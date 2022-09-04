For decades, audiences have been continuously entertained by the wondrous attraction of cinema, albeit with a few tweaks and twists in formula over time, to keep things fresh. As most audiences got accustomed to the traditional, chronological order of events played out, unorthodox cinematic stratagems are devised to counteract boredom and passivity. Genre-mashups, multi-perspective narratives, just to name a few.

Many films have adopted the following storytelling technique, yet only a handful take advantage of its "wow" factor effectively. That is films that begin with telling audiences the dénouement of the film, be it a sneaky foreshadow or a salient dispatch.

'Memento' (2000)

Receiving a standing ovation at the 2000 Venice Film Festival, Memento (2000) is undeniably one of director Christopher Nolan's greatest works to date. Nolan's penchant for non-linear storytelling shines exceedingly in this neo-noir, taking advantage of contrasting color palettes and a unique narrative structure that shifts between past and present, challenging audiences to piece together the complete picture.

The film follows a mysterious man named Leonard Shelby with anterograde amnesia. Unable to form new memories, he can only rely on his peculiar system of Polaroid pictures and body tattoos carrying clues that will lead him to the murderer of his wife, albeit the dirty truth about Shelby can be quite a shocker to audiences.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Before winning the Oscar for The Shape of Water (2017), director Guillermo del Toro amazed both Hollywood and worldwide audiences with his Spanish dark fantasy film Pan's Labyrinth (2006). Especially its opening sequence of lead character Ofelia lying on the ground near death raise questions about the actual identity of the 10-year-old girl.

Taking place in 1944 Spain, Ofelia is believed by a faun to be the reincarnation of the princess of the underworld. For her to return to her kingdom, she is assigned three tasks to complete to achieve immortality, yet her emotional attachment to the mortal world brings uncertainties to her decisions which results in daunting circumstances.

'Irreversible' (2000)

Ironically, Irreversible (2000) is a film where its series of events are told in reverse-chronological order. However, many viewers' initial reaction to the ultraviolent and upsetting film is indeed irreversible as apparently 200 people walked out of the theater during its premiere at Cannes and another 20 had fainted.

It may be confusing at the start, but audiences will eventually realize how a man who had bludgeoned another to death with a fire extinguisher and a woman who had been brutally raped were once a blissful couple expecting a baby. But by the end, time really does destroy everything in this ruthless demonstration of cause-and-effect.

'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Frequently cited by critics and fans as the greatest film of all time, many did not know that Citizen Kane (1941) was a box office flop. Definitely ahead of its time, the quasi-biographical drama is an innovative examination of newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane, where his rise and fall in both his professional and personal lives can be linked back to a tragic childhood event that ultimately determined his fate.

To many who have not seen but heard of the revolutionary film, most are perhaps most familiar with the infamous "Rosebud" line uttered seconds before the publishing mogul's puzzling death. Told through the multiple perspectives of Kane's associates, Kane's accomplishments and struggles slowly unfold as audiences slowly realize the significance of "Rosebud."

'Peppermint Candy' (1999)

Another film that employs reverse chronology is acclaimed South Korean director Lee Chang-dong's Peppermint Candy (1999), stupefying audiences moments after the movie has started when an unhinged, middle-aged man stands in front of an oncoming train as a suicide attempt.

Starting off the film in 1999 and ending in 1979, the psychological drama film gradually reveals the suicidal man as the lead character Young-ho, who after years of torment by major Korean events such as the Gwangju Massacre and the Asian financial crisis in the late 90s, has lost his initial innocence and passion for life. Audiences will be astounded to see the drastic transformation of a man who had simple dreams due to the traumatic historical events that had pulverized his humanity and masculinity.

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Named after the street saw countless Hollywood film productions since 1911, Billy Wilder's Sunset Boulevard (1950) is just as spellbinding even after being informed of its ending right off the bat. And who can forget that infamous closing line?

When the body of struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis is found in a swimming pool at a mansion, which begs the question: How did he get there, and who killed him? Joe acts as the film's narrator and starts recounting his story in flashbacks, ranging from his rocky career to his tumultuous relationship with forgotten silent film star Norma Desmond that led to his imminent doom. The brilliant combination of black comedy and film noir makes for an entertaining watch aside from offering a compelling insight into the destructive power of fame.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Brimming with wisecracking dialogues revealing each character's personality and quirks, Pulp Fiction (1990) can be seen as the epitome of how to make dialogues that are not boring

Not only does utilizing individual vignettes of various characters connect to a bigger picture, but this black comedy crime film also begins and ends with essentially the same characters. Whilst the couple "Pumpkin" and "Honey Bunny" are introduced as robbers seemingly taking control over a diner in the prologue, the finale tells a different story. Unlike "Pumpkin" and "Honey Bunny", audiences are fully aware of the badassery Marsellus Wallace is well-equipped with when the robbers confront the hitman.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Based on the semi-autobiographical story by Akiyuki Nosaka, Grave of the Fireflies (1988) follows two siblings' struggles to survive when faced with the horrors of World War II in Japan. Effectively illustrating the devastating effects of war, the Studio Ghibli film portrays how the younger generation grew up in a period where destitution, famine, and apathy were the norms.

Although the animated film sees lighthearted interludes of the siblings finding simple pleasures in the littlest of things, the start of the film has already disclosed a bittersweet reunion. As the younger sister Setsuko is shown to have passed away from malnutrition in the story's coda, viewers can finally connect the dots, understanding that older brother Seita, who died of starvation, at last joins his deceased sister in spirit whilst surrounded by fireflies at the film's beginning.

'Phantom Thread' (2017)

The American historical drama film starts off with an enigma, where a woman talks about how she had given "every piece of herself" to a man named Reynolds, who in turn had made her dreams come true. The woman is Alma, a young waitress-turned-muse to renowned fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock with an inclination towards dominance and eccentricity.

Phantom Thread (2017) revisits their tempestuous romance that led to career milestones and precarious circumstances where tendencies to demonstrate dysfunctional proclamations of love are unrelenting. Alma's cryptic chat in the film's inception turns out to be Reynolds finally accepting the importance of compromising in a relationship, where he succumbs to being poisoned by Alma so that he will be in a vulnerable position for her to love him.

'Terrifier' (2016)

Art the Clown makes Pennywise look like a discounted Ronald McDonald. Terrifier (2016) is undoubtedly a must-watch for any horror movie fans, as it is a riveting ode to the 80s slasher, and early 2000s torture porn genre.

The horror film starts with a TV interview with the sole survivor of a Halloween massacre masterminded by Art the Clown. Art the Clown's abhorrent displays of murder continues to haunt audiences as on Halloween Night, he starts terrorizing two girls and a few other oblivious victims in an abandoned apartment building. After an hour of violent imagery ranging from mutilations to decapitations, the survivor is surprisingly revealed in the end to be one of the girl's sisters, and her horribly disfigured face was a result of Art the Clown's cannibalism.

