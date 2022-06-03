The Netflix reboot of Full House made the Tanner home much fuller when DJ and her three children moved in, along with her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy and daughter Ramona. But Fuller House didn't just update its generations of viewers on DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy. It also gave a glimpse at the lives of several other original cast members 30 years after the first show.

RELATED: Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred On 'Full House'

Fuller House was home to cameo after cameo by familiar faces, from main characters like Danny, Jesse, and Joey to unexpected appearances by ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends, and old best friends.

John Stamos As Jesse Katsopolis

You can't have a Full House reboot without Uncle Jesse, and not only did John Stamos come back to reprise his heartthrob role, but he also signed on as a producer for the series.

Stamos pulled double duty for most of the show's five seasons, making his first appearance in the Fuller House pilot that he also produced. The actor went on to appear as Jesse in 17 episodes while remaining a producer for the show's entire run on Netflix.

Bob Saget As Danny Tanner

Though the character was originally portrayed by John Posey, the Tanner family patriarch was played by the late Bob Saget, who reprised his beloved role throughout Fuller House's five seasons.

RELATED: Bob Saget Remembered By Hollywood, Including 'Full House' Cast

Saget appeared in 15 episodes of the reboot, continuing Danny's story of failing at love, reuniting with Vicky Larson, and battling a mid-life crisis. Danny was the first original Full House character to be seen in the first episode of Fuller House.

Dave Coulier As Joey Gladstone

Dave Coulier played the lovable and hysterical Joey Gladstone for Full House's eight-season-run, and brought the comedic character back for 16 episodes of the reboot.

Not only did Coulier direct six episodes of Fuller House between Seasons 2 and 5, but he also gave viewers a glimpse of Joey's life 30 years after the original show with his wife and four wild children known as the Gladstone Four.

Lori Loughlin As Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis

Former Hallmark Channel actress Lori Loughlin's breakout role was as Rebecca Donaldson, AKA Aunt Becky, for seven seasons of Full House.

Loughlin reprised her role of Aunt Becky for 13 episodes of Fuller House during which Becky and Jesse renewed their wedding vows and adopted a little girl they named after Jesse's late sister Pamela. Due to ongoing legal issues that resulted in the actress being dropped from the Netflix reboot, Loughlin was not included in the show's final season.

Blake And Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit As Nicky And Alex Katsopolis

When Becky and Jesse had twin sons in Season 5 of Full House, they were played as toddlers by Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit until the show's final season.

Although the Tuomy-Wilhoit twins moved on from acting and both became sound department techs, the two reprised their roles of Nicky and Alex for two episodes of Fuller House's first season, including the series pilot.

Marla Sokoloff As Gia Mahan

While this actress has had a long career in film and television — appearing in two seasons of The Fosters and in several Hallmark Channel Christmas movies — Marla Sokoloff is best remembered for her role as Stephanie's frenemy Gia Mahan on Full House.

Sokoloff returned to the reboot for 11 episodes spanning Seasons 2 through 5 as Gia, whose daughter ends up dating DJ's son Jackson.

Gail Edwards As Vicky Larson

While Danny had several relationships throughout Full House and its reboot, the fan-favorite gal was, hands down, Vicky Larson. Danny dated Vicky for three seasons and even proposed to her at Disney World before their unfortunate breakup.

Despite Danny being married to someone else at the start of Fuller House, when Gail Edwards returned as Vicky for two episodes, the characters had to navigate the sparks that started to fly again.

Blake McIver Ewing As Derek Boyd

Anyone who has watched Full House remembers Derek, the smart and timid friend of Michelle who beats her out of the part of Yankee Doodle in the school play thanks to his impressive singing and dancing.

While the character of Michelle or her portrayers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never came back for the reboot, Blake McIver Ewing made a surprise cameo in the final episode of Fuller House where he reprised his role of Derek and sang his signature hit "Yankee Doodle Dandy."

Scott Menville As Duane "Whatever" Moffat

Scott Menville appeared in Season 8 of Full House as Duane, the quiet boyfriend of Kimmy who only ever states the word, "Whatever," in response to people.

Menville appeared in two episodes of Fuller House where it's revealed he, ironically, became a motivational speaker. The character appeared again in the final episode of the reboot when he showed up as a guest at Kimmy, DJ and Stephanie's triple wedding.

David Lipper As Viper

The character known as Viper, boyfriend of DJ and bandmate of Jesse in the band Hot Daddy and the Monkey Puppets, was played by actor David Lipper.

RELATED: Boy Bands Who Guest-Starred On TV Shows

Lipper reprised his role of DJ's rockstar ex in two episodes of the reboot, reuniting with DJ at their high school reunion, then arriving as a guest at the girls' triple wedding in the series finale.

NEXT: Catchiest Sitcom Theme Songs We Still Sing Along To

Classic ‘Godzilla’ Animated Series to be Re-Released For Free After 40 Years

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ashley Amber (85 Articles Published) Ashley Amber is a 27-year-old writer and author. Ashley independently published a novelette series in the genre of fantasy/romance, with a third book in the works. She made her poetry debut in 2021, published in an LGBTQIA+ anthology by InkFeathers Publishing, for which she also had the honor of writing the back cover blurb. Aside from books and poetry, Ashley has worked as a pop culture writer and blogger for numerous blogs, most notably MJ's Big Blog and Collider. When she's not writing, you can find Ashley on Youtube where she make videos about her writer's life and author journey. More From Ashley Amber

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe