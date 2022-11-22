With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.

RELATED:The Best Oscar Movies on Netflix Right Now

With many beloved movies and shows added to Netflix weekly or even daily, the platform also produces original series such as Stranger Things, Ozark, and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, to name a few. Though not linked to any particular IMDb page, the television series selected are based on their ratings and popularity.

‘Better Call Saul’ (Season 6) - 9.1/10 Stars

After the groundbreaking success of Breaking Bad, many thought that perhaps any spin-off series would not be able to top its predecessor. Better Call Saul proved that assumption wrong. The first season of the series showed just how much of a contender it was as one of the best television series and spin-offs ever made.

The black-and-white flash-forwards of the first five seasons kept the audience guessing how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman, and how Saul Goodman would ultimately end up working as a Cinnabon manager named Gene Takavic in Nebraska. Sharing a similar fate to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul shows us how their protagonist gets consumed by power, greed, and money. The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul gives a tragic but necessary ending to Jimmy/Saul/Gene. Unsurprisingly, the final season is rated an impressive 9.1/10 on IMDb.

‘Heartstopper’ - 8.7/10 Stars

Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romantic comedy adapted from a webcomic, which later expanded to a graphic novel by Alice Oseman. The story follows a high school student, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), who develops a crush on jock and rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Charlie shares his feelings towards Nick with his friend Tao Xu (William Gao) - who assumes that Nick is heterosexual - and tells Charlie to give up his feelings. But when Nick and Charlie grow close, Nick begins to question his sexuality as he develops a crush on Charlie.

Oseman, who had always expressed interest in turning her graphic novel into a television series, quickly agreed to it and even wrote all the episodes of the television series. She believes that there is a lack of wholesome, teenage LGBT representation on television and that she hopes Heartstopper “inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship.” Rated 8.7/10 on IMDb, Heartstopper has become one of Netflix’s highest-rated releases of 2022 and won the hearts of many.

‘Ozark’ (Season 4) - 8.5/10 Stars

Ozark is a crime drama that follows financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), who moves his family to the Ozarks after being forced to launder money for a Mexican drug Cartel. For three seasons, fans follow the Byrdes as they fall deep into the underworld of money laundering, and their lives (and morals) are turned upside down because of it.

On January 2022, the Byrde family returned for their fourth and final season of Ozark. With season four as one of the most intense and dramatic seasons of the series, the story brings even more drama and twists in every hidden corner. What audiences can take away from the ending is that no amount of money and power can overweigh the luxury of freedom. The Byrdes eventually bid their final goodbyes. Ozark's fourth season is rated 8.5/10 on IMDb,

RELATED:The Best Crime Series on Netflix Right Now

‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ - 8/10 Stars

Avid true-crime fans and readers will already be familiar with the prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story explores his notorious crimes of killing and dismembering the bodies of the men and adolescent boys whom he lured into his home. The series didn’t only focus on his life as a serial killer but also on his domestic life and upbringing, sexuality, and possible motives behind his crimes. The series, particularly Evan Peters’ performance, received high praise and is rated 8/10 on IMDb.

Evan Peters is no stranger to embodying disturbing characters: a violent teenager Tate Langdon, a sadistic cult leader Kai Anderson, and a serial killer James March on three separate seasons of American Horror Story. In a YouTube interview with Netflix, Peters revealed that despite having played disturbing characters in the past, portraying Jeffrey Dahmer was “one of the hardest things [he’s] ever had to do in [his] life.”

‘Stranger Things’ (Season 4) - 8.6/10 Stars

A lot has changed. Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) move to California for a fresh start. While Eleven struggles with bullies at school, Hawkins has to face an Upside Down entity, Vecna, as it starts to kill its residents. To stop Vecna, Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) and Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) must bring Eleven to a facility to regain the powers she once possessed.

For a show that starred children actors as the main characters, no one could predict how Stranger Things would perform and be perceived when it was released on Netflix in 2016. But with the past four seasons proving successful, Netflix has relentlessly and continuously renewed new seasons to the show. Netflix also recently announced the renewal of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things which is due for release in 2023. With an average rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb, it’s no wonder that the fourth season of Stranger Things became the second most streamed show within the first 28 days of release.

‘The Sandman’ - 7.7/10 Stars

The Sandman is based on the highly-acclaimed DC Comics comic book by Neil Gaiman. The story's premise revolves around Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the seven members of the Endless family: Death, Desire, Delirium, Despair, Destiny, Destruction, and Dream (Morpheus). After being held captive for over a century in a 1916 occult ritual, Dream escapes and makes it his mission to restore his realm, the Dreaming.

Readers who thoroughly enjoyed what Gaiman provided in his comic books are finally seeing those fantasies come to life. Rated 7.7/10 on IMDb, a report has indicated the return of a second season for The Sandman, though there has been no confirmation of the release date.

RELATED:'The Sandman': Neil Gaiman on Casting Delirium in Season 2

‘Mo’ - 7.6/10 Stars

Mohammed “Mo” Najjar (Mo Amer), and his family, are Palestinian refugees who have lived in Houston, Texas for 22 years. In the first episode, ICE raids Mo's workplace and Mo loses his job due to his undocumented status. But after his father's death, he replaces him as the patriarchal figure who has to work odd jobs to provide for his family.

The first season of the series explores Mo’s struggles with a number of issues: his father's death, losing a job, a codeine addiction, being with a Mexican-Christian girlfriend - whom his mother disapproves of - and being an undocumented Palestinian refugee working low jobs to stay afloat. Mo is a dramatized version of Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas. With a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it received critical acclaim for being one of the first portrayals of a Palestinian-American refugee as the protagonist of an American show.

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ - 7.6/10 Stars

After The Council of Fairborn Witches discover that 16-year-old Marcus Edge (David Gyasi) is the illegitimate son of the “World’s Most Dangerous Blood Witch”, they secretly monitor him for fear that he would turn out like his father. But when a conflict between the Blood Witches and the Fairborn Witches arises, Marcus becomes the prime target of a witch hunt.

Despite all the noisy chaos around him, he allies with witches Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans), and learns more about himself along the way. The first series of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself was well-received and acquired an average rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

‘Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities’ - 7.2/10 Stars

Guillermo del Toro is no stranger to the fantasy and horror genres. While the Mexican filmmaker has been known for producing groundbreaking films such as Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water, he has taken a chance to produce a horror anthology series he titled Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

The series consists of eight episodes, all of which tell a different modern horror story in the style of Gothic and Grand Guignol genres. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has proven that, once again, del Toro is one of the world’s greatest horror filmmakers. The anthology series is rated 7.2/10 on IMDb.

RELATED:The Films of Guillermo del Toro Ranked from Worst to Best

‘All of Us Are Dead’ - 7.5/10 Stars

A virus outbreak at Hyosan High School in South Korea turns the students and teachers into human-eating zombies. Nam On-Jo (Park Hi-Ju) and Lee Cheung-San (Yoon Chan-Young) are two students and childhood friends who fight to survive in a school surrounded by infected zombies.

But while they try to escape their high school, the Korean military and government are unceasingly working to isolate the outbreak from the rest of the country. With raving reviews the series has successfully brought to the audience, All of Us Are Dead is rated 7.5/10 on IMDb.

KEEP READING:Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes