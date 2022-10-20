Halloween is the time of year for ghosts, monsters, and creatures of the night, ready to scare the living daylights out of people. But when the kids are done with trick-or-treating, Halloween becomes a different kind of holiday for grown-ups. In many TV shows, Halloween is a night for costume parties, playing pranks, and indulging in the more grotesque parts of the scares.

RELATED: 10 Animated Series That Prove Animation Can Be For Adults

Many adult sitcoms have had episodes themed around the holiday in recent years, especially in animation. While Halloween remains spooky, you’ll find more laughs than outright scares in those episodes. In some respects, they show how universal Halloween has become, giving it a whole new meaning for the older generations.

'The Cleveland Show' (2012) – "Escape from Goochland" (IMDb: 6.9/10)

Cleveland (Mike Henry) and the gang are off to visit their old rival school in Goochland to play an annual football game. At the same time, the older kids decide to play a prank on Cleveland and Donna (Sanaa Lathan) as revenge for taking away their costumes.

But when designated driver Federline (Jamie Kennedy) accidentally crashes into the rival team’s car, the gang must flee for dear life in disguise as a full-scale riot begins to occur. While this is happening, Rallo (Also Henry) just bleeds out until he becomes a ghost.

'Futurama' (2000) – "The Honking" (IMDb: 7.5/10)

While Matt Groening’s other long-running sitcom has Halloween specials to spare, this was the only one the crew of Planet Express produced. Bender (John DiMaggio) is in the running to inherit his uncle’s castle but must spend the night there first. But he’s quickly run out by holographic ghosts and run over by a car.

He finds out he’s been run over by a “were-car” and transforms into one, attacking all his friends. Or rather, he attacks Lela (Katey Segal) first, much to Fry’s (Billy West) disappointment. It’s a mash-up combining werewolf tropes of the past with future technology.

'American Dad' (2010) – "Best Little Horror House in Langley Falls" (IMDb: 7.6/10)

For the first time in years, Stan Smith (Seth McFarlane) has lost the title of the scariest house in the neighborhood. To boost his rating, he decides to use his security to access five of the area’s most dangerous serial killers as part of his haunted house.

But when Roger (McFarlane) sets them loose, they go on a killing spree; Stan has to stop them, even if he refuses to take responsibility for them. Meanwhile, Steve (Scott Grimes) goes trick or treating with his friends, and he falls for Toshi (Daisuke Suzuki)’s sister Hiko (Sandra Oh).

'Family Guy' (2010) – "Halloween on Spooner Street" (IMDb: 7.9/10)

Stewie (McFarlane) goes trick-or-treating for the first time but runs into bullies who steal all his candy. Brian (McFarlane) tries to get it back, only to be painted pink. Seeking revenge, they try a bazooka, then call on Lois (Alex Borstein), who gets it all back (and a rug with $80 on the way).

After Peter (McFarlane) and Joe (Patrick Warburton) play a few too many pranks for his liking, Quagmire (Seth McFarlane) decides to take a little revenge. And Chris (Seth Green) and Meg (Mila Kunis) go to a party with their mates – where a game of spin the bottle leads to an unfortunate development.

'Solar Opposites' (2022) – "A Sinister Halloween Scary Solar Opposites Special" (IMDb: 7.9/10)

Halloween has come to the neighborhood – and Korvo (Justin Roiland) is terrified, Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) are ecstatic. Meanwhile, Yumulack (Sean Giambrone) couldn’t care less.

While they celebrate, Korvo becomes involved in shenanigans involving a Crypt Keeper Prop (John Kassir) and his Halloween-obsessed neighbor (Ben Rodgers). After accidentally dying, Yumyulack finds himself in hell, where he drives even the dark lord himself crazy with his sarcasm and indifference. In typical Solar Opposites fashion, it presents an intricate and thoughtful dissection of suburban Halloween rolled up in a snarky embrace.

'King of the Hill' (1997) – "Hilloween" (IMDb: 8.1/10)

Hank (Mike Judge) is getting ready to build a haunted house for the school. But there’s a new obstacle in his way – conservative fundamentalist Junie Harper (Sally Field). She gets the school to shut it down on the grounds that Halloween is satanic and plans to build a “Hallelujah House” instead.

RELATED: 'King of the Hill': 15 Best Bobby Episodes

It becomes a battle between Hank and Junie as both further their agendas: getting Halloween candy and fun and being a good religious kid. Unfortunately, Bobby (Pamela Adlon) and Luanne (Brittany Murphy) are caught in the middle as they alternate between viewing Hank as a good dad or an outright Satanist.

'Bob’s Burgers' (2012) – "Full Bars" (IMDb: 8.3/10)

Bob’s Burgers has produced several Halloween specials over the years, but this one is the highest-rated on IMDb. Bob (H. John Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) go to Teddy’s (Larry Murphy) Halloween party, which comes to a screeching halt when his guinea pig is found dead.

RELATED: 'Bob's Burgers': How the Belchers Stand Out as a Strong Family

Meanwhile, the Belcher kids are trick or treating on their own for the first time. So they decide to go to an upscale neighborhood, where they find houses that give out full-size bars. But when teenage punks take over the streets, they need to rescue their new friends before it’s too late.

'Smiling Friends' (2022) – "A Silly Halloween Special" (IMDb: 8.4/10)

Despite first airing in January, this special already became a cult favorite. The Smiling Friends organization is putting together a little Halloween party, and Mr. Boss (Mark M.) is sending Pim (Michael Cusack) out to get some firewood.

But Pim gets lost in the woods and ends up being hunted by a stop-motion demon (David Dore). It’s a genuinely frightening and intense chase – right up until the monster crashes the party and people assume he’s wearing a less-than-appropriate costume. The angry guests tear him apart and set him on fire; Pim’s mission was a success after all.

'South Park' (1998) – "Spookyfish" (IMDb: 8.5/10)

South Park’s highest-rated Halloween special is “Spooky-Vision,” referencing the creators’ long-standing feud with Barbra Streisand. Cartman (Trey Parker) is acting rather strange – polite, friendly, and caring for his mother. Meanwhile, Stan’s (Trey Parker) Aunt Flo (Mary Kay Bergmann) has given him a new fish as a present, but he’s convinced the fish is up to no good.

Upon further investigation, the boys find that both the new Cartman and the fish are from a parallel, “evil” world and need to be sent back. It’s full of choppy on-purpose effects, jokes in bad taste, and heavy sci-fi plotting. Nothing less than classic South Park.

'Bojack Horseman' (2018) – "Mr. Peanutbutter’s Boos" (IMDb: 8.5/10)

This Halloween special goes for something different from other animated comedies, in typical Bojack Horseman fashion. Taking place in four separate years spanning from 1993 to 2018, the episode follows Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Thompkins) as he throws a Halloween party at Bojack’s (Will Arnett) place.

Across these years, the audience sees Mr. Peanutbutter’s relationships and how they disintegrated because of his lack of attention and man-childish tendencies. But it’s not entirely focused on the drama, either. One of the funniest gags involves Jessica Biel having a fear of mummies – because she didn’t get a part in The Mummy (1999).

NEXT: The Best Cartoons For Adults Streaming Right Now