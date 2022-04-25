Disney films are typically known for their whimsical stories, dastardly villains, pet animal sidekicks, and happily ever afters between a princess and her prince. But another major aspect in many Disney movies is one most viewers are bound to look past: food.

Animated foods always look especially scrumptious on screen, and sometimes their real-life counterparts even taste great off-screen. From Lumiere's delicious grey stuff in Beauty and the Beast to those famous beignets from Tiana's Palace in The Princess and the Frog, Disney and Pixar often find a way to include mesmerizing depictions of food in their films.

10 Zeke's Crème Brûlée – 'High School Musical' (2006)

Wildcat Zeke Baylor makes a confession about his secret obsession during one memorable lunch break at East High. The basketball player shares with his peers his love of baking and his dreams of making the perfect crème brûlée.

Throughout High School Musical, Zeke becomes known for his desserts, most notably crème brûlée, which he promises to make for his crush Sharpay during the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie's post-credit scene.

9 Vanellope's Cookie Medal – 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (2018)

This heart-shaped, green-frosted cookie may just look like any old dessert, but for Vanellope and Wreck-It-Ralph, it's a medal of honor given from Vanellope to her hero in the Disney sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Complete with a sugar-coated ribbon and matching sprinkles, this cookie isn't just a delicious film food, but acts as a symbol of friendship between the two arcade game characters. Scrolling in Pinterest will reveal more than a few home cooks that have been inspired by food from Disney movies, including Vanellope's cookie.

8 Kronk's Spinach Puffs – 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

One of the most quotable Disney films, The Emperor's New Groove is full of memorable moments between its comical cast of characters, but a standout involves aspiring chef-turned-henchman Kronk and his best-known dish: spinach puffs, which has become among the most well-known food from Disney movies.

Granted, they were made for a rouse of a dinner in Yzma's attempt to off Kuzco, but Kronk's dedication to the spinach-filled puffs makes this appetizer an unforgettable Disney film food. His excitement about serving it is the cherry on top.

7 Jack-Jack Num Num Cookies – 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

A major subplot of Pixar's Incredibles 2 is The Parr's youngest, Jack-Jack, and his emerging superpowers. Whenever the family finds Jack-Jack to be shooting lasers, disappearing into thin air, or transforming into a raging ball of fire, the only thing to calm him down is a "num num cookie."

The film's release coincided with the opening of Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, where super fans can find an Incredibles-themed portion of the pier that offers gigantic, warm chocolate chip cookies by the name of Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.

6 Yellow Snow Cones – 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

During one of the most intense moments of Monsters, Inc., Mike and Sulley find themselves stuck in the Himalayas with fellow monster Abominable Snowman, aka Adorable Snowman. Adorable offers his new friends one of the more questionable food in Disney movies, his famous yellow snow cones, flavored with lemon.

Adorable becomes the official snow cone vendor for Monsters Incorporated, and maybe even Disney's California Adventure, as a spin on the frozen yellow treat can be found at Pixar Pier. It's a movie joke aimed towards adults, and it's a hilarious one, too.

5 Mushu's Congee Breakfast – 'Mulan' (1998)

When Mushu makes breakfast for Mulan, he presents her with a bowl of porridge topped with two eggs sunny side up and a slab of bacon in the form of a smiley face.

The actual name of this popular Chinese dish is congee, and it can also be found in Disney's other film featuring Chinese heritage, Turning Red. When Ming makes breakfast for Mei, a smiling breakfast porridge appears on-screen in homage to Mulan, which fans of the 1998 animated film likely caught.

4 Beignets – 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

The Princess and the Frog follows aspiring restaurant owner and contemporary Disney princess Tiana on her journey from a server to a princess who owns a famous New Orleans establishment called Tiana's Palace, a play on her newfound royalty.

While Tiana's Palace serves up a lot of well-known New Orleans eats, beignets top the list and can even be found at Disneyland in the shape of Mickey Mouse. The delicious deep-fried pastries are like extra special donuts, and are a beloved dessert in New Orleans.

3 The Grey Stuff – 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

When serving Belle her first dinner in Beast's castle, Lumiere performs an entire song and dance number featuring praise for "the grey stuff." The grey-colored plop of goop on Belle's plate is said to be delicious, and if you don't believe him, ask the dishes!

Beauty and the Beast turned "the grey stuff" into a Disney phenomenon, officially serving the mystery dessert at Beauty and the Beast-themed eateries at Disney Parks nationwide in the form of cupcake and brownie toppings.

2 'Ratatouille' – 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Image via Pixar

The film title Ratatouille features an obvious play on words with the name of a famous French food while also notably including the word "rat," referencing the film's rodent star Remy.

While Remy isn't typically known for cooking up ratatouille, he enlists Linguine and Colette to help cook it up for the restaurant's notoriously harsh food critic Anton Ego, who flashes back to his mother's special cooking at the taste of Remy's dish. What follows is one of the most emotional moments in a Pixar movie, immediately cementing the dish as an unforgettable one among fans.

1 Spaghetti – 'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

When Lady and Tramp take their puppy love to the next level by going on their first date, the dogs enjoy a plate of spaghetti fit for two. One of the most memorable moments in Disney film history ensues when they eat from two ends of the same strand of spaghetti, leading their furry lips to each other.

Spaghetti became a token of the Lady and the Tramp film, with that romantic moment being recreated by lovers for decades following the 1955 release. It's still a scene that's referenced in pop culture today, which is a testament to how important that Disney movie food moment really is.

NEXT: Disney's Best Animal Sidekicks, Ranked