The Netflix reboot of Full House made the Tanner home much fuller when DJ and her three children moved in, along with her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy and daughter Ramona. But Fuller House didn't just update its generations of viewers on DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy. It also gave a glimpse at the lives of several other original cast members 30 years after the first show.
Fuller House was home to cameo after cameo by familiar faces, from main characters like Danny, Jesse, and Joey to unexpected appearances by ex-boyfriends, ex-girlfriends, and old best friends.
John Stamos As Jesse Katsopolis
You can't have a Full House reboot without Uncle Jesse, and not only did John Stamos come back to reprise his heartthrob role, but he also signed on as a producer for the series.
Stamos pulled double duty for most of the show's five seasons, making his first appearance in the Fuller House pilot that he also produced. The actor went on to appear as Jesse in 17 episodes while remaining a producer for the show's entire run on Netflix.
Bob Saget As Danny Tanner
Though the character was originally portrayed by John Posey, the Tanner family patriarch was played by the late Bob Saget, who reprised his beloved role throughout Fuller House's five seasons.
Saget appeared in 15 episodes of the reboot, continuing Danny's story of failing at love, reuniting with Vicky Larson, and battling a mid-life crisis. Danny was the first original Full House character to be seen in the first episode of Fuller House.
Dave Coulier As Joey Gladstone
Dave Coulier played the lovable and hysterical Joey Gladstone for Full House's eight-season-run, and brought the comedic character back for 16 episodes of the reboot.
Not only did Coulier direct six episodes of Fuller House between Seasons 2 and 5, but he also gave viewers a glimpse of Joey's life 30 years after the original show with his wife and four wild children known as the Gladstone Four.
Lori Loughlin As Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis
Former Hallmark Channel actress Lori Loughlin's breakout role was as Rebecca Donaldson, AKA Aunt Becky, for seven seasons of Full House.
Loughlin reprised her role of Aunt Becky for 13 episodes of Fuller House during which Becky and Jesse renewed their wedding vows and adopted a little girl they named after Jesse's late sister Pamela. Due to ongoing legal issues that resulted in the actress being dropped from the Netflix reboot, Loughlin was not included in the show's final season.
Blake And Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit As Nicky And Alex Katsopolis
When Becky and Jesse had twin sons in Season 5 of Full House, they were played as toddlers by Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit until the show's final season.
Although the Tuomy-Wilhoit twins moved on from acting and both became sound department techs, the two reprised their roles of Nicky and Alex for two episodes of Fuller House's first season, including the series pilot.
Marla Sokoloff As Gia Mahan
While this actress has had a long career in film and television — appearing in two seasons of The Fosters and in several Hallmark Channel Christmas movies — Marla Sokoloff is best remembered for her role as Stephanie's frenemy Gia Mahan on Full House.
Sokoloff returned to the reboot for 11 episodes spanning Seasons 2 through 5 as Gia, whose daughter ends up dating DJ's son Jackson.
Gail Edwards As Vicky Larson
While Danny had several relationships throughout Full House and its reboot, the fan-favorite gal was, hands down, Vicky Larson. Danny dated Vicky for three seasons and even proposed to her at Disney World before their unfortunate breakup.
Despite Danny being married to someone else at the start of Fuller House, when Gail Edwards returned as Vicky for two episodes, the characters had to navigate the sparks that started to fly again.
Blake McIver Ewing As Derek Boyd
Anyone who has watched Full House remembers Derek, the smart and timid friend of Michelle who beats her out of the part of Yankee Doodle in the school play thanks to his impressive singing and dancing.
While the character of Michelle or her portrayers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never came back for the reboot, Blake McIver Ewing made a surprise cameo in the final episode of Fuller House where he reprised his role of Derek and sang his signature hit "Yankee Doodle Dandy."
Scott Menville As Duane "Whatever" Moffat
Scott Menville appeared in Season 8 of Full House as Duane, the quiet boyfriend of Kimmy who only ever states the word, "Whatever," in response to people.
Menville appeared in two episodes of Fuller House where it's revealed he, ironically, became a motivational speaker. The character appeared again in the final episode of the reboot when he showed up as a guest at Kimmy, DJ and Stephanie's triple wedding.
David Lipper As Viper
The character known as Viper, boyfriend of DJ and bandmate of Jesse in the band Hot Daddy and the Monkey Puppets, was played by actor David Lipper.
Lipper reprised his role of DJ's rockstar ex in two episodes of the reboot, reuniting with DJ at their high school reunion, then arriving as a guest at the girls' triple wedding in the series finale.
