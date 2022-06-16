The journey from childhood to adulthood has offered boundless inspiration for storytelling. It is one of the few things that transcends social and cultural barriers because everyone has gone through it, and so anybody can relate to it, perhaps not necessarily in the same way, but it is a chapter of life that remains fundamentally universal.

In the fickle domain of film and television though, it may help to combine the coming-of-age narrative with a more fanciful genre like fantasy or sci-fi. Doing so could prevent a familiar story from seeming too stale or unexciting, while also granting some humanity to unrealistic circumstances. And there are numerous good examples out there to prove it.

The Harry Potter Film Series (2001-2011)

Very few book-series-to-film adaptations have been successful enough to cover all entries of the source material, and not only did the Harry Potter cinematic franchise, based on J.K. Rowling's work, do it, it did so over a decade with a staggering eight installments. Something about a boy attending a school for training wizards and tackling a fearsome warlock alongside growing pains just resonated so deeply with audiences and filmmakers.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a wellspring of imagination and adventure. Flying broom chases, fire-breathing dragons, and epic duels between wand-wielding sorcerers abound in these movies. Yet at the heart of them all are kids building friendships, handling loss, and experiencing love for the first time. The fact that the young cast remained mostly unchanged from the first to last film makes it feel like you are genuinely watching real people instead of characters transition from children to adults, which you can do on HBO Max.

Naruto And Naruto: Shippuden (2002-2017)

It is the age of shinobi (ninja). Warriors of the shadows armed with blades, martial arts, and quasi-mystical abilities steadfastly defend their homes against any forces that conspire against them. And a rambunctious juvenile upstart named Naruto Uzumaki desires to become the best of the best of them.

Naruto and its follow-up Shippudenchart the eponymous hero's development from pre-pubescence all through adolescence, during which he continuously struggles with challenges atypical for a boy. Due to his environment, he faces orphan loneliness, war, and further pain from losing new loved ones, while occasionally dealing with normal things like early crushes. These animes are heavy in action and fantasy, but they also lack nothing in angst. Check them out on Crunchyroll.

Sky High (2005)

Will Stronghold is about to start high school, but not just in any school, it is an institution for prospective superheroes, and Will is the known progeny of the two most famous ones on the planet. There is only one problem: He has no superpowers. Or does he?

The unofficial precursor to My Hero Academia, Sky High does admittedly recycle quite a few high school movie clichés, but it gets away with it through earnestness, and it at least is cheekily self-aware in its superhero influences. Within the story, Will has to decide whether to live up to his parents' monumental example, fit in with the popular crowd by letting go of old friends, or just be his own person. Stream on Disney+ to find out.

American Dragon: Jake Long (2005-07)

Fairies, centaurs, mermaids, and all manner of mythological beings live among us. And an extensive community of them reside in Manhattan, largely unnoticed by mankind. Acting as their sworn protector in the modern era is Chinese-American teenager Jake Long, who has the power to transform into a dragon.

But the conflicts that Jake faces regularly are just as much personal as they are otherworldly. While Jake's magical responsibilities and connections are of paramount importance, they often clash and overlap with ordinary boyhood dilemmas, like maintaining friendships, asking out the girl he likes, or even misunderstanding his cultural traditions. Witness all the drama, comedy, and action on Disney+.

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011)

Six little kids used to be so close until one of them died in an accident. Years later, the former leader of the group, now a teen, is a shut-in who can inexplicably see his deceased friend's ghost. After resolving to help her pass on to the afterlife peacefully, they reunite with their estranged playmates to figure out how.

Anohana is a positively tear-jerking tale that explores youthful camaraderie, the effects that the dissolution of such a bond by way of tragedy have on the individuals involved, and finally, the joys and challenges of trying to reconcile lost ties, with just a light dash of supernatural intrigue added in. Get a box of tissues ready when you stream this anime on Funimation.

Chronicle (2012)

Utilizing a found footage format, Chronicle recounts the escapades of three high schoolers who discover a mysterious entity and leave that encounter with telekinetic powers, which they use for fun at first, until the situation spirals out of control when one of them surrenders to his darker impulses.

The central protagonists are an extremely likable trio, but the character of Andrew Detmer dominates the narrative, as he has the most significant and dynamic arc. Initially a social outcast from a rough home, his life brightens after acquiring his new talents with his companions. However, through several regrettable events, his sense of identity becomes warped, showing that the highs and lows of youth do not always change us for the better. See this poignant story unfold on Tubi TV.

Stranger Things (2016-Present)

In the '80s, the Midwestern town of Hawkins is troubled by bizarre happenings that are actually originating from a parallel dimension and its malevolent denizens. Consistently at the center of these mysteries are the town's police chief, some parents, their children, and a girl with paranormal abilities.

What more need be said about Stranger Things that has not been already? The show has won countless hearts since debuting with its writing, music, fond homages to '80s film, and cast, particularly its pre-teen to adolescent members, who have now grown up onscreen with their characters. Between searching for missing friends and battling monsters, these youngsters are stealing first kisses, standing up to bullies, and confronting trauma. Join the worldwide phenomenon today on Netflix.

Erased (2016)

29-year-old Satoru Fujinuma has the peculiar ability to time travel to avert certain calamities. After his mother is murdered, he is sent back 18 years and realizes that he may be able to save more than one life by stopping an active serial child killer at the time possibly connected to the mother's death in the future.

Erased is a kind of reverse coming-of-age thriller. As an adult, Fujinuma is rather directionless, but upon reverting to childhood, his quest to thwart a brutal criminal causes him to better appreciate many relationships as well as forge new ones, resulting in an unexpected second chance at psychological growth. Seek this gem on Funimation.

The MCU Spider-Man Trilogy (2017-2021)

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its own version of Spider-Man, they cast the youngest actor yet to wear the web-patterned tights and kept him a student for the entirety of his initial solo film trilogy comprised of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home. In addition to combating supervillains, Spidey was forced to endure the various difficulties of his formative years.

Each of the movies is decent enough as is, especially the finale. But it is when they are taken together that we see the complete progression of Peter Parker from awkward vigilante to self-assured superhero, with all the emotional sacrifices and turmoil that led him there. Watch the whole saga on DirecTV.

Luca (2021)

Under the waters off the coast of Italy, 12-year-old Luca Paguro, a sea creature, longs to explore the world beyond his aqueous surroundings. Upon stepping into the realm above, he learns that he can temporarily assume human form from another of his kind living there, whom he befriends along with a human girl to embark on an unforgettable summer adventure.

Growing up is uncertain enough without having qualities that set you apart from most. But sometimes, all you need is a couple of true comrades to get through it, as Luca beautifully demonstrates. Find it now on Disney+.

