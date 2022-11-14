With the onset of the Multiverse, viewers are beyond excited to see alternate versions of their favorite superheroes. Fans of comics might already be aware of the versions that appear throughout different comic books. But they have yet to see them make an appearance on the big screen. This has given rise to a lot of debates and discussions on Reddit between users, regarding their favorite alternate version of the superhero. Favorite Alternate Universe Spider-Man? : r/Spiderman has many answers and choices for their best pick.

RELATED: 10 Most Overlooked Spider-Man Villains

After the release of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and the sequel to the animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, fans expect a lot more from the Spider-People of Marvel. Apart from Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen, there is a whole array of alternate versions of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man who grace the timelines of Marvel.

Spider-UK (Earth-833)

First Appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #2, Sept 2014.

In a different universe - in Britain - William “Billy” Braddock was training under Captain Britain. He learned that he has the same powers of Spider-Man from New York, and took the name Spider-UK. With this knowledge and shared ablities, Billy carries a talisman that allows him to travel through the multiverse. After the death of Peter Parker from his universe, Billy (Spider-UK) joined the spider-verse battle when he found that spider-people are being hunted.

Spider-UK also carries enhanced agility after training with captain Britain and being a member of the Captain Britain corps. The character Spider-UK is also seen as a mix of Spider-Man and Captain Britain at times.

Scarlet-Spider (Earth-616)

First Appearance: Web of Spider-Man #118, Sept 1994.

The original Scarlet Spider, as everyone knowsm is Ben Reily. But several other characters have used the identity of the Scarlet Spider, like Peter Parker, Joe Wade (a villain), a group of three Michael Van Patrick clones working with the Initiative, and Kaine.

The Jackal, one of Spider-Man’s foes, created a clone of Spidey with his DNA, which fans now know as the Scarlet Spider. The clone copied Peter’s abilities and even his personality, thus becoming a superhero as well and going against the Jackal to start his journey. He accepted the reality that he is a clone and went on to be the most interesting Spider-Man.

Pavitr Prabhakar (Earth-50101)

First Appearance: Spider-Man: India #1, Jan 2005

While being chased by other kids, Pavitr encountered an ancient yogi who gave him the power of a spider to fight the evil threatening the world. He lives in a village in Mumbai with his Uncle Bhim and aunt Maya. His uncle gets stabbed by some thugs when Pavitr runs away, rather than saving the woman. Moreover, his powers, weaknesses, and everything else are similar to Earth 616 Spider-Man. He has faced villains like Nalin Oberoi, a crimelord who used an amulet to get demonic powers, and Doctor Octopus, who had demon arms that Nalin gave him.

RELATED: 10 Strangest Alternate Reality Versions of Superheroes, Ranked

In the Spider-Verse, he also fought alongside superior Spider-Man, Spider-Man UK, and many more to defeat the inheritors. He later joined the web warriors to defeat the electro-verse to defeat the demonic invasion in his own world.

Silk (Earth-616)

First appearance as “Silk” in Amazing Spider-Man (vol.3) #4, July 2014

In the main universe, Peter Parker got his powers when a radioactive spider bit him on his hand. The same spider bit Cindy Moon, aka Silk, on the ankle before dying. This gives her the same powers and abilities as Peter. While she has less superhuman strength than him, she possesses more agility and can produce organic webbing from her fingertips. Other than the abilities given to her by the spider, she has eidetic memory from birth.

After getting bit by the spider and accidentally webbing her parents, a villain named Morlun started hunting her, so she hid in her trainer's bunkers for 13 years, after which Peter Parker rescued her, and she began her life as silk.

Superior Spider-Man (Earth 616)

Origin in Amazing Spider-Man #697, Nov 2012

In the bizarre event of Otto Octavius’ death, his mind swaps with that of Peter Parker, making him in control of Peter’s body as Peter’s mind died with Doc Ock’s body. After getting in his base, Doc Ock realizes how Spider-Man has always won against him and introspects what Spider-Man’s mantle meant, thus he chooses the hero life and devotes himself to doing good in the name of Superior Spider-Man.

