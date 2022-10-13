People love medical shows, and while a lot of that has to do with the drama of it all, it's also the variety of doctors who act as the main characters. Audiences enjoy seeing the hero doctor save someone’s life using a highly experimental procedure, or the “bad boy” doctor break the rules to help their patient.

RELATED: Best Medical Dramas, Ranked By Believability

Of course, no one’s perfect. Even when it comes to those with medical licenses in T.V. shows or movies, they aren’t always as competent or friendly as doctors are expected to be. Sometimes, whether through either malice or neglect, these fictional doctors do much more harm than good.

A Family Doctor

Introduced in season 2 of the show Family Guy, Doctor Elmer Hartman acts as the family doctor for the Griffin family. While he isn’t often a very big part of the show’s stories, Dr. Hartman is a frequently recurring character and is one of the show's more prominent characters voiced by Seth MacFarlane.

While the Griffins do seem to be generally satisfied with him, one of the main aspects of Dr. Hartman’s character is how incompetent he is. Aside from consistently using misleading terminology, he has done things like leaving his cell phone inside someone during surgery, performing a back adjustment while drunk and without knowing how, and is canonically known as the worst doctor in his hospital.

House Call

As the titular character of the series House, Dr. Gregory House is an appropriately complex and fascinating character. Being Head of Diagnostic Medicine at the Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, House constantly displays his acute medical skills and brilliant mind.

Although House’s results show him as an excellent doctor technically speaking, his treatment of patients is definitely lacking. He is portrayed as curmudgeonly at best and often cynical and narcissistic at worst. Even aside from his bedside manner, his mix of very unorthodox methods and cavalier attitude would have probably landed him in a lot more trouble in reality.

RELATED: Every 'House, M.D' Season, Ranked From Worst To Best

Psychology of a Monster

After Michael Myers murdered his sister when he was a child, he was assigned a psychiatrist named Dr. Samuel J. Loomis for treatment. For eight years, Dr. Loomis tried to help Michael and rehabilitate him before eventually giving up on his patient.

Michael Myers was only six years old when he began his sessions with Dr. Loomis, meaning he was only fourteen when the doctor decided he was irreparably evil. Now, obviously, fans of the Halloween franchise know how much of a monster Michael truly is. No matter which timeline you follow, the carnage and deaths he causes are nothing short of horrifying. However, subjectively, Loomis’ willingness to chalk Michael’s behavior up to simple evil and his obsession with putting an end to him by any means necessary is not exactly what you want in a psychiatrist.

Decapodian Doctor

Image via 20th Television

Although Doctor John A. Zoidberg had initially wanted to be a comedian, he decided to move to Earth from his home planet of Decapod 10 when that didn’t pan out. Instead, he pursued a career in medicine and eventually ended up living and working at Planet Express by the time Futurama takes place in.

Even though Zoidberg does appear to be very bright in terms of alien anatomy, his skills and knowledge in human medicine are lacking at best. He claims to be an expert on humans, but he often gets confused between them, misdiagnoses ailments, and mistakenly declares people dead. Still, Zoidberg remains one of the series' core characters and the crew's personal doctor. Of course, there is a good chance his medical degree is fake.

The Best Doctor on the Island

After being cast out of the London medical community, Dr. Moreau moved to a deserted island with his assistant, Montgomery. On this island, he was able to continue his experiments with the end goal of creating a perfect creature, incapable of malice.

The reason the titular doctor in The Island of Dr. Moreau was shunned by his colleagues was due to these experiments. In his goal to create the perfect creature, he experimented with combining human DNA with that of various animals. While his subjects tend to be mostly animals and not humans, his disturbingly irresponsible attitude toward life is hardly fitting for a medical professional.

RELATED: 10 Famous Celebs You Didn't Know Guest-Starred On 'General Hospital'

Medicine’s Not a Science

First appearing in episode seven of 30 Rock’s first season, Dr. Leo Spaceman quickly became a memorable character. Introduced as Tracy Jordan’s personal doctor, many of the other characters in the show go on to see him for various treatments. According to one of the characters, Jack Donaghy, he has an excellent reputation as a doctor.

In truth, however, Dr. Spaceman is the farthest thing from competent and often tries to abuse his power. This is true even though he is respected by many and eventually named Surgeon General of the United States. Some of his more outrageous claims include that we have no way of knowing where the heart is, there’s no field of medicine that deals with the brain, and that people want food but do not need it. Of course, his ridiculous nature is totally befitting of one of T.V.'s best quirky comedies.

Nervous Guy

As one of Scrubs’ long-term recurring characters, Dr. Doug Murphy began as an intern at Sacred Heart Hospital along with the main characters at the start of the series. While the other interns progressed in their careers, Doug had a tougher time due to his extreme anxiety and ineptitude.

Eventually, Doug finds his calling as a pathologist as he becomes a very skilled diagnostician, due to having accidentally killed so many patients. While he was kept around as an entertaining character, and he did later find out what he was good at, in the real world he likely would have been stripped of his license long before that.

RELATED: 9 'Scrubs' Episodes That Nailed Working in a Hospital

An Inordinately Bad Doctor

As featured in episodes seven and eight of A Series of Unfortunate Events season one, and the fourth book in the series, Dr. Georgina Orwell is Paltryville’s resident optometrist. On the surface, she seems to be a respected and trustworthy doctor, having written a large book on optometry. Her most frequent patients are the suspiciously monotonous workers of the Lucky Smells Lumbermill.

In reality, Dr. Orwell is borderline psychotic and teams up with the villainous Count Olaf to steal the Baudelaire fortune. Rather than practicing optometry and actually helping her patients, she spends most of her time hypnotizing them to get what she wants, and occasionally trying to kill them.

Psychology of a Monster: Part II

Deeply traumatized as a child, Hannibal Lecter, made famous in The Silence of the Lambs, grew up to become a brilliant forensic psychiatrist. With his help, the FBI was able to get into the mind of a murderer and catch serial killers on more than one occasion. Of course, much of this happened after Dr. Lecter had been institutionalized.

Unfortunately, Dr. Lecter’s brilliance also allows him to be an impossibly cunning serial killer. Not only that, but even though he is far from the only cannibal movie villain, he is certainly one of the most iconic. While his knowledge and skills are appropriate for an expert psychiatrist, he doesn’t seem to have the humanity that it would take to be a truly good doctor.

Doctor Evil

As possibly the most sadistic and perverted fictional doctor, Dr. Josef Heiter truly takes the cake. Although he made a name for himself as the world’s leading surgeon in separating conjoined twins, he eventually set his sights on a more horrifying goal.

Being the antagonist of the extremely disturbing horror film, The Human Centipede, Dr. Heiter earns his notoriety as one of films most evil mad scientists. After kidnapping several unwitting travelers, he uses his victims as subjects for his experiment. While the specific surgical procedure isn’t mentioned in the Hippocratic Oath, it’s safe to say that the Human Centipede breaks it.

NEXT: 10 Trustworthy TV Doctors Who Could Solve Any Medical Mystery