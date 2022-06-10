When we consider mainstream animated filmmaking, it would be practically foolish to imagine that any other entity besides Disney stands at the very top of the game. And there are no shortage of reasons as to why that is. Nearly a century now of musicals, fairy tales, and the occasional offbeat story have secured the Mickey Mouse Company's reputation as a cinematic powerhouse, specifically in the realm of animation.

RELATED: Every Disney Animated Movie Ever Made Ranked From Worst To Best

However, in the 90s, an up-and-coming studio called DreamWorks arrived to give the Mouse a run for his money. It seems unlikely that anyone could ever overtake Disney in the Hollywood cartoon business, even if they had another 100 years. But DreamWorks has certainly provided some healthy competition, with a few specific titles in the company's filmography arguably outshining most of Disney's usual fare.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

One of the few truly great contemporary Biblical film epics, The Prince of Egypt retells the story of Moses, from his early life as a member of the Egyptian royal family to his encounter with God in the desert to his return to Egypt to free the Israelites from slavery. The conflict between Moses and the Pharaoh is framed as one between surrogate brothers, while other events are presented with shocking and mature faithfulness to the original narrative.

This under-appreciated animated masterpiece has a breathtaking sense of scope and the visual flair required to effectively capture that scope, like Lawrence of Arabia (1962). But it is not just a feast for the eyes, as viewers' ears and hearts are also overwhelmed by appropriately grand musical numbers and uncommon emotional depth. Experience this must-see on Peacock Premium.

Shrek (2001)

Once upon a time, a misanthropic ogre named Shrek agreed to retrieve an imprisoned princess for a dastardly lord in exchange for the removal of numerous fairy tale creatures from his land. After rescuing said damsel with the aid of a motor-mouthed talking donkey though, Shrek falls in love with her.

Despite the admittedly typical romance plot, Shrek remains a cheeky satire on classic fantasy fable conventions and characters that delivers an honest message about prejudice and self-acceptance without being preachy, qualities that undoubtedly helped net it the first ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Have a blast with this iconic movie on Peacock Premium.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek and Fiona have defeated Lord Farquaad, confessed their feelings, and tied the knot. But now, they, along with the ever-loyal Donkey and their newest ally Puss in Boots, have to fight to protect their happily ever after from Fiona's belligerent father, a devious fairy godmother, and perhaps even some trouble in paradise.

RELATED: Every DreamWorks Animation Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

If there is one thing that DreamWorks has a better track record with than Disney, it is making sequels. The first Shrek established a solid foundation for Shrek 2 to improve upon in virtual every respect. The love story, the comedy, the villain, and the risks taken are all heightened and surpass those of the original film. Enjoy on Peacock Premium.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Image via DreamWorks

In an ancient China populated by anthropomorphic animals, a clumsy and martial arts-obsessed panda named Po is chosen, seemingly by accident, to be the mythical "Dragon Warrior", a kung fu master destined to possess unimaginable power and repel the return of a vengeful villain.

For a Western film, Kung Fu Panda shows a surprising level of understanding of the Eastern culture, works, and philosophies that serve as clear influences. It does not get everything down, but its insightful screenplay, wonderful animation, and thrilling action make for a positively marvelous watch nonetheless. Find it on Amazon Video.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Viking village of Berk has been plagued by hostile dragons for years. Young Hiccup, the awkward black sheep of his tribe and the chieftain's son, gets the chance to prove his worth when he captures a rare breed of dragon. But he cannot bring himself to slay the beast and instead forms a bond with it, which he hides from his people.

The strange thing about this movie is that it should not work as well as it does. The story relies on too many clichés such as the societal outcast who befriends an otherworldly creature, the disapproving parent, and the "liar reveal" narrative. Whether through sincere conviction, intelligent writing, or both, How to Train Your Dragon makes the familiar feel fresh and throws in a winning score and stunning sequences of a boy and his dragon soaring through the air for good measure. Now streaming on Netflix.

Megamind (2010)

When notorious supervillain Megamind finally vanquishes his nemesis Metro Man, he quickly realizes that his victory has cost him his purpose in life. So, he tries to create a new rival to battle, a plan which goes horribly awry.

This film is a brilliant and hilarious satirical take on superhero tropes that has been grossly overlooked. Even when it naturally progresses into being a traditional superhero story, it still manages to pull off one or two more surprises. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

The eponymous "Kung Fu Panda", Po, has achieved his dream of becoming a respected martial arts warrior, defending his home alongside his heroes, the Furious Five. However, a shadow from his forgotten past resurfaces to menace China with a deadly weapon. And Po suddenly finds himself struggling with either moving forward in his present life or chasing the memories of an old one in order to make sense of who he is.

RELATED: Dreamworks Animated Franchises, Ranked: From 'Shrek' To 'Trolls' And Everything In Between

It is one thing to turn an odd concept into a praiseworthy product. It is another to produce a sequel to said idea that many consider superior to its predecessor. Kung Fu Panda 2 not only does justice to what made the first film so great, it elevates itself by including a stronger antagonist and darker themes. Stream this flick in all its glory on Netflix.

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

After previous misadventures that took them from Manhattan to Madagascar to Africa, the group of displaced Central Park Zoo animals comprised of Alex, Marty, Gloria, Melman, and the Penguins make one last effort to return home by joining a failing traveling circus. Reaching their destination depends on the gang successfully inspiring their new compatriots out of their funk and also evading a deranged Animal Control officer.

How many third entries in animated film franchises can say that they are the best of the series? Madagascar 3 is able to do so by wholeheartedly embracing the absurdities of its world and characters, employing a remarkably vibrant visual style, and integrating a quiet yet profound moment of reflection in its final act that honors the primary protagonists' growth since the beginning installment. Purchase it today on Google Play.

Rise of The Guardians (2012)

The Guardians of Childhood, consisting of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman, must contend with the re-emergence of their ancient adversary the Boogeyman, who threatens the hopes, dreams, and joy of children. To defeat him, they will need to recruit a new member: The mischievous Jack Frost.

It is a shame that Rise of the Guardians never received any follow-ups because as you watch it, there is a gorgeous piece of art design or wondrous detail of fantasy worldbuilding waiting around almost every corner that you want to see more of. Additionally, the movie's ensemble of colorful personalities is brought to life by a first-rate voice cast, with an unrecognizable Alec Baldwin as Santa Claus being a stand-out. Get on Netflix and stream it.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Adapted from Dav Pilkey's children's book series, troublemakers George and Harold inadvertently brainwash their mean school principal into believing that he is a real superhero called Captain Underpants, whose help they might need when the evil genius Professor Poopypants appears to destroy everyone's laughter.

Before you disregard this movie for its ridiculous title and premise, know that it possesses a surrealist edge and canny sense of humor that more animated works should try to emulate. But you can decide for yourself by buying it from AMC on Demand.

NEXT: Must Watch Animated Musical Movies Not Made By Disney