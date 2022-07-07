Audiences unfamiliar with anime might consort it with other animations typically aimed at kids. This is possibly due to the public perception that anime is constantly brimming with adorable-looking characters and ostentatiously vibrant animations.

Confounding both younger and mature audiences, anime does contain a handful of characters who display questionable antics that would even intimidate horror film buffs. In the face of likable heroes with an unyielding moral compass, these creepy characters make us squirm in our seats with their unsettling presence while gasping at their unique persona.

Mad Pierrot ('Cowboy Bebop')

The boogeyman that appears with a smile and leaves with a smile, with not a single of his targets and witnesses live on to tattle his malice. That is, until audiences' beloved space cowboy — Spike Spiegel.

Donning a top hat with an umbrella as his weapon of choice, Mad Pierrot's character design is reminiscent of Penguin from the Batman franchise. Despite his vicious killing spree and menacing presence, audiences could not help but sympathize with the villain as he was the product of an inhumane lab experiment, resulting in his superhuman abilities and deteriorating mental state.

Bengé ('Vampire Hunter D')

One of the three powerful bodyguards known as the Barbarois. Bengé stands out not only for his depraved sense of humor when he was first introduced in this underappreciated anime film, but his fiendish appearance as a strangely elongated man with pink beady eyes is anime's answer to a walking Kafkaesque nightmare.

Bengé is apt at creating illusions that lead his opponents to death, paired with his agility in homogenizing his presence within other characters' shadows. He can even eliminate them by just attacking their shadows, which initially place the mercenaries, the Marcus Brothers, in a fix.

Caster ('Fate/Zero')

The Fate series is a long-running fantasy-action anime franchise based on a PC visual novel, where seven masters with different beliefs and seven powerful servants that they summon will participate in a battle royale known as the Holy Grail War.

In this prequel to Fate/Stay Night, one of the servants that stand out most for his ghoulish mien belongs to none other than Caster. Assisting his equally vile and murderous master, Caster often allows his near-death victims brief glimpses of hope before crushing any of them with extremely gruesome deaths. His infatuation with Saber, whom he mistook as Joan of Arc, his comrade in the previous life, also comes across as eerie.

Iwamoto Kogan ('Shigurui')

Devours fish raw, gruesomely murders his mistress's husband before owning her life, forces her daughter to engage in intercourse with her new husband in front of the entire Kogan clan... these are just a few on a long list of repulsive acts Iwamoto Kogan has done in this samurai action anime.

As the grandmaster of the esteemed Kogan-Ryuu school, Iwamoto has dementia due to his old age but snaps out of it during fall and winter occasionally. As stomach-churning as his personality is, one could never doubt his status as a formidable swordsman with unrivaled skills.

Yuno Gasai ('Future Diary')

Yuno Gasai is the OG yandere, a Japanese archetype that describes a character's admiration so strong that it borderlines on obsession and sometimes leads to deadly consequences. Her first name Yuno literally spells out "always after you."

The female anti-hero of Future Diary, Yuno's love for the leading male character, Yukiteru Amano, burns so fervently that she will do anything to keep both of them alive. She can be shy and feminine around Yukiteru but cold and calculating when facing her foes, especially her ability to pinpoint other diary users' weaknesses swiftly.

The Man ('Cat Soup')

In this 30-minute anime short filled with surrealism and black comedy, Cat Soup sees a kitten traveling to the land of the dead to save his younger sister, who had lost half of her soul. Strange phenomeena and freakish imagery happen throughout the film, and the weirdest of them all is the man with no name but a penchant for sadomasochistic behaviors.

The encounter between the kittens and the man plays out like the story of Hansel & Gretel, but anyone who has become a spectator of this anime will never forget the range of obscure carnage displayed in just 2 minutes of the entire film.

Shou Tucker ('Fullmetal Alchemist')

Lying underneath the soft-spoken and mild-mannered facade is a man with little empathy for others, especially his family. Shou Tucker is the surprising antagonist of the supernatural action anime series as, unlike other major villains, he possesses no alchemical capabilities.

Frustrated with his stale results in providing groundbreaking research, Shou sacrificed both his wife and daughter, fusing them with animals to create speaking chimeras in the series. He becomes so delusional to the point where he taunts the main protagonist Edward Elric, commending his deeds as an advancement of science.

Yoshikage Kira ('Jojo: Diamond is Unbreakable')

One of the standout villains in the Jojo franchise, onlookers, are indisputably fooled by the suave appearance and gentlemanly demeanor of Yoshikage Kira.

As soon as Yoshikage is introduced, his paraphiliac predilection is conspicuous, rivaling his murderous tendencies, where women with beautiful hands are often his preference for victims. Casting aside his unsavory partiality, Yoshikage is entertaining to watch and a fearsome Stand User. His Stand, Killer Queen, is well-equipped with the ability to wipe out opponents with clearly-targeted explosions.

Lil Slugger ('Paranoia Agent')

Studio Madhouse has blessed anime fans with countless iconic characters, from Death Note's Light Yagami to Hellsing Ultimate's Alucard. And who can forget the grinning, baseball cap-wearing juvenile assailant on skates from the psychological crime drama Paranoia Agent.

Dubbed "Lil Slugger," the perplexing figure is the cause of a string of hit-and-run incidents leading to a mass hysteria sweeping the nation. He specifically targets those with social dilemmas and sinful secrets, which are slowly uncovered over the series in an iconic Satoshi Konfashion.

Alien ('Serial Experiments Lain')

Undoubtedly one of the best cyberpunk anime series, the groundbreaking anime series offers an insight into the world of the Internet with entrancing visuals and a labyrinthine narrative when it was first released in the '90s. It has also provided some advanced commentary on the interactive network with a nod to conspiracy theories and destructive real-life communications.

Serial Experiments Lain contributes to many mind-boggling scenes that haunt viewers to this day, aided by its impeccable sound design and aesthetic vision. Particularly, in episode 9, when the main protagonist Lain spots an alien figure standing by her doorway. With a huge head and scrawny limbs, the alien shows off a chilling smile before disappearing into thin air.

