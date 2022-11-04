To most Hip-Hop historians, the debut for hip hop culture on the big screen came in 1985 when Krush Groove was released in theaters. As the earliest movie to feature Hip-Hop culture as a legitimate milieu, Krush Groove broke barriers and earned its seal of authenticity by casting actual rappers in major roles.

RELATED: Movies Like 'Straight Outta Compton': From '8 Mile' to 'Boyz N the Hood'

Much has changed since then. Rappers who act are hardly considered a novelty anymore. But this collection of artists display authentic acting performances; they are often uniquely improved by the actor's skills as a rapper. Donald Glover and Will Smith didn't even seem necessary to include, as their creative versatility speaks for itself.

Tupac Shakur - 'Above The Rim' (1994)

Tupac Shakur gave an indelible performance as Bishop in Juice. Fans love Bishop, and it's hard to imagine that character not being the role that Tupac will be best remembered for. But Birdie, his antagonistic character from Above The Rim, is the funniest, most fiery, and the most emotionally dynamic role that Makaveli ever inhabited.

Tupac imbues Birdie's contentious relationship with his older brother Shep, with a credible sense of emotional history. Birdie radiates charisma, particularly in his absolutely riotous stint as head coach of his street ball team "The Birdmen." Seeing the lightning-in-a-bottle nature of this performance leaves one with a heartbreaking glimpse of Tupac's true potential as an actor.

Kano - 'Top Boy' (2011-)

Kano is one of the forefathers of Grime, a rapidly rising UK based genre of Hip-Hop. The London MC gained notoriety outside his reputation as a wordsmith, by landing the co-leading role of Sully on the hit UK crime drama, Top Boy back in 2011. Having starred in four seasons of Top Boy, with a fifth and final installment on the way, Kano has established a rock solid reputation as a multi-hyphenate performer.

Sully is a tremendously sympathetic figure, even when he's forced to do morally reprehensible things. In terms of rappers who have created a wholly distinct character, Kano's Sully ranks incredibly high on that short list. The grime legend is set to star in fellow Londoner Daniel Kaluuya's dystopian writing debut The Kitchen,airing on Netflix in 2023.

Joey Bada$$ - Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

Before he played Inspectah Deck on Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, or landed a lead role on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Joey Bada$$ appeared as the enigmatic street philosopher Leon, on the second season of Mr. Robot. Rest assured, he more than lives up to the meaning of his moniker in Sam Esmail's acclaimed series.

The shocking twist of Season 2 is largely predicated on Bada$$'s performance alone, which he balances on a knife's edge in order to maintain the mystery of the show's shadowy, unfolding narrative. With his young but already legendary rap career solidified, perhaps now the Pro Era founder will begin shifting his focus to acting.

Method Man - 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Whether you address him as "Johnny Blaze," or simply "M-E-T-H-O-D Man," just make sure you refer to Method Man as an accomplished Thespian as well. "Tical" has starring roles and screenplay credits in cult classics like How High, and numerous supporting roles in film and TV across his career. But his finest hour as a performer, came when he landed the reoccurring role of Cheese Wagstaff on The Wire.

As a renowned master of flow, cadence, and delivery on the mic, Meth brings a gruff musicality to his delivery Cheeses' priceless dialogue. His ruthless demeanor combined with his scathingly-tone-deaf arrogance ascends the character from a peripheral side-player to an indelible supporting role. This stands out in a show that is already jam-packed with them.

Ice Cube - '21 Jump Street' (2012) & '22 Jump Street' (2014)

Now if you were to celebrate the most impressive cinematic feats ever accomplished by a rapper, then obviously this spot would be designated for Ice Cube's definitive masterpiece Friday. But as far as his more comedic performances are concerned, Phil Lord and Chris Miller's 21 Jump Street movies contain the N.W.A founder's best work in a supporting acting capacity.

