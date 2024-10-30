Gangster stories are an important part of crime cinema, as there are many great films that have delved deep into the way that the mafia works. Although many would associate the rise in the popularity of gangster films with the success of The Godfather trilogy, the truth is that there were many Italian and French films made decades prior that touched on similar subject material.

Gangster films don’t necessarily have to be dark and gritty, as there is certainly room for a more comic approach to their lives and responsibilities. Given that films such as Bonnie & Clyde and Goodfellas are so recognizable, viewers may have more knowledge about the ways in which the mafia operates, which could cause them to have more interest in seeing something that is more subversive. Here are ten gangster movies that have the most fun, ranked.

10 ‘Dick Tracy’ (1990)

Directed by Warren Beatty

Dick Tracy was a fantastic achievement by Warren Beatty, who starred in and directed an adaptation of one of the most beloved comic strip characters of all-time. The brilliance of Dick Tracy is that while it technically took place in the past, it felt like Beatty had invented his own unique universe in which every element of the production design conformed to what could feasibly appear on the pages of a comic book.

Dick Tracy showed the possibilities of comic book cinema at a time in which Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film and the original Superman: The Movie from 1978 were the only real example of a successful translation of a superhero. It also featured a very memorable, over-the-top performance by Al Pacino as the main villain, which earned him a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

9 ‘The Italian Job’ (1969)

Directed by Peter Collinson

The Italian Job is one of the quintessential heist movies of all-time, and featured the debut of the Mini Cooper models during a great chase scene. Although caper movies had been popular thanks to The Lavender Hill Mob and To Catch a Thief in the decade prior, The Italian Job focused on the criminal Charlie Crocker (Michael Caine) and his attempts to elude the mafia while performing an incredible robbery.

The Italian Job set the precedent for what a modern action movie could look like, as it featured the sort of cheeky dialogue and snappy pacing that would become highly influential in the coming decades. Although the original version of The Italian Job still holds up very well today, it also inspired a well-received 2003 remake that starred Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Donald Sutherland, and Edward Norton.

8 ‘American Hustle’ (2013)

Directed by David O. Russell

American Hustle is very loosely based on a wild true crime story in which the con artists Irving (Christian Bale) and Sydney (Amy Adams) pulled off an elaborate scheme with the FBI agent Richie (Bradley Cooper) in order to pull off a fraud conspiracy. As with many of the films directed by David O. Russell, American Hustle examines the chaos that comes out of a group of high-strung personalities who are trying to form a cohesive vision.

American Hustle was honored with ten Academy Award nominations, but is much more of an exciting crowd pleaser than a traditional arthouse movie aimed at an audience of cinephiles. Bale, Adams, Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence were all nominated for their work in the film, but American Hustle also featured fun cameos by Michael Pena, Robert De Niro, Louis C.K., and Jeremy Renner.

7 ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ (1994)

Directed by Woody Allen

Bullets Over Broadway is one of Woody Allen’s best movies, and certainly one of the last true masterpieces that he made after the decline in quality of his work became more evident after the dawn of the 21st century. In a twist on the traditional gangster film premise, Bullets Over Broadway starred John Cusack as a struggling playwright who had to appease casting directions issued to him by the mob.

Bullets Over Broadway was able to create satire by exploring both the theater world and the mafia, and showing how the two are not as different as an onlooker might imagine them to be. While the film features an incredible cast (as is perusal for Allen films), the standout is Dianne Wiest as the mob wife Helen Sinclair, a role that won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

6 ‘The Sting’ (1973)

Directed by George Roy Hill

The Sting is by far one of the most entertaining films that has ever won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and serves as proof that the Oscars can generally select winners that align with the public taste. Robert Redford and Paul Newman had developed incredible chemistry when they were working together on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and in many ways, The Sting felt like a spiritual sequel.

