With the changing leaves and sweater weather comes back to school season. A time when kids, teens and college students must sling their backpacks over their shoulders and whack their thinking caps back on.

RELATED: Songs From Disney Channel Shows & Movies For the Perfect End-Of-Summer Playlist

But whether you've dreaded your return to school or are excitingly entering a new grade, there's something on Disney+for you. From Mike Wazowski's nerve-wracking first day of university to TJ and his friends' elementary school days to high schoolers taking over Disney Channel, the streaming service will have something to put your mind at ease this new school year.

'Monsters University'

Image via Pixar

You may think your first day of college felt like a disaster, but that's because you haven't seen Mike Wazowski's first day at Monsters U in this 2013 sequel to Monsters, Inc.

Taking place years before the events of Monsters, Inc., Monsters University tells the story of a young Mike and Sulley long before they were best friends during their scary days of being college roommates and rivals in the university's elite scare program.

'Boy Meets World'

Whether you're searching for a young group of teens to look up to like Cory, Topanga and Shawn or an older and wiser mentor like Mr. Feeny this school year, Boy Meets World is the show for you.

Cory Matthews learns about family, friendship, love and life as he grows up and meets the world during the show's seven-season run where his teacher Mr. Feeny teaches him much more than history and science.

'Recess'

If you're a youngster navigating elementary school and enjoying the glory days of recess while it lasts, then you'll love watching TJ and his friends rule the playground on six seasons of Recess.

TJ, Vince, Spinelli, Gretchen, Mikey and Gus make up a group of best friends and classmates who spend every recess together while getting tangled up in other students' wacky adventures on the playground.

'High School Musical'

While High School Musical begins after the Wildcats' holiday break, it still has back-to-school and new school vibes thanks to Gabriella joining East High halfway through the school year.

RELATED: Mistakes You Definitely Missed In The 'High School Musical' Movies

When a high school basketball player and the school's new braniac decide to break the mold and audition for the school musical, the students go awry as they juggle peer pressure and the desire to break free from the status quo in this musical rom-com.

'The Emperor's New School'

As underrated as it may be nowadays, after the success of The Emperor's New Groove in 2000, the movie spun off into a Disney Channel animated series titled The Emperor's New School.

Kuzco is on his way to the throne, but before he can officially become emperor, he learns he must pass all of his classes and graduate from public school, banned from the palace until he accomplishes just that with the help of his friend Kronk and his crush Malina.

'Teen Beach 2'

While Teen Beach Movie followed Mack and Brady's surf-crazy summer, its 2015 sequel Teen Beach 2 tells the story of going back to school and growing apart along the way.

After months of romantic summer nights, Mack and Brady realize they have completely different outlooks on their education, causing a rift in their relationship just as their 1960s movie character friends sing and dance their way to the 21st century.

'Finding Nemo'

If you're a parent having a hard time letting go of your little fry as they go off to school, Finding Nemo may be a worthy family movie night watch.

RELATED: From 'The Incredibles' to 'Finding Nemo': The Best Disney Movie Dads

When an overprotective clown fish must send his son Nemo off to school for the first time, his embarrassing behavior in front of his son's new classmates causes Nemo to stubbornly disobey his father and winds up caught on land inside a fish tank.

'Sky High'

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Your high school may not be full of superheroes, but anything is possible if you keep your head in the clouds like the students at Sky High.

Sky High follows Will Stronghold, the new kid at a superhero school in the sky, who finds himself crushing on a fellow classmate who ends up having some unexpected, villainous motives and a plot for revenge against him for what his superhero father once did to her villainess mother.

'Schoolhouse Rock!'

If you ever want to reminisce on your school days or simply get a refresher on conjunctions, Disney+ has the most nostalgic, educational series you could watch.

Schoolhouse Rock! was an educational series that used music as a way of teaching its viewers about math, science, grammar and several other topics, with songs that have been getting stuck in people's heads for generations.

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

You have no idea just how dramatic drama club can get until you watch the Disney+ original with the longest title, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

This HSM spin-off stars popstar Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett and follows a new, beloved group of teens who attend the real-life East High. They wind up in all kinds of unexpected situations as they prepare to put on a production of Disney Channel's High School Musical.

NEXT: From Chilton to East High: High Schools We Wish We’d Gone to in Movies & TV Shows