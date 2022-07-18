When it comes to cult cinema, the martial arts genre has generated one of the most dedicated fan bases in film history. The genre dominated the Hong Kong scene in the late 60s, but truly exploded in the 70s, thanks to the rise of the first international martial arts superstar, Bruce Lee.

After Lee's untimely passing, another household name in martial arts arrived to pick up the gauntlet, and his name was Jackie Chan. Both very different in their approach, Chan and Lee are often the first names that come to mind when we discuss martial arts movies. However, over the years, stars from around the world have built their careers on swift punches and high-flying kicks. The following are just a few of many martial arts superstars that belong in the same conversation as the two greats.

Donnie Yen

Despite being a staple in the 90s martial arts scene, Donnie Yen didn't truly blow up in mainstream popularity until the release of Ip Man in 2008. It was there he displayed his lighting-quick reflexes and mastery of Wing Chun. The film would go on to spawn multiple sequels and spin-offs, ushering in a long overdue renaissance for Yen's career.

In addition to Wing Chun, Yen is an expert in multiple forms of martial arts, ranging from Muay Thai to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Great films for newcomers to Yen's work include the Ip Man franchise, Iron Monkey and Kill Zone.

Sammo Hung

Known for his signature bowl-cut and a heavier physique than most martial arts stars, Sammo Hung is a unique presence and an absolute powerhouse in the genre. He's often given credit for maintaining the genre's popularity in the 80s and bolstering the careers of other martial arts icons.

Though he's most famous for providing memorable supporting roles and a keen eye for fight choreography, Hung has proven a worthy leading man as well. Some of his best work can be found in The Prodigal Son, Eastern Condors and Encounters of the Spooky Kind.

Jason Statham

While the early 2000s are often considered a weaker era for action, Jason Statham was busy doing the kind of B-movie stunt-based action gold that entire fandoms were built around in the 70s. With his hybrid background as a gymnast/martial artist, Statham is as agile as he is hard-hitting.

Now firmly in his 50s, Statham is still going strong, having worked his way into the wildly successful Fast & Furious franchise and earning his own spin-off with The Rock. For more of Statham's brand of action, check out The Transporter, Crank and The Mechanic.

Michelle Yeoh

Having made a name for herself in a male-dominated industry, Michelle Yeoh has helped pave the way for women not only in martial arts cinema, but the action genre as a whole. She starred alongside Pierce Brosnan's James Bond and the legendary Jackie Chan himself, proving just as fierce and dynamic as her male counterparts.

With recent films like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh has finally received a much-deserved international appreciation. For more of Yeoh's charisma and acrobatic finesse, seek out The Heroic Trio, Supercop, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Tony Jaa

When the trailer was first released for Ong Bak: Muay Thai Warrior, leading up to its premiere in 2003, action fans went wild. It promised hard-hitting fight sequences, practical stunts and, of course, the introduction of brand-new martial arts superstar, Tony Jaa. The film kept its promise on all accounts, launching Jaa into immediate cult status.

While many of his subsequent films struggled to live up to the hype of his first outing, Jaa has continued to deliver intense Muay Thai action, even collaborating with other legends in the genre. Needless to say, Ong Bak: Muay Thai Warrior is a must-see if you haven't already, but some solid follow-ups include The Protector and Triple Threat.

Scott Adkins

The king of the Redbox and VOD martial arts movie circuit, Scott Adkins has slowly built up a loyal fan base over the years. His films aren't exactly known for high production value or prestige filmmaking, but Adkins' quick and brutal fighting style and commitment to stunt work often prove more than enough to make up for it.

With experience in several martial arts disciplines, Adkins was a rare English import to make his breakthrough in the Hong Kong action scene in the early 2000s. For a glimpse into how he achieved this cult status, track down Ninja 2: Shadow of a Tear, Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, and Avengement.

Jet Li

Having earned his keep in several Hong Kong films throughout the 90s, Jet Li is probably best-known for his explosion onto the Hollywood scene in the early 2000s. Though he often plays the calm and stoic hero, Li has a warm charisma that shines through in every performance.

Making appearances as recently as 2020's Mulan, Li is still on the radar of general audiences and could likely be the third-biggest name in international martial arts fandom, behind Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee. For a look at his unique star power, check out Fearless, Fist of Legend, and the Once Upon a Time in China trilogy.

Michael Jai White

Michael Jai White made his breakthrough as the first African American on-screen superhero in 1997's Spawn, then went on to pursue a career in the action movie underground. He studied in a handful of martial arts styles since childhood and has continued to improve his craft over the years.

Though he doesn't maintain the most high-profile martial arts filmography, White's intensity and imposing presence as a fighter has earned him a cult following in the genre, even splashing into the Asian martial arts market on several occasions. Some of his best work can be found in Falcon Rising, Undisputed 2 and Blood and Bone. As an added bonus, check out his hilarious against-type performance in the blaxploitation parody, Black Dynamite.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Known lovingly as "The Muscles from Brussels", Jean-Claude Van Damme joined the ranks of other muscle-bound beefcake heroes in the 1980s, setting himself apart with his martial arts background and incredible acrobatic prowess.

After hitting a rough patch and fading into obscurity in the early 2000s, Van Damme eventually made a low-key comeback with the TV series Jean-Claude Van Johnson, showcasing his still-competent martial arts skills, as well as a self-aware sense of humor. For Van Damme in his prime, look not further than Bloodsport, Kickboxer, and Hard Target.

Iko Uwais

One of the more recent breakout action movie stars, Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais took the world by storm with Gareth Evans' The Raid: Redemption in 2011. Uwais and his teacher, Yayan Ruhian, choreographed the kinetic fight sequences and introduced action cinema to the Indonesian martial art of Silat.

Uwais has since continued to hone his craft in the martial arts scene, collaborating with other prominent martial artists and making cameos in high-profile blockbusters like Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. The Raid 2, the sequel to Uwais' breakout hit, is arguably his best showcase as an action star, but other great examples include The Night Comes For Us, Headshot, and Triple Threat.