With his intellect, he uses gadgets like spider-bots to monitor the city and fight crimes even Spider-Man couldn't. The first thing Doc Ock did was to add computerized lenses to his (Spider-Man’s) suit. With abilities similar to Peter Parker and the high intellect of Otto, Superior Spider-Man was considered very powerful in his short time. This alternate version bears resemblance to a sympathetic villain.

Spider-Punk (Earth-138)

First appearance in Amazing Spider-Man (vol.3) #10, Nov 2014

Hobart “Hobie” Brown got bit by a radioactive spider from illegal waste dumping. While getting similar powers as the main universe’s Peter, Hobie took the Spider-Man’s mantle in his universe to oppose Norman Osborn who is the president - but more like a dictator. He hates being called Spider-Punk.

Spider-Punk has many followers behind him who also helped in bringing Norman to justice when he rebelled against the leader. He bashed his guitar on Norman’s head, defeating him and liberating everyone. Hobie also joined the Spider-Verse army to defeat the inheritors who were hunting many spider-people.

Spider-Man 2099 (Earth-928)

First appearances in the Amazing Spider-Man #365, June 1992, and the first issue Spider-Man 2099 #1, September 1992

In the distant future, the year 2099, Nueva York, USA, Miguel O'Hara took the mantle of Spider-Man by mixing his DNA with that of a spider - unlike most other Spider-People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. Although his abilities match Peter Parker of the main universe, Spider-Man 2099 bags some epic devices, powers, and a sweet artificial intelligence system in place. Spider-Man 2099 is definitely not a force to be reckoned with.

He fought in the Spider-Verse comics alongside many other heroes, including the Sinister 6 of the year 2099 in the ‘All New All Different’ Spider-Man 2099, and found many 2099 versions of the superheroes from the main universe. With all the gadgets, power, and sheer strength, some would say he is better than the main universe Peter Parker.

Spider-Cyborg (Earth-2818)

First appearance in Superior Spider-Man #33, Sept 2014

In this universe, Peter Parker not only gained the Spider-Man abilities but also cybernetics enhancements. The enhancements covered almost all of his body and gave him great defenses and a sweet sonic canon on his right hand and a claw for his left hand.

Spider-cyborg was targeted by Karn in the events of the Spider-Verse war with the inheritors, due to him being a powerful enemy to him. With similar abilities and powers to Peter from the main universe, plus the cybernetic enhancements, Spider-Cyborg is a unique and dynamic character in the Spider-Verse.

The Spider (Earth-15)

First appearance in Exiles #12, April 2002

This universe’s Peter Parker not only had the powers of Spider-Man, but he also kept the venom symbiote with him, which gave rise to a rage-filled Peter Parker and made him completely ruthless.The Spider didn’t use his powers to fight for good; he was brutal and liked hurting people.

Venom’s symbiote, Spider-Man’s powers, and the evil rage filled inside Peter made him somewhat like Carnage in his most powerful state. Just like all the symbiotes, The Spider was vulnerable to heat and high-frequency sounds. After numerous murders and crimes, The Spider was killed by Firestar (Earth-3062) in 2005 by a mega-blast from her powers.

Cosmic Spider-Man (Earth-13)

First appearance in Amazing Spider-Man (vol.3) #9, Nov 2014

Cosmic Spider-Man aka Captain Universe has the enigma force - the literal force of light and life, enhancing Spider-Man’s abilities to a great extent. He is known to be the greatest and most powerful version of Spider-Man across the cosmos, and his abilities and far greater than any other. He can see through time and space, alter matter, and survive through any temperature.

He played a vital role in the Spider-Verse event when he gave sanctuary to all the spider-people who were fighting against the inheritors. The only downside to this power was that it was tied to this universe only. If Earth-13 Spider-Man was to go to another universe, he would be a normal Spider-Man.

NEXT: How to Watch 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'