningful lesson about love. And while not all couples in the movie have the happily ever after they hoped for, this bittersweetness adds a more realistic element to the movie, adding a refreshing contrast to the film's cheerful Christmas backdrop.

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Image via Miramax

What’s a rom-com without some comical heartbreak in it? Bridget Jones's Diary is a leading example of the genre’s working girl fantasies: someone who’s already deep into their career but has difficulty finding “the one.” Renée Zellweger plays Bridget Jones, an average Jane who chooses to take control of her life as her New Year’s Resolution, which, in her terms, means losing weight, doing better at her job, fixing her imperfections, and most importantly, finding a man. To document her life-altering journey, Jones’ keeps a little diary where she reveals the complete truth about things. Thrown into the mix are her notoriously charming boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and the awfully reserved and socially awkward lawyer Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Bridget Jones is a character who stands out with her incredibly relatable, one-of-a-kind personality. Despite being in her early thirties, Jones has difficulty functioning as the real adult she’s supposed to be. She’s clumsy, doesn’t know how to dress well, excessively smokes and drinks, and speaks without a filter. These little traits may come off as annoying, but in Jones’ case, it’s unusually zany. But what makes Bridget Jones's Diary a fan-favorite comfort watch is its Brit witticisms, as seen during Jones’ interactions with her group of eccentric friends, and the slapstick pratfalls between Cleaver and Darcy (who could ever forget their outrageously comical fight scene?).

Image via MGM

Set in England, Four Weddings and a Funeral tells the story of Charles (Hugh Grant), a bumbling man who is always attending weddings with his group of close friends. But ironically enough, none of them end up being the bride or groom. One day, Charles becomes infatuated with an American woman named Carrie (Andie MacDowell) when he attends the wedding of his friends Angus (Timothy Walker) and Laura (Sara Crowe). Despite spending a memorable night together, neither one progresses in the relationship. Three more weddings and one funeral later, Charles sees Carrie again. But every time Charles' tries to get closer to her, something always pops up in the way, including one of his ex-girlfriends.

A good rom-com doesn't just center on the main couple itself but also on the leading character's friends. They're essentially the backbone of Four Weddings and a Funeral, with their eclectic personalities, spot-on humor, and delightful banter. It's even more endearing that all of Charles' friends are single, and therefore, their sense of belonging is stronger due to this shared "suffering." The romantic story arc is predictable, but the movie is refreshing thanks to how the film presents humor, relying more on manners, mores, and innuendo instead of shock, overtly extra slapstick comedy, making it one of the best 90s rom-coms.

Image via Focus Features

Emma. is a take on Jane Austen's acclaimed 1815 novel of the same name. Directed by Autumn de Wilde, the Regency-era film stars Anya-Taylor Joy as the wealthy and privileged Miss Emma Woodhouse, a young woman who plays matchmaker for those close to her and gets herself involved with their romantic lives. However, her restlessness, a breath of fresh air in her quaint little town, ultimately gets her into trouble with romantic mishaps and misguided matches. Joining the cast are Johnny Flynn as George Knightley, Mia Goth as Harriet Smith, and Miranda Hart as Miss Bates.

The British rom-com scene wouldn't be complete without its timeless period pieces. The film is set within a lush landscape, complete with a massive mansion fit for the upper echelons of society. Carrying the aura of the 19th century, Emma is a light-hearted film that brings out the foolishness of young girls who are delighted by the idea of love and the joy of creating human connection.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Growing up is never easy. Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is the ultimate teen classic adapted from the novels Angus, Thongs, and Full-Frontal Snogging, and It's OK, I'm Wearing Really Big Knickers. Georgia Groome plays Georgia Nicolson, a 14-year-old teen living in windy Eastbourne who falls head over heels over Robbie Jennings (Aaron Johnson), the new boy who just moved in from London. Unfortunately, Jennings is currently in a relationship with resident mean girl Lindsay Marlings (Kimberley Nixon). It also doesn't help that Nicolson has never kissed (or snogged) a boy, and her family plan on relocating to New Zealand for her father's career opportunities.

With so much conflict between Nicolson's family, friends, and main love interest, it's easy to get lost in the film's main plot. However, Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging is a heartwarming coming-of-age movie that shows the troubles of discovering and accepting yourself - flaws and all. It's a funny comedy with its touching moments, from Nicolson having a teary heart-to-heart moment with her mother to reconciling with her best friends.

Image via Sony Pictures

Not everyone is a fan of Christmas Time, especially when someone has dumped you. The Holiday is a tale of two lovelorn women from different parts of the world. In Los Angeles, Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) works as a successful movie-trailer producer who got cheated on by her unfaithful ex-boyfriend Ethan. Meanwhile, in London, wedding column writer Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet) can't move on from her unrequited love for her recently engaged colleague. So when the two women met online through a house exchange website, they decided to switch homes for the holidays. Woods ends in Surrey at Simpkin's humble cottage and meets her brother Graham Simpkins (Jude Law). On the other side of the Earth, Simpkins lives in Woods' mansion and is smitten by Miles Dumont (Jack Black).

The studded cast is one of the reasons why The Holiday is a fan favorite. Each of them is known for their distinct personalities: Winslet's charm, Black's humor, Diaz's goofiness, and Law's wittiness. And when you combine all these traits in one film, you get real chemistry that's entertaining and sweet. The movie is enjoyable from start to finish, and you can't help but be satisfied with how their relationships progress through the holidays.

Image via Focus Features

Nothing beats the classics like Pride & Prejudice, another Jane Austen adaptation that tells the tale of five sisters, Jane (Rosamund Pike), Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), Mary (Talulah Riley), Kitty (Carey Mulligan), and Lydia Bennet (Jena Malone). Set within Georgian England In the late 1700s, their sleepy lives are interrupted by the arrival of the young, handsome, and wealthy Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods) and the blunt Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). As romance floats in the air, the Bennet sisters also face issues revolving around marriage, morality, and misconceptions.

Pride & Prejudice is a brilliant visual take on Austen's idea of romantic fantasies, a clever combination of aching love, humor, and sharp intelligence. The film portrays the Bennet sisters' longing to find their path due to being put under the pressure of their overbearing mother's idealism. However, the timeless classic also shows another side of England, rooted in its stuck-up class-consciousness. When you place a group of five girls in this setting, audiences can expect stormy, pent-up emotions to explode and consume the film.

Image via Universal Pictures

Ever wanted to go back in time and fix your mistakes? About Time is a unique take on the rom-com genre, thanks to its sci-fi elements. 21-year-old Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers he can travel through time, a special ability that all men in his family have. Lake uses this gift to his advantage when he meets the lovely and insecure Mary (Rachel McAdams). Like any man who's terrible at romance, Lake uses his time-traveling gift to fix any mistakes he might make when trying to win Mary's heart. But when an unfortunate time-traveling incident occurs, he realizes that his extraordinary power has its limits and that you can't always control the ups and downs in life.

Every once in a while, there is a rom-com that makes you question how you think about life. Not only is About Time a movie about love, but it is also a movie about life. The message is clear and straightforward: live every moment as if it was your last. You'll find yourself smitten by Lake and Mary's progressing relationship and, at the same time, getting sentimental over the film's emotional scenes. It's the right balance of lovey-dovey moments and dramatic tension, giving a realistic, convincing edge despite its time-traveling twists.

Image via Film Arcade & Paramount Home Media Distribution

Adapted from the book Where Rainbows End, Love, Rosie tells the story of childhood friends Rosie Dunne (Lily Collins) and Alex Stewart (Sam Claflin), who seem always to be together, but just not in love with each other. As they grow up, the duo are continuously separated and end up being with other people. But, with their strong friendship and undeniable chemistry, the biggest question remains: when will they realize they're perfect for each other?

Love, Rosie might not be everyone's pick due to its clichés and predictable ending. However, it's incredibly satisfying (and equally frustrating) to watch how these two friends become lovers. Their genuine and non-domineering relationship will find a way into the audience's hearts and the film's heartwarming performances and witty jokes.

