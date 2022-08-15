Although the action genre was once one of the most thriving genres in film, that isn’t exactly the case anymore. The days of iconic action stars like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger leading original action flicks are fading. The action genre certainly isn’t what it was in its heyday of the 80s and 90s, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t directors trying to bring it back to top form.

While there might not be an abundance of big original action flicks that grace the big screen anymore, there’s a growing list of directors taking on big action franchises or even creating their own and crafting notable originals. Maybe things aren’t like they used to be, but new talented creators are staking their claim and ruling the action genre.

David Leitch

David Leitch is one of the biggest rising names in the action genre as he’s partially responsible for the creation of John Wick and has helmed some notable entries in big franchises and original action flicks.

Along with directing Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw and Deadpool 2, Leitch is credited with delivering the incredible Charlize Theron-led espionage thriller Atomic Blonde and the star-studded action epic Bullet Train. With each new film, Leitch shows himself as a jack of all trades of the action genre delivering fast-paced, explosive, inventive, and even comedic action that makes him a name to watch.

The Russo Brothers

Anthony and Joe Russo, aka The Russo Brothers, became synonymous for delivering four fan-favorite MCU films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but are also becoming pivotal players in the action genre.

The Russo Brothers’ MCU films certainly showed their ambition and visionary potential for an amazing action spectacle. They’ve brought that same energy to their latest action epic, The Gray Man, for Netflix. Their vision for big and wild action sequences featuring some familiar faces is what makes audiences keep coming back to their movies, and their influence is felt in the action movies they produce, especially 21 Bridges and Extraction.

Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski is the main mind behind the John Wick film franchise, which has not only become one of the biggest action franchises of all time but also brought Keanu Reeves back into the limelight.

Through his vision for flowing and mind-blowing combat, Stahelski has confidently helmed three John Wick chapters with another on the way delivering some wild kills and showing that Reeves is back and better than ever. After his stint with Wick, Stahelski is set to work on a movie adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation Productions and a remake of the 1986 action classic Highlander.

Christopher McQuarrie

Tom Cruise’s return to being a full-blown action star wouldn’t be possible without Christopher McQuarrie helming most of the modern Mission Impossible movies.

After Brad Bird directed Ghost Protocol, McQuarrie took over the series and helped craft some of the wildest set pieces of the entire action genre. From fast on-foot chases that show Cruise’s speed to high-flying skydiving that’s mind-blowingly epic on the big screen, McQuarrie has helmed some memorably massive action stunts and will look to close out the Mission Impossible series on a high with the upcoming two-part finale Dead Reckoning.

Justin Lin

The Fast and Furious franchise has quickly grown to become one of the biggest and most beloved modern action franchises in film, and director Justin Lin is a big part of why.

Lin has directed five out of nine films in the franchise helming fan-favorites like Fast Five delivering wildly explosive car chases, and even taking the family to space. It was a shame to hear that Lin won’t be returning to direct the next installment, but with his work in the Fast and Furious series, Lin has cemented himself as a top name in the action genre.

Gareth Evans

In the international action space, there have been very few directors or film franchises that have garnered such a high reputation like Gareth Evans did for The Raid films.

With just two Raid films, Evans has already been recognized as a rising force in action with the complex and captivating action sequences he’s helmed. Now, he joins Netflix’s upcoming American remake of The Raid as a producer, and who knows what other action epics he’s got up his sleeve for the near future.

Gina Prince-Bythewood

While the early parts of her directing career contain dramas like The Secret Life of Bees and Love & Basketball, Gina Prince-Bythewood has taken an action turn that’s already turning heads.

Prince-Bythewood showed some action prowess with her bloody and badass adaptation of The Old Guard for Netflix and looks to deliver one of the biggest films this fall with her upcoming historical action drama, The Woman King. If The Woman King catches fire, expect Prince-Bythewood to become a prominent name in action.

Michael Bay

Michael Bay is one of the few longtime directors in the action genre to be still considered a titanic force as he continues to deliver explosion-filled big screen thrill rides.

Bay has delivered plenty of notable action flicks throughout the years. Bad Boys, Armageddon, The Rock, all the Transformers movies, and the list goes on and on. Recently, Bay has, for better or worse, owned his love of explosions and distinct style with films like 6 Underground and Ambulance making him more of a household name in action than ever before.

Matthew Vaughn

No comic book movie director out there is more known for their flashy and engaging vision for action than Matthew Vaughn.

Vaughn's experience in directing movies like X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass, and the Kingsman films has caught the attention of audiences as many have loved his style of capturing movement, mixing epic action fights with great music, and creativity in bringing cool spy-tech and superpowers to life.

Guy Ritchie

Although director Guy Ritchie is mostly known for his ensemble British gangster films, his recent team-ups with Jason Statham and his Sherlock Holmes films have made him a more prominent name in action.

Films like Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre showcase Statham and Ritchie as a winning combination with the tough resolve they show, and Ritchie’s work on the Sherlock Holmes films have shown that he can have some sleek style, especially when it comes to slow-motion. Hopefully, Ritchie can bring all this prowess to his upcoming adaptation of Hercules for Disney and deliver some heroic action between all the music.

