Do these unique and memorable characters have what it takes to be reality stars? Yes, they do.

Some characters are meant to be relatable to the audience. Then there are the few who make the show unforgettable. Whether it's what they say, how they say it or who they say it to, these individuals stand out. Some fan favorites, including the universally loved Phoebe Buffay, would do quite well transitioning from their fictional roles to reality television.

Watching as Ava Coleman teaches housemates how to step? Witnessing the drama created each week by Jack McFarland? Everyone knows who on the list would keep others on the show in line...possibly using his foot. They might be too much at times, which means they could be the perfect fit for reality tv.

Ava Coleman ('Abbott Elementary')

Image via ABC

As the principal of Abbott Elementary, Ava Coleman has no idea what's going on in her school. Played by Janelle James, Coleman wavers back and forth between wanting to be involved and knowing she doesn't need to since she's blackmailing the superintendent. When the power she holds begins to slip, Ava continues to make sure her leadership duties don't get in the way of her self-care.

Coleman doesn't filter a single thought. This gets her in trouble on the show, but it would make her a star in this other world. As viewers can see her strengths and potential, they root for her to step up and do more for the students and teachers on Abbott Elementary. They may just do the same if watching her on a reality show.

Kitty Patton ('White Lotus')

She has the wealth and is quick to share her opinion that it's okay to be a trophy wife. Kitty Patton (played by Molly Shannon) would surely make a great addition to any Real Housewives franchise. It's hard to tell if viewers would want to see Kitty Patton on reality television, or if it's the actress portraying Patton that would be more entertaining.

Either way, Andy Cohen would know he'd get dramatic footage as her relationship with her son and his wife would definitely be a major storyline. Although the character isn't on White Lotusforlong, it may just be because she's preparing for her role as a Real Housewife.

Buster Bluth ('Arrested Development')

Because he's never had an actual job, Arrested Development's Buster Bluth (played by Tony Hale) wouldn't have to worry about missing work while he's away shooting his reality tv gig. He would certainly need his mother, Lucille, to join him. She doesn't hate the spotlight, so it could be a solid package deal.

The only show that Buster (and Lucille) should steer clear of applying for is The Amazing Race. Between Lucille's heavy smoking and Buster's lack of map skills (plus the life-long second hand smoke from his mother), that could be an unwise entry. The duo would most definitely have some fantastic matching outfits to show off no matter which show they are on.

Phoebe Buffay ('Friends')

Who wouldn't want to see more of Phoebe? The character (played by Lisa Kudrow) from Friends has a zest for life and enough curiosity to accept if offered an opportunity like this.

She's sure to bring her guitar to entertain reality tv peers, and would likely be there to listen to her new friends' problems. Although Phoebe is not one to enjoy confrontation, her inability to keep thoughts and secrets inside could be the gasoline that helps start some seriously sizzling drama.

Sheldon Cooper ('Big Bang Theory')

Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory has many degrees and successes, earning his first Ph.D at 16. Why not add "reality star" to his list of accomplishments? He may say no at first, as he doesn't like, well, socializing with other people. Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) would need some time to create a solid flow chart to help him weigh the pros and cons of his choice.

In the end, he'll probably sign on. Then, in true Sheldon fashion, he'll complain about his final decision and become very pessimistic about the whole thing. Yet, a contract's a contract, and he'd be sure to become the underdog (unless the premise of his new reality show involves physics or trivia) that everyone cheers for.

Charlie Kelly ('It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia')

Charlie Kelly may just be the perfect reality television star. This character (played by Charlie Day) is not afraid to embarrass himself...at all. He's charming, but also overlooked at times, so he'll be ready to make some moves to get noticed.

Viewers can expect Charlie to get himself into many entertaining and precarious situations. Those watching might even get to see a different side of this It's Always Sunny in Philadelphiastar. He's used to spending time with his core group, so there's no telling what will happen when he leaves his bubble to make new friends.

Jack McFarland ('Will & Grace')

It goes without saying that this character will want the reality show he's on to be renamed. "Just Jack" will most likely be his pitch. Played by Sean Hayes, Jack McFarland is lovable and sassy. His outward confidence will be an asset no matter the type of reality television he's a part of.

Besides the fame and glory that comes with the role, Jack would no doubt make sure to rub it in the faces of his Will & Gracecostars that he's the star now.

Stewie Griffin ('Family Guy')

There's only one problem with Stewie Griffin (voiced by Seth McFarlane) appearing on a reality show. The little guy will make sure to sabotage and take over the entire project. The youngest of the Family Guy crew, he's been looking for a way to get power and control since the beginning.

A competition style gig would be the way for Stewie to go. He's smart, driven and likes to solve problems (when he's not creating them). On a show that allows time for sitting around and chatting, Stewie will have far too many opportunities to get into trouble.

Cosmo Kramer ('Seinfeld')

The man knows how to make an entrance. Cosmo Kramer, played by Michael Richards, is the least sensible of the Seinfeld crew. His friends tend to be full of complaints about the real world. Kramer is in his own world, so he doesn't seem to worry about the little things.

Cosmo would be a great reality television participant. Hopefully his roommates don't mind sharing their things because he's known to borrow and utilize his neighbor's belongings (and food!) quite often. Kramer be hoping cigars are provided, as well.

Red Forman ('That '70s Show')

With a chance to get away from the family that constantly annoys him, viewers will understand why Red Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith) signs up before anyone else. If there's a comfortable den chair and access to a newspaper, Red will go far in any reality television situation.

Forman has the unique ability to tune things out that annoy him. If he does reach his breaking point, he has his go-to reprimands to shut down any chaos that's created. Although he may not look and act like the typical reality star, his unusual approach may just help him make it to the end. With all the That '70s Show shenanigans, he'll want to appear on a show with a cash prize. He is always needing to fix the damage caused by his kids and their friends.

