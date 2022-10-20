Many directors in Hollywood are known to traverse a specific genre of movie for their entire careers, which isn't uncommon. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. But occasionally there will be a director that strays from the path they have always been on and direct a movie outside their comfort zone. For example, since transitioning to film, the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony) have directed strictly action movies, many of which are for Marvel.

RELATED: 10 Amazing Filmmakers Who Followed in Their Father's Movie-Making Footsteps

Martin Scorsese has directed a lot of mafia movies and dramas, many of which are with the same core of actors. But some directors made a jump and did successful movies outside their known genre. Some famously, like Sam Raimi with The Evil Dead(1981) and Spider-Man (2002), and others that some may know, like George Miller doing Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Happy Feet (2006).

David Fincher: 'Se7en' (1995) & 'The Social Network' (2010)

Perhaps the least surprising, David Fincher is known for many highly regarded thrillers like Fight Club (1999) and the mystery/thriller masterpiece Se7en. The latter of which follows a young Detective (Brad Pitt) and a soon-to-be-retired Detective (Morgan Freeman) investigating a series of murders based on the Seven Deadly Sins.

Conversely, Fincher also directed The Social Network, a drama based on the creation of Facebook and the subsequent fallout between Mark Zuckerberg (Jessie Eisenberg), the Winklevoss Twins (Armie Hammer) and Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).

Ron Howard: 'Apollo 13' (1995) & 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

The docudrama, Apollo 13, stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton in a film based on the aborted Apollo 13 lunar mission in April 1970. Meant to be the third landing on the moon, it instead almost turned into a disaster and an adventure to get back to Earth after a failure with the crew's oxygen tanks.

Ron Howard also directed the live-action version of Dr. Seuss' Christmas classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey. It's a movie that does justice to the classic animated version while also providing a new look at the character of the Grinch using Carrey's comedic charm.

Shane Black: 'The Nice Guys' (2016) & 'The Predator' (2018)

Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling star in the hit action comedy thriller, The Nice Guys. Gosling plays a private eye that teams up with an enforcer (Crowe) to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl. The movie has great action sequences and is highly regarded, specifically for its witty dialogue.

Black also had a chance to direct an installment for the popular Predator franchise with 2018's The Predator. Unfortunately, the movie didn't garner much love from fans of the franchise, but it is still a much different movie than The Nice Guys.

Sam Raimi: 'Evil Dead' Franchise (1981) & 'Spider-Man' Franchise (2002)

Raimi is a very popular director, it's hard to say which he is more well-known for. He created the Evil Dead franchise with its first movie back in 1981, Evil Dead II in 1987, and Army of Darkness in 1992. All three movies are highly regarded horror films that garnered a strong following.

In 2002, Sony tapped Raimi to lead their Spider-Man franchise, starring Tobey Maguire. The Spider-Man trilogy was a massive success, and his unique directing techniques fit perfectly with the characters. His trilogy remains a landmark for superhero movies, and the first two, specifically, are regarded as very good movies overall, not just superhero films.

Francis Ford Coppola: 'The Godfather' (1972) & 'Jack' (1996)

A famed director best known for The Godfather trilogy (more specifically, the first two being regarded as two of the best films of all time), and Apocalypse Now (1979). The Godfather and The Godfather Part II revolve around the Corleone crime family and its leader, Vito (Marlon Brando), and subsequently his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino).

Coppola loves dramas, but oddly enough he also directed the coming-of-age comedy-drama Jack, starring Robin Williams. Williams plays a boy named Jack, who has Werner's Syndrome, causing him to age four times as fast as a normal human. It's a hopeful, yet heartbreaking, film.

Brian De Palma: 'Carrie' (1976) & 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

De Palma directed one of the most iconic horror films of all time with the chilling adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. Carrie (Sissy Spacek) is a shy 16-year-old who lives with her overly religious Mother who abuses her, and she is bullied in school. Everyone knows the ending of this movie.

20 years later, De Palma went on to direct the first film in the now long-running action spy franchise Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise. De Palma was also responsible for designing most of the action sequences, with Cruise famously doing all his own stunts (which he still does to this day).

Brad Bird: 'Ratatouille' (2007) & 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' (2011)

Ratatouille is one of Pixar's most beloved movies, and for a studio with as many hits as Pixar that's saying a lot. The film follows a rat by the name of Remy (Patton Oswalt) who aspires to be a Chef. He takes control of Alfredo (Lou Romano) and makes him a star. Brad Bird also wrote the screenplay for this film.

A few years later Bird would go on to direct the fourth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Ghost Protocol. This follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they try to clear their names after being accused of a bombing, all without their usual tools to survive.

Todd Phillips: 'The Hangover' (2009) & 'Joker' (2019)

The Hangover was a buddy comedy movie where three friends (Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helmes) wake up in Las Vegas after a night out, and must find their fourth friend, Doug (Justin Bartha), in time to get him back for his wedding. The movie grossed over $450 million on a $35 million budget and spawned two sequels. It was also responsible for catapulting Bradley Cooper into super-stardom.

10 years later, Phillips was the seemingly impossible task of making a Joker movie, bringing the character back after the controversial Jared Leto stint, and also to do justice to Heath Ledger's iconic role. Joaquin Phoenix delivered a masterpiece in an alternative origin story for the character. It was a role that won him an Oscar for Best Actor in 2019 and Joker is the only R-rated film to gross over a billion dollars at the box office.

George Miller: 'Happy Feet' (2007) & 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Happy Feet is a musical comedy about Penguins. It was co-written, directed, and produced by George Miller. Miller is well known for his Mad Max franchise, which he started in the late 70s with Mel Gibson. The happy-go-lucky, feel-good movie that is Happy Feet feels like such stark contrast by comparison.

Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the best movies of the 2010s, and has better reviews than the original Mad Max (1979). It could be considered George Miller's best movie. A post-apocalyptic action film franchise alongside a story about Penguins singing is quite dynamic.

David Gordon Green: 'Pineapple Express' (2008) & 'Halloween' (2018)

David Gordon Green directed one of the funniest buddy couch, stoner comedy films ever with James Franco and Seth Rogen's Pineapple Express. It follows a process server (Rogen) and his marijuana dealer (Franco) trying to survive after witnessing a murder they weren't supposed to.

Speaking of murders, 10 years later Green directed the reboot entry to the Halloween franchise. It was co-written by Green, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley. The film is the eleventh movie in the franchise, but it is a direct sequel to the 1978 film, and retcons all the others. Jamie Lee Curtis finally comes back as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers. Green has also directed the sequels Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022).

KEEP READING: Directors Who Left Blockbuster Movies Before or During Filming