In 1995, Nickelodeon - perhaps one of the world’s most famous kids’ TV station - created its own movie studio: Nickelodeon Movies. In the years since, this studio has made all sorts of films. They range from adaptations of the channel’s most popular shows, new versions of classic books and movies, to even original films that shake up what defines a ‘kid’s movie’ to begin with.

While not all their films have been well-regarded by critics, many have succeeded, especially on review websites like Rotten Tomatoes. As purposefully juvenile as the channel and its movies can be, this production company has proven it can break its mold while keeping true to its roots.

'Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius' (2001) – 74%

This film introduced the world to everyone’s favorite big-headed boy genius. As the title implies, Jimmy Neutron (Debbi Derryberry) is a boy genius, creating inventions to make his life easier. But when an alien race called the Yolkians abduct every adult in town to sacrifice to their hungry god, it’s up to Jimmy and the kids to build spaceships and travel to their home world to save them.

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius was the first Nickelodeon movie to be nominated for the inaugural Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It’s a fun time that sets the stage for further adventures in Jimmy’s spin-off series.

'The Adventures of Tintin' (2011) – 74%

This adaptation of the beloved Belgian comic book series was an unusual collaboration between legendary directors Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson. Tintin (Jamie Bell) is a young journalist who finds a miniature model of a ship called The Unicorn. As he discovers the ship’s secrets, he and his dog Snowy find themselves on a whirlwind global adventure.

They meet new enemies and an ally in drunken sea captain Archibald Haddock (Andy Serkis). It’s a modern adventure that only Spielberg and Jackson can provide, featuring motion capture animation that enhances the believability rather than detracts from it.

'Rugrats in Paris: The Movie' (2000) – 76%

Considered the best Rugrats movie by fans and critics, it’s a heart-warming adventure for anyone who ever wore diapers. Stu (Jack Riley) is summoned over to a Japanese theme park built in the middle of Paris, and he’s bringing the whole Rugrats clan with him.

The babies get up to their usual hijinks, and all the while, Chuckie (Christine Cavanaugh) is looking for a new mom. But the greedy park manager (Susan Sarandon) gets wind of this and, deciding to use it to her advantage, begins to pursue his dad (Michael Bell).

'Charlotte’s Web' (2006) – 78%

A live-action version of the classic E.B. White novel, this version tells the story of a little piglet named Wilbur (Dominic Scott Kay). He enjoys the company of his human owner Fern (Dakota Fanning), while the other animals otherwise ignore him on the farm.

But when Wilbur learns he’s planned on getting served at the dinner table, a kind spider named Charlotte (Julia Roberts) weaves a unique plan to save his bacon. Featuring an all-star voice cast and an impressive combination of animal acting and special effects, Charlotte's Web doesn’t shy away from the book’s darker undertones but keeps it fun for the whole family.

'The Wild Thornberