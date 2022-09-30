Serial killers leave a lasting impact of devastation. There's no doubt about that, whether it be on their victim's families, the investigators who work on the cases, or even the general public. But some stick out and get talked about more than others for various reasons. It could be due to the way in which a murder is carried out, or even just the downright creepiness surrounding the crime. Whatever it is that makes the stories stay with us, the true-crime genre has been a consistent, albeit utterly chilling, way of bringing these unfiltered, raw, and terrifying accounts to the small screen.

While these documentaries can leave the viewer feeling uneasy, disturbed, or even sick to the stomach, there's something undeniably fascinating about delving into the mind of a monster. Call it morbid curiosity, if you will. And the latest dive into madness comes in Netflix's utterly disturbing Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Jeffrey Dahmer is one of America's most notorious serial killers. Responsible for killing, dismembering, and cannibalizing 17 men between 1978 and 1991, he was sentenced to 16 consecutive life sentences (941 years) before being murdered just three years in. But he's not the only infamous killer to have left a chilling mark on the world.

'I Am A Killer' (2018-2022)

A firsthand look into the lives of those trialed, convicted, and incarcerated on Death Row. This three-season docuseries consists of twenty-six 40 to 60-minute long episodes that delve deep into the lives of those charged with capital murder and sentenced to death.

With harrowing and graphic events recounted by the people responsible, this true crime docuseries will have you gripped from the get-go. With inmates like Victoria Smith, Joseph Murphy, and Toby Williams telling their version of events surrounding their crimes, I Am A Killer is one of the few true-crime programs that tell the story directly from the killer's mouth.

'The Ripper' (2020)

Peter Sutcliffe was an English serial killer responsible for the brutal slayings of 13 women in Manchester and West Yorkshire between 1975 and 1980. Dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper by the press, he was a copycat killer to the notorious unidentified Jack The Ripper, who reigned terror in the streets of London in the 1800s.

A chilling and edge-of-your-seat experience, Netflix's four-part miniseries The Ripper released in 2018 to positive reviews, retaining an 82% on the Tomatometer. Told through the words of survivors, investigators, families of the victims, and journalists, The Ripper takes you on a chronological journey into the events from the mind of a monster.

'Worst Roommate Ever' (2022)

The Netflix docuseries Worst Roommate Ever consists of five 40 to 60-minute episodes that tell four different accounts of everyday people who became criminals in one way or another, from fraud to murder. Episodes 1-3 cover the stories of Dorothea Puente, K.C. Joy, and Youssef Khater, while the series culminates in a two-parter about Jamison Bachman.

Despite the series receiving mixed reviews from audiences, the real-life threat behind the stories depicted is enough to send a chill down your spine. If Worst Roommate Ever teaches you anything, it's to make sure you know as much as you possibly can about anybody you're letting into your home. Bad gut feeling? Trust it.

'Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes' (2022)

The second in the Conversations With A Killer series takes viewers deep into the dark and twisted mind of John Wayne Gacy, AKA The Killer Clown. Gacy was responsible for the horrific torture and murders of at least 33 young boys between 1972 and 1978 in Chicago, Illinois, but that number could be higher. He spent 14 years on Death Row before his execution in 1994.

Just like its predecessor, The John Wayne Gacy Tapes is compiled of chilling archival audio footage from John's incarceration, interviews with police and others involved in the case, and his one surviving victim. Upon its release, the three-episode miniseries received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' (2018)

The second season of American Crime Story takes viewers on a nailbiting nine-episode limited series that covers the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. Darren Criss stars as spree killer Andrew Cunanan, who was responsible for the deaths of five people before taking his own life eight days after he killed Versace.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace received highly positive reviews and was nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, winning three. Criss' performance as the pathological liar that was Cunanan is phenomenal and will have you not only feeling uneasy but looking away from the screen on more than one occasion. It's bloody and disturbing in places but well worth the watch.

'Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' (2019)

Ted Bundy is one of the world's most well-known serial killers and certainly one of America's most notorious. He is responsible for the kidnappings, rapes, and murders of more than 30 women over a period of just four years. While the official victim count remains unknown, an estimated 36+ women fell victim to this monster in the 70s. Bundy was executed on January 24th, 1989, after lengthy trials and two escapes.

The Ted Bundy Tapes is the first in the Conversations With A Killer series and premiered on Netflix in January 2019 on the 30th anniversary of his execution. It is told through a series of four hour-long episodes cut from over 100 hours of old footage mixed in with interviews with survivors, family and friends of Bundy, and investigators involved with the serial killer. It's gripping, chilling, and incredibly binge-worthy.

'Catching Killers' (2021-)

This true crime docuseries consists of eight nail-biting episodes that'll have you hooked from the moment you press play. Two seasons in with a current total runtime of just over four hours, the Netflix original is an easy one to binge-watch. The series covers some of the most unheard of to the most cold-blooded, from The Happy Face Killer to America's second most prolific serial killer, The Green River Killer, who was responsible for the murders of up to a suspected 90+ victims.

Upon its season 1 release in November 2021, Catching Killers was so popular that it topped Squid Game as the most watched series in less than one week. It's told from the perspectives of police and prosecutors from the first point of investigation all the way through to the conviction of some of the world's most notorious killers to date. While an official release date is unknown, fans can expect a season 3 at some point before the end of 2022.

'Des' (2020)

Dennis Nilsen was a former police officer turned serial killer and necrophiliac that preyed on young and vulnerable men between 1978 and 1983. He is believed to have murdered up to 15 people throughout his five-year spree. Sentenced to life imprisonment, he served 35 years before dying of a pulmonary embolism in 2018.

Des is a British three-part miniseries, released in September 2020, to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, with David Tennent's portrayal considered one of the best of his career. The miniseries takes viewers into the chilling and twisted mind of Scotland's most notorious serial killer, and it's certainly not lacking a dark side.

'World's Most Evil Killers' (2018-2021)

World's Most Evil Killers takes a slightly different approach than other true crime documentaries as it covers a wide range of killers from across the globe. Covering stories of the worst of the worst from the United Kingdom, America, Germany, Canada, Australia, and Poland, this six-season series embarks on a terrifying journey of uncovering some of the most horrific crimes from the lesser-known to the most well-known killers around the world.

With 58 episodes spanning five years, there are plenty of gritty true-crime stories to delve into for a long and morbidly fascinating binge-watch session. With in-depth looks into the lives of those like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, Aileen Wuornos, and David Berkowitz, this dark and dingy series consists of reenactments, interviews, and old footage, and it's enough to send many a chill down your spine.

'Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer' (2021)

Ricardo Leyva Muñoz Ramirez, AKA The Night Stalker or Walk-In Killer, was a nocturnal serial killer whose callous crime spree took place over a shockingly short span of just 14 months between June 1984 and August 1985. Responsible for the deaths of 15 people, he was a cold-blooded murderer, rapist, and burglar sentenced to death in 1989. While awaiting execution, and after 24 years on Death Row, he died from a complication of B-cell Lymphoma in 2013.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer was released on Netflix in January 2021 with mostly positive reviews. With an approval rating of 71% on the Tomatometer, the miniseries was considered a "fascinating, chilling portrait of a killer and the city he terrorized." Told through a series of interviews with two homicide detectives, heartbreaking crime scene images, and haunting archival footage, the satanic and unremorseful Night Stalker will leave you feeling uneasy, disturbed, and sickened.

