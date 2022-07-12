Mjolnir, Thor's mighty hammer, is one of the most popular items in all of Marvel. Forged by dwarves in the heart of a dying star, the weapon is enchanted so that it can only be lifted and wielded by those who are worthy of its powers.

Both in the comics and the MCU films, many characters other than Thor himself, both heroes and villains, have been able to lift Mjolnir. Only a select few, however, have been able to do so out of worthiness. From Throg to Beta Ray Bill, these heroes have proved that they have a heart as pure as the God of Thunder's.

A Frog Worthy of the Powers of Thor — Throg

After being turned into a frog named Puddlegulp by a witch, former human Simon Walterson was then accepted by a group of frogs in Central Park. He shortly after met Thor, who had been turned into a frog as a joke by Loki, and together they fended off a rat invasion. After this event, Puddlegulp obtained a piece of Mjolnir, which turned him into Throg the Frog of Thunder, and the piece of Thor's hammer into Frogjolnir, his trusty weapon.

Throg became the guardian of the fauna in Central Park, as well as a crucial member of the Pet Avengers founded by Lockjaw from the Inhumans. The hero got a brief background cameo in the Disney+ show Loki, so there might be a chance that we might get to see more of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Unbeatable Avenger Proves Why She's Unbeatable — Squirrel Girl

Created by Will Murray and Steve Ditko, Squirrel Girl was coinceived as a way to tell more lighthearted stories. This doesn't mean, however, that she's a force to be taken lightly, since she has beaten villains of Doctor Doom and Thanos's stature.

As it happens, Squirrel Girl has also proved worthy of the power of Thor. In The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Beats Up the Marvel Universe, the heroine faced an evil clone of herself, being able to lift Thor's hammer and become the Goddess of Thunder momentarily.

Fighting in Thor's Memory — Ultimate Valkyrie

Barbara Norriss used to be a novice martial artist with a passion for superheroes, but after Loki granted her the powers of a goddess, she became Valkyrie in Earth-1610.

Fighting Magneto as a member of The Ultimates, Thor lost the battle and the villain acquired Mjolnir, being able to wield and manipulate it using his powers. Valkyrie died during this battle, but Thor sacrificed himself to bring her back to life. Eager to avenge her lover, Valkyrie fought Magneto, retrieved Mjolnir, and became Thor's successor.

A Noble Warrior With the Face of a Horse — Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill, one of Marvel's most unique-looking heroes, was the first Marvel character who wasn't a Norse deity to be able to wield Mjolnir. A member of the Korbinite race, Bill was chosen to lead his people, and in his journey stumbled upon Thor.

The alien warrior defeated the God of Thunder and claimed his hammer. After he proved himself worthy and his heart pure, the creation of the war hammer Stormbreaker was ordered for Bill, while Mjolnir returned to Thor. The two became allies who went on to fight side by side. Fans have been clamoring for this hero to show up in the MCU for some time, which could provide for some really fun stories.

The Power of Love — Red Norvell

Roger "Red" Norvell used to be a regular human cameraman working on a documentary about Asgardians, which is when he fell in love with Lady Sif. He was tricked by Loki into attempting to usurp Thor's power, but failed.

In this process, however, Red proved himself more than worthy of the power of Thor, because of his noble, obedient, and self-sacrificing nature. So, Odin decided to adopt Red as his own son and gave him his own weapon: War-Hammer, created from the same metal as Mjolnir itself.

Worthiness Through Rejection of Power — Storm

Storm, undoubtedly one of the most popular members of the X-Men, is regarded by some as Marvel's most important female superhero. She's intelligent, loyal, and strong, and her ability to control the weather makes her incredibly powerful.

Loki once gifted her Stormcaster, a powerful equivalent of Mjolnir. But when the heroine realized that the trickster was manipulating her, she stoically gave up the weapon. She used it again some time after, but then used Mjolnir to destroy it. If anything, this only further proves just how worthy she is of Thor's weapon.

One of the Noblest Heroes, She's Just Not from Around — Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is perhaps the best-known and most beloved female superhero in comic book history. She's a princess of the Amazons and a paragon of compassion and courage, so it's no wonder that she's also worthy of Thor's power.

During the DC Versus Marvel crossover, which pitted many heroes of each company against each other, Thor lost his hammer when fighting Shazam. Wonder Woman came across it and picked it up with ease, but deciding that she didn't want to have an unfair advantage over her opponent, Storm, she decided not to use Mjolnir. She lost the duel, but the fact that she proved worthy of the powers of the God of Thunder is a victory in itself.

A Deadlier Version of Spidey, But Not Any Less Worthy Because of It — Miguel O'Hara

Perhaps the most popular character of the Marvel 2099 line of comics, Miguel O'Hara (a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099) is considerably different from good old Peter Parker. His powers are different, he's reasonably deadlier, and he has a heart much more similar to that of a warrior (like Thor) than that of a friendly neighborhood hero.

Through a twist of fate, Miguel comes into possession of Mjolnir. He uses it to wisely and peacefully lead humanity into better times. Granted immortality by the hammer, Miguel is able to watch the world around him become a much kinder place thanks to him.

That's Dr. Jane Foster For You — Jane Foster

With Thor: Love and Thunder having come out, Jane Foster (played in the movie by Natalie Portman) has taken her rightful place as one of the most famous Mjolnir-wielders.

When Thor suddenly lost the ability to lift his weapon, it granted his ex, Jane Foster, the power to lift it and obtain its powers. Jane took over as the Mighty Thor, constantly using those abilities to prove herself more and more worthy, until she selflessly sacrificed herself for Asgard.

You Can Trust Steve Rogers to Do the Right Thing — Captain America

Every MCU fan remembers with excitement the moment in Avengers: Endgame when Captain America (Chris Evans) first lifted Mjolnir. This didn't come as a surprise to Marvel comic fans, since Cap has proved on multiple occasions to be worthy of the power of Thor.

In The Mighty Thor #390, operating as the expatriated "The Captain", Steve Rogers briefly lifts Mjolnir while fighting some Egyptian deities with Thor. In Fear Itself #7, he used the weapon to lead the Avengers against the Asgardian God of Fear. The list goes on. For all his faults, Cap is undeniably a noble, selfless, and pure-of-heart hero who's perhaps more worthy of Mjolnir than anybody else in Marvel (or DC, for that matter).

