In between war and death, there was plenty of romance on 'Game of Thrones' (followed by more war and death).

The Game of Thrones dictionary does not contain the word "happy ending." The majority of the show's themes are death, destruction, and political intrigue, but there are other fascinating aspects as well.

RELATED: 10 'Game of Thrones' Characters We Wish Had Lived a Bit Longer

There is a lot of romance that often goes unnoticed in the middle of the conflicts and wars between the Houses. All kinds of passionate, loving, and treacherous romances are included. However, some continue to have a profound effect on viewers years after the show ends, making fans wonder what would happen if they were given a second chance at love.

Jon Snow and Ygritte

One of the most endearing couples on the show that deserve a second chance is Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie) who went from captor and prisoner to forbidden lovers, in which he broke his Night’s Watch oaths to sleep with her. When Jon chose duty above love and Ygritte passed away in his arms after being shot by Olly (Brenock O'Connor) during the Battle of Castle Black, their love story also came to a heartbreaking end.

Clever Ygritte and brooding Jon were such a good fit and brought out the best in each other. It was practically impossible to envision Jon with another woman because they were such a cute couple.

Robb and Talisa Stark

It was not the best way for their romance to start when Talisa (Oona Chaplin) met Robb Stark (Richard Madden) on the battlefield when he was already betrothed to another woman. By Westeros standards, these two were pretty successful when they were able to get married, on the way to having a child, and becoming a strong and competent King and Queen.

Tragically, it was their love that brought about their demise, which resulted in one of the bloodiest and most horrifying sequences in the annals of television. Robb and Talisa merit a happy ending and the birth of their child if they were given another chance. However, this is a Game of Thrones, and no happy ending was included.

RELATED: The Most Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Deaths, Ranked

Grey Worm and Missandei

It was amazing to observe the growth and evolution of Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei’s (Nathalie Emmanuel) relationship, from the moment they first met to the very end. The two don't get to communicate much on the show, but when they do, their connection and affection are evident through their broken language, snatched glances, and passionate looks.

Both of them had been through a lot in their life and eventually found love, which was taken away from them in the most brutal manner ever. They deserve another shot to fully and completely embrace their love and spend more time with each other.

Ned and Catelyn Stark

Ned (Sean Bean) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) were a happy and prosperous couple, despite the fact that their marriage was far from ideal, up until Ned was asked to be the King's Hand. Ned was a man of honor, and Catelyn was a powerful woman who guarded their joint five children fiercely.

Given everything they've been through, Ned and Catelyn deserve a happy ending with their kids more than anyone. Ned ought should stay at Catelyn's side if given a second opportunity rather than accept the role of Hand of the King and abandon Winterfell.

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Agrees Series "Fell Off at the End"

Trystane Martell and Myrcella Baratheon

These two young lovers provided the viewers with relief from Game of Thrones' usual tension and conflicts with their sweet romance. Trystane (Toby Sebastian) and Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free) hailed from opposing houses with a long history of hostility, and their marriage pact served only political aims. However, despite their political differences, they developed a rare and sincere love, especially in the Game of Thrones universe.

If given a second opportunity, these two would reign Dorne in harmony and tranquility and have many children together. However, because they are both kind and genuine people who don't care about politics or disputes between houses, everything seems more difficult but still worth a fighting chance.

Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen

Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) transformed from a horrific arranged marriage to being madly in love, remaining to be one of the most iconic couples on Game of Thrones. Moreover, being with Drogo and obtaining the title of Khaleesi was a crucial development stage for Daenerys in her transformation into a fearless leader.

If Drogo was still alive, they would make a formidable couple with their children riding beside them when Daenerys take back her throne. Her dragon eggs, on the other hand, would need to find a different place to hatch as they initially emerged from Drogo's funeral pyre.

Rhaegar Targaryen & Lyanna Stark

In the absence of Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryen's (Wilf Scolding) illicit affair, the events of Game of Thrones would not have begun. The two are a perfect instance in the show indicating ‘right people, wrong time’ when Lyanna was betrothed to Robert Baratheon while Rhaegar was married to Elia Martell with two children when they met and fell in love.

If they had met before, things would have been different. Given that what actually resulted from their love was only deaths and destruction, these two deserve a second opportunity at love and marriage in peace where they could raise their son, Aegon a.k.a Jon Snow without any fear.

Loras Tyrell and Renly Baratheon

A forbidden same-sex love between a Prince who later became King, Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), and his knight, Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones) was tragically cut short that deserves another fighting chance. Even in the harsh world of Game of Thrones, the love they shared was so genuine and pure that is so refreshing for the screen.

They would have been content together and fearless if they hadn't been born into noble families or as heirs to them. Renly's ambition was much greater than his partner, which unfortunately led to his demise, while Loras only wanted to protect Renly out of love. If they had both lived and made it through the Game of Thrones, these two would have had a lovely secret relationship.

RELATED: From 'Game of Thrones to 'Lord of the Rings': 10 Iconic Mythical Creatures Seen In Fantasy Films and TV

Tyrion Lannister and Shae

He was the Hand of the King while she was a foreign prostitute which didn’t make a fine match. Yet, there are many traits that Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Shae (Sibel Kekilli) have that make them a happy couple. They both have the capacity to care for themselves and are incredibly intelligent.

This romance was pleasant but short-lived, like many others on Game of Thrones. Their relationship would have succeeded only if they had met under different circumstances or at a different period. If Tyrion had Shae by his side, he would be unstoppable. Yet, love is the death of duty.

Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth

One of the most convoluted relationships on the show is between Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), which develops from mutual animosity to respect and finally love. Moreover, they brought forth the best in each other, and Brienne was the catalyst for Jaime's moral conversion.

One of the rare relationships that might have worked relied solely on the decision and feelings of the two people involved rather than the expectations and rules of society. If only Jaime had decided to stay rather than return to his sister, Cersei (Lena Heady), he and Brienne would have experienced a comparatively uncommon happy ending.

NEXT: 10 Epic 'Game of Thrones' Scenes That Left Audiences Shocked