Ice Cube's authoritative voice is a natural gift that he applies for sublime comedic effect in 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. Any scenes of Jonah Hill's Schmidt getting utterly lambasted Ice Cube's Captain Dixon is a glorious thing to behold. Also, his trademark scowl is in rare form in these movies as is his ability to systematically dismantle a buffet.

Eminem - '8 Mile' (2002)

Image via Universal Pictures

The legend of B-rabbit dropped in 2002, and middle school hallway rap battles would never be the same again. Based on his early years spent making his name in Detroit's Hip-Hop underground, Eminem plays a version of himself in the Motor City's titular 8-Mile.

RELATED: '8-Mile' is More Than Just One Song

This movie and its climactic rap battle are remembered fondly, but upon a re-watch, Eminem's surprisingly subtle portrayal of B-rabbit stands out as a genuinely skillful display of acting. Since 8 Mile, Eminem's limited but worthwhile acting portfolio has been mostly comedic in nature. But if 8 Mile proves anything, it's that Slim Shady had great potential as a dramatic performer as well.

Lauryn Hill - 'Sister Act 2: Back in The Habit' (1993)

Lauryn Hill is a bona fide creative genius. But due to her generally reclusive nature, some of the meaningful work she has done outside of her magnum opus The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill or her work with The Fugees gets overlooked. One such overlooked gem, is her supporting performance in the flawed, but rapturously fun Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

The movie more than justifies its price of admission when it provides Hill with the platform to perform an awe-inspiring rendition of "Joyful, Joyful" in its climactic closing act. Rita is a relatively sparse character, which makes Hill's utterly beguiling performance, all the more impressive. Please come back to us Mrs. Hill!

Common - 'John Wick 2' (2017)

Common is a beloved conscious Hip-Hop artist hailing from the windy city of Chicago with an impressive number of notable acting roles on his resume. He is known for his inspiring vocal delivery, but in John Wick 2, as scorned super assassin Cassian, Common does his most impactful work when he's simply utilizing the mesmerizing power of his intimidating stare. Well, that and his fists.

Taking on John Wick in any battle, be it pugilism or gunplay, is a tall order. And while it's nearly impossible to steal scenes from John Wick in his own movie, Common comes damn close. Cassian's relentless pursuit of Wick is the movie's most thrilling sequence. Seeing Cassian begrudgingly follow the neutral zone customs of The Continental, by sitting himself within an inch of John and refusing to budge until they both leave, is as hilarious as it is completely badass.

DMX - 'Belly' (1998)

Stop. Drop. Shut it down, and watch DMX in Belly tonight. The late great DMX had a once-in-a-generation vocal delivery and style on the mic. He brought the same explosive mixture of vulnerability and anguish that he was famous for exhibiting on records like 'Slippin,' to his performances in films like the exceptionally stylish Hip-Hop cult classic, Belly, directed by Hype Williams.

RELATED: Hype William's 'Belly' is One of the Great Hip Hop Noirs

Alongside Hip-Hop legend Nas, DMX plays Tommy "Buns" Brown, a career criminal and stickup man from Queens. Within a somewhat melodramatic and borderline silly storyline, DMX brings a believable sense of the grim reality that a man in Buns' line of work would have to accept in order to survive. Also, the Ruff Ryder is just simply a compelling presence on screen. He soaks in the flamboyant, Hype Williams lighting. Long live the dog.

Queen Latifah - 'Hairspray' (2007)

Queen Latifah is a true triple threat. As a trailblazing female Hip-Hop artist, and an original member of the legendary Native Tongues collective, she may be the most authentic and distinguished MC to ever make a successful transition into legitimate movie stardom.

Given that her performance as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicagowas Oscar nominated, it felt right to pay tribute her standout role as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. Queen Latifah gets to maximize all of her charisma and performative chops in this role. Belting out incredible show-stopping numbers, cracking jokes, and being the emotional anchor of the story - she does it all. She balances softened intimacy and thundering power in Hairspray.

NEXT: How 'The Bear' Tastefully Reinvigorates the Hip Hop Montage