Short films can best be defined as any film under 45 minutes in length, and they're something of an underappreciated artform. In more recent decades, it's been easier to get a short burst of entertainment or information from an episode of TV, rather than a mini film. Then in more recent years, online videos on sites like YouTube or even TikTok can serve a similar purpose.

But for serious cinephiles who are interested in the history of filmmaking, the origins of certain genres, and ways in which to tell a story visually and economically, short films hold a great deal of value. The following 10 are all historically important short films, and are all included in the famous 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die list. Some are challenging, even confusing watches, but all were important in shaping the way film as an artform has developed to this day.

A Trip to the Moon (1902)

A Trip to the Moon stands as one of the very first science-fiction films ever made. It's about exactly what the title implies: human beings taking a trip to the moon. It's arguably just as much a fantasy film as a sci-fi one, due to being made long before any human being could visit the moon, and also not trying to achieve scientific accuracy in its brief, imaginative 15-minute runtime.

It's very simple by today's standards, but it's still remarkable that someone came up with all the imagery, crazy sets, and unusual costumes 120 years ago, and decided to film it. It's been influential to many filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, seeing as he made the film's director, Georges Méliès, a character in his 2011 film, Hugo, using the film as a way to tribute one of the key pioneers of early cinema.

Meshes of the Afternoon (1943)

Meshes of the Afternoon really can't be summarized in terms of plot. It's 14 minutes of bold imagery, dizzying camera angles, and dreamlike visuals, and it's up to the viewer to work out what's going on, really. And if at first they don't succeed? Given it's less than a quarter of an hour long, the idea of watching it again isn't too daunting.

But the question of what's going on is less important than how it makes you feel. No other film - short or feature-length - provides an experience like it, and it's hard to believe it was made almost 80 years ago. Parts of it feel so modern it's almost like the medium of film as a whole is still trying to catch up with it.

The Great Train Robbery (1903)

Like A Trip to the Moon a year earlier, The Great Train Robbery gives viewers a good idea of what to expect from its title. There is a train robbery, and considering this short film helped birth the heist movie (or even crime films in general), it's pretty great.

Directors like Michael Mann, William Friedkin, and Martin Scorsese likely have this short to thank for paving the way when it came to movies about crime. Scorsese himself even included a homage to this film's ending at the end of his 1990 masterpiece Goodfellas, as both feature a character firing a gun right into the camera just before the film concludes.

Un Chien Andalou (1929)

Un Chien Andalou seems to be most concerned with putting a good deal of dreamlike/nightmarish imagery on screen as it can for 21 minutes. In attempting to replicate the feeling of a disturbing dream, it's very successful. There may be more to unpack thematically or narratively, of course, but the unsettling quality of it all is what jumps out the most.

Because of this, it's possible to call this a horror movie, and it would be decades before any image as disturbing as the infamous eye-slicing scene was filmed and put into a widely-released movie. Because of the frightening imagery and uneasy dreamlike feel, Un Chien Andalou has certainly had a strong influence on the psychological horror genre.

Night and Fog (1956)

Night and Fog was one of the very first movies about the Holocaust, and tackles the subject in a brisk, straightforward, confronting 32-minute documentary. As such, it paved the way for films like Schindler's List and documentaries like Shoah, both of which used long runtimes to capture the enormity of the event and its overwhelming horrors.

That does make Night and Fog's direct approach stand out. It dives headfirst into unpacking why it happened and how much death and destruction is caused. As it does so in a way that pulls no punches, it's a difficult watch, but it's undeniably powerful. It is worth watching for anyone interested in non-fiction filmmaking, and stands as arguably one of the 20th century's most important documentaries.

Scorpio Rising (1963)

Scorpio Rising is probably the most well-known short from underground filmmaker Kenneth Anger, a revolutionary figure in independent cinema whose films are certainly unique. Scorpio Rising is the kind of film that still feels strange nowadays, so would have been something truly out there for audiences in the 1960s.

Half the film shows a man working on his motorcycle and preparing to go out. The second half shows some kind of biker rally/party, complete with bizarre, disturbing, sometimes fantastical imagery. All the while, a number of fantastic 1960s pop songs play in the background. It's bizarre stuff, but worth a go for anyone who wants to see just how many filmmaking conventions can be shattered in 28 minutes.

Wavelength (1967)

Wavelength is about 43 minutes long, and is presented as one shot of a single room, that slowly zooms into a photograph. Several things sporadically happen throughout, suggesting that the film doesn't take place in real-time (someone enters the room and immediately dies, for example; sorry about the "spoilers").

It's a challenge to get through, so maybe it's worth it for the cinephile bragging rights of having survived all 43 minutes of Wavelength. It's also unique? There are very few films that are so minimal for such a long time, because yes, this certainly feels longer than the three-quarters of an hour it allegedly goes for...

The House Is Black (1963)

The House is Black is an Iranian documentary about life at a leper colony in north Iran. It sheds light on a group of people that society at large isolates and seems to forget about, and does so in a humanizing, emotional, and very poetic manner.

It was the only film ever made by director Forugh Farrokhzad, who unfortunately died in 1967, at just 32 years old. It was a tragic loss, because there's something indescribably beautiful about the imagery and presentation of The House is Black. Like many great documentaries that followed in its wake (such as those by Werner Herzog), you can tell there's a distinct, creative voice behind the camera, which doesn't always happen when directors aim to capture real-life events.

A Day in the Country (1946)

A Day in the Country is a short film because of its troubled production. It may well have been intended to be feature-length, but poor weather caused director Jean Renoir to disown the project and move on. It was edited as best it could be by others into a 41-minute finished product.

The backstory behind it might be more interesting than the film itself, which doesn't have the impact of Renoir's "full" films, like The Rules of the Game (1939) and Grand Illusion (1937). Still, it does remain a breezy romantic dramedy that's far from a bad time.

La Jetée (1962)

La Jetée is a strange and engrossing science-fiction short by director Chris Marker, who was a key figure in the French New Wave scene. It's mostly told with a series of still images and narration, and has a plot that includes nuclear war, time travel, and limitless, powerful love.

Much of its imagery has influenced time-travel and science-fiction films that came after it, and it's frequently considered one of the most legendary short films of all time for good reason. Plus, the presentation is entirely unique and surprisingly engaging, once you get used to the slideshow presentation look of it all.

