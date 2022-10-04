Critics and ardent moviegoers have taken notice of and expressed admiration for the South Korean film industry in recent years. It makes sense, given their distinct aesthetic, audacious approach, innovative cinematography, and top-notch performances.

Consequently, demand for all subgenres of South Korean film is currently high. On top of their outstanding crime, thriller, and romance films, South Korea is renowned for making fantastic family films that have a pleasant and emotionally resonant touch: keep your tissues within arm's reach.

'Miracle in Cell No.7' (2013)

Miracle in Cell No.7 follows a mentally disabled man (Ryu Seung-Ryong) who was mistakenly incarcerated for murder and forms bonds with the experienced criminals in his cell, who smuggled his daughter into the prison so they could meet. The film is based on the true account of a man who, after being tortured and confessed under duress to the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Chuncheon in 1972, only to be vindicated in 2008.

The film draws viewers in with its proximity and straightforward dialogue that can easily be found in daily conversations. The father-daughter relationship was delicately and tenderly probed that spectators couldn't help but cry. Moreover, the performers have excellent chemistry with one another, which raises the film's central idea to an even higher standard of quality.

'I Can Speak' (2017)

I Can Speak goes about Nah Ok-Bun (Na Moon-Hee), a senior citizen known as "Goblin Granny," for reporting complaints from citizens to her district office. When she meets and learns that civil service officer Min Jae (Lee Je-Hoon) is proficient in English, she requests him to teach her. While studying together, Min Jae learns about Ok Bun's tragic past.

I Can Speak has many hilarious moments in the film's first half. The audience could not contain their laughter when Ok-boon performed her unique "tortures." The movie deftly guides viewers from amusing situations to a tragic tale that condemns society's harsh realities and the irreparable effects of war. Beyond all of that, there is a true sense of kinship that touches viewers’ hearts.

'Ode to My Father' (2014)

Ode to My Father covers South Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the perspective of a man named Yoon Deok-Soo (Hwang Jung-Min), who encounters historical events including the Hungnam evacuation during the Korean War in 1950, the government's decision to send nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s, and finally, the Vietnam War.

Deok-soo seems to be a metaphor for his generation and the link between the past and present that helped shape South Korea as it is today. For director Yoon Je Kyoon the film isn't just about the 60-year journey of Deok-Soo, but relates it to and raises the significance of family ties with an exceptionally sophisticated narration as the past and the present are intertwined.

'A Taxi Driver' (2017)

A Taxi Driver, which is based on a true story, follows a taxi driver from Seoul named Kim Man-Seob (Song Kang-Ho), who drives a German reporter and unwittingly gets embroiled in the 1980 Gwangju Uprising. Most details of the driver’s life and the incidents that occurred outside Gwangju are fictional since the driver Kim’s identity and real name were unknown at the time the film was being made.

It is daring that Korean cinema depicts this historical event while openly criticizing the military and government for their heinous deeds and overt oppression of the populace. However, underlying all of society's and politics' problems is what family, friendship, and support from those we care about really mean.

'Pawn' (2020)

Pawn follows two debt collectors, Doo-Suk (Sung Dong-Il) and Jong-Bae (Kim Hee-Won), who kidnap Seung-Yi (Park So-Yi), a 9-year-old girl, from her illegal immigrant mother as “collateral.” Doo Suk and Jung Bae unexpectedly take on the role of her guardians. As they cohabit, the three people—the girl and the two men—slowly form a familial bond.

The film offers warmth and enjoyment with a strong cast in a superbly scripted film. The cast's familial dynamic has contributed to the film's creating its tone: there is never a dull moment. Additionally, the dialogue is well-balanced, and the plot is well-paced, strengthening the movie's message.

'Inseparable Bros' (2019)

Inseparable Bros centers on Dong Goo (Lee Kwang-Soo), an athlete with a mental age of five, and Se Ha (Shin Ha-Kyun), an intellectual that is psychically disabled. Although not connected by blood, they have been inseparable companions for more than 20 years and have lived almost as a single unit. The situation is changed when Dong-gu's mother unexpectedly shows up and takes charge of him.

Through exchanges between strangers that are yet kind and caring, the movie emphasizes the importance of familial devotion. Despite the slow pacing and predictable details, it's excellent that the film explores the feelings of the individuals to highlight the importance of family that it seeks to communicate.

'A Brand New Life' (2009)

A Brand New life is a directorial debut of Ounie Lecomte, who also penned the screenplay. The movie, loosely based on Lecomte's experiences, takes place in Seoul in 1975. It centers on a girl whose father abandons her in a Catholic orphanage and how she struggles to adapt to a new life.

Even if it has its heartbreaking moments, Lecomte's film has a pleasingly light touch that fits the story of a brave girl's survival. The film moves along at a leisurely pace, paying close attention to emotional aspects at every turn. Kim Sae-Ron also gave the most depressing performance of her career, only to make the movie better.

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Train to Busan, the internationally renowned zombie-action-horror movie, is set aboard a fast train traveling from Seoul to Busan as a sudden zombie outbreak threatens the lives of the passengers. The film follows Seok Woo (Gong Yoo), a fund manager who takes a KTX train to Busan with his daughter.

Even though it's an action thriller, the film focuses on the father's love and closeness with his kids as its central theme and takeaway. The spectators' hearts were warmed by the gentle, charming, and delicate nuances about families skillfully interspersed throughout the bloodshed and gore, adding depth to the ending but simultaneously making it sadder.

'The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale' (2019)

The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale follows the odd Park family, who owns a gas station, discovers a zombie that was accidentally created by a pharmaceutical company's unlawful experiments, and tries to profit from it. However, as the villagers mutate into zombies, the situation changes.

In addition to the usual gore and brutality found in zombie flicks, the film's central theme is family values. Additionally, despite the lack of a clear storyline and the reliance on happenstance to propel the narrative, viewers may still readily overlook this for the amusing and endearing family scenes involving the Parks.

'Scandal Makers' (2008)

Scandal Makers follows a former teen star, Nam Hyeon-Soo (Cha Tae-Hyun), who is now in his 30s and works as a radio DJ. His life is turned upside down when a young woman named Hwang Jeong-Nam (Park Bo-young) arrives at his apartment with her son and claims him to be her father, making him the boy's grandfather.

Given the foibles of youth, a perfectly dysfunctional family makes for a wonderful scandalous tale. Despite its name, this movie is mainly about perceptions: having a young man in his 30s play the role of grandfather makes it humorous and simple to discuss family concerns. The film is a must-see for fans of family movies because of its hilarious, cheerful tone and the cast's incredible chemistry.

