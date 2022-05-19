The arts are always subjective. As a filmmaker, you won’t be able to please everyone. As a viewer, you also definitely won’t like everything. Some films, on first watch, you won’t be able to stand, and others, you love instantly.

There are some films, however, that as time passes, only get better. You might not have even liked them on first viewing, and now you do. Or perhaps you even liked them on first viewing, and now you like them even more! From Pixar family-friendly flicks to timeless goofy comedies, here are 10 films that only get better with age.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

It’s a given: hearing Simple Minds' Don’t You (Forget About Me) brings you straight back to the iconic ending of The Breakfast Club (1985). With a largely improvised script and brilliant acting all around, writer-director John Hughes has long been praised for his work in this film.

Bring five extremely different teenagers together and lock them in a room for one entire day, and you’re bound to build timeless connections with no end. With a single building and seven major characters, the film takes what little it has and brings magic to the screen.

The Princess Bride (1987)

One issue of live-action family movies is that younger viewers might not be interested - the films simply ‘look old’. Films can lose their appeal, especially as technology develops and dialogue evolves. Fortunately, The Princess Bride (1987) is not one of these films.

The film doesn’t feel like it has aged, and instead takes classic fairy tale tropes and subverts them to fit filmic needs, whilst also being surprisingly emotional. The film almost dares viewers to keep watching, hooking even the most skeptical viewer. It was clever at the time, and it remains clever to this day.

Goodfellas (1990)

One of the keys to timelessness is a well-made period drama - if you can accurately replicate a certain time period, you won’t have to worry about your film looking dated. Goodfellas (1990) charts decades of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), using brilliant costuming, cars, the breaking of the fourth wall, and an amazing soundtrack.

Director Martin Scorsese is a bold, energetic director, and Goodfellas is no exception. After three decades of filmmaking, the film is a culmination of all of that and more. It’s safe to say that this film still stands up strong against films that are released today.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shooting from the heart is the core of Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List (1993). A deeply personal story that reaches down to his Jewish roots, Spielberg takes a stripped-down docudrama approach in this masterpiece.

The film is shot in black and white, similar to archival footage from World War ll, and is set in the 1940s. The film won't lose its power. If anything, it feels like a film that will only become more powerful over time.

Toy Story (1995)

Using 3D-rendered computer animation, Pixar’s Toy Story (1995) is the company’s first effort at a feature length film. The result is a landmark film, with references, jokes, and characters that live on until today. This is largely due to relying on traditionally inanimate objects as characters: toys will always be toys.

Toy Story doesn't feel like a crude rendering of computer-generated characters. It's a warm and lovely film. The nostalgia it evokes today is palpable.

What Dreams May Come (1998)

Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Matheson, What Dreams May Come (1998) is a visually beautiful story starring Robin Williams, discussing themes of grief, suicide and the afterlife. Drawing its name from the greatest he film follows Chris’ (Williams) spiritual journey in an explosion of color and dreams.

Surprisingly enough, this film didn’t perform well with critics, mainly due to its simplified plot. Regardless, the film is beautiful - painting life as a flowery heaven, painful underworld, and more. Overall, this movie brings you a sense of peace; it may even make you feel a little less fearful about what is waiting in the end.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

Another movie that isn’t as well liked as others on this list - The Mothman Prophecies (2002) was heavily critiqued for asking a lot more questions than it actually answers. Regardless, the film did well at its key intention - making you nervous to even set foot outside.

The film follows John (Richard Gere), a Washington Post reporter who discovers creepy things happening in West Virginia, with dreams of impending doom and mysterious phone calls alike. The film, which is terrifying to say the least, remains to leave you shaking in your boots til’ this day.

Hot Rod (2007)

You know you’re in for a belly aching laugh when it’s a Lonely Island production. Comedian Andy Samberg stars as Rod Kimble, a wannabe stuntman—who, let’s face it—can’t perform a stunt to save his life. With his dedicated group of friends and wanting to impress his next door neighbor, Denise, Rod prepares for the stunt of his life.

This movie feels timeless, and funnier every time you witness it, largely due to its sincerity. Hot Rod manages to balance absolute absurdity with genuine warmth, making the film strangely touching - if you disregard that its entire basis is for Rod to beat up his stepdad, of course. Despite critics bloating the film as ‘low-witted’, Hot Rod will live on in the hearts of those who understand its beauty. It’s just too legit to quit.

The Book of Eli (2010)

Any Denzel Washington film is guaranteed to contain a performance that you won’t be able to forget about. Right from the get go, The Book of Eli (2010) has you by the throat, with the film opening of scene Denzel Washington shooting and eating a feral house cat. You read that right. A cat.

Taking place in a world where those who can read hold all the power - this sci-fi Western follows Eli (Washington), a holy warrior wandering across the United States, carrying the last remaining copy of the King James Bible. Despite criticisms, the film reminds you just how brilliant Washington is with every watch.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Directed by and starring Ben Stiller, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) is a beautiful, scenic story about wanderlust, feeling, and finding passion and love in everything that you do. The film stars Walter Mitty (Stiller), who finds himself leaving his boring office job to search for the photographer (Sean Penn) of a valuable negative that he’s lost.

As Mitty himself marvels at all the sights, sounds, and everything in between, you can’t help but do the same. Mitty spends his days dreaming up ways to bring excitement to his life, and we often do the same. Seeing yourself in all aspects of Walter Mitty is what makes this movie seem better every time you watch. The older you get, the more of yourself you can see in Mitty.