George Roy Hill is a very underrated director, as he has a profound capability to create tension and suspense without ever sacrificing the light-hearted tone. Although it did inspire one of the worst sequels of all-time with The Sting II, the 1973 classic is proof that not every film made about the mafia needs to be as intense and ambitious as The Godfather or Once Upon a Time in America.

5 ‘Lucky Number Slevin’ (2006)

Directed by Paul McGuigan

Lucky Number Slevin is a twisty crime thriller that is so packed with shocking revelations that it will almost immediately inspire viewers to give it a rewatch. While crime movies told in a nonlinear fashion became immensely popular in the 1990s thanks to the success of Pulp Fiction and The Usual Suspects, Lucky Number Slevin had a much more endearing tone, which may have been due to the unique charisma of Josh Hartnett. Hartnett’s affability helped make the very dense plot approachable, as he has a very self-deprecating sense of humor.

Lucky Number Slevin features some very fun performances from some of the greatest living actors, including Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, and Ben Kingsley. Although the 2000s were dominated by many tentpole franchise films and sequels, Lucky Number Slevin and its success seemed to indicate that audiences also had an interest in completely original stories.

4 ‘Analyze This’ (1999)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Analyze This offered a more comic portrayal of a mob boss, as it starred Robert De Niro as a gangster who seeks the help of a therapist, played by Billy Crystal. Although this ironically mirrored the plot of The Sopranos (which began airing its first season the same year), Analyze This was far more interested in cracking jokes about crime movies than it was actually examining mental health.

Analyze This worked because of the audience’s knowledge of De Niro, who has appeared in classic crime epics like The Godfather: Part II, Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, Mean Streets, and Casino among others. Although it would be expected that De Niro would be playing another tough, ruthless anti-hero with no remorse in his soul, Analyze This subverted expectations by allowing him to play a soft-hearted character who is forced to open himself up to being more emotional.

3 ‘Get Shorty’ (1995)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfield

Get Shorty is one of the best Hollywood satires of all-time, as it looks at how oddly similar the film industry is when compared to the mafia. John Travolta plays a “fixer” working for the mafia who travels to Los Angeles on an assignment, only to find that a legendary producer (Gene Hackman) thinks that he could make it working in cinema.

Get Shorty has the perfect combination of humor, romance, intrigue, action and suspense, as the heist storyline involving stolen money is genuinely quite exciting. Travolta is a unique star who could carry himself with dignity, despite the more comic overtones; that being said, a more eccentric side performance by Danny DeVito allowed the film to step into more broadly satirical territory when it looked at the ridiculous egos that cloud many of the most powerful people in Hollywood.

2 ‘The Gentlemen’ (2020)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

The Gentlemen was a terrific return to form for Guy Ritchie, as it served as a reminder that he had gotten his start making whip-smart gangster comedies like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The Gentlemen was a brilliantly constructed story, as a majority of the film is told using flashbacks that involve a reporter (Hugh Grant) interviewing a made man (Charlie Hunnam) about his connection to an Oklahoma marijuana kingpin (Matthew McConaughey).

The Gentlemen features the sort of self-referential humor that Ritchie is great at, and even laid the groundwork for a spinoff television series that may have been even better. It’s hard to think of a Ritchie film that has a more impressive cast, as The Gentlemen includes Colin Farrell as an eccentric criminal, Eddie Marsen as a pretentious news editor, and Jeremy Strong as an idiosyncratic Jewish businessman.

1 ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is pretty much a miracle of a movie, as it's hard to imagine that a film so playful in its depiction of established characters could ever get made under the studio system. While Robert Zemeckis has made a career out of making groundbreaking leaps forward in visual storytelling, it's hard to think of another film that was so advanced in how it merged live-action and animation into a fluid style.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit works because it is a straight up gangster movie, with only the use of Looney Toons characters there to suggest that it is made for children. The film also benefited from the excellent performance by Bob Hoskins, who has already established himself as a crime movie icon with his work on The Long Good Friday and Mona Lisa Smile among many others.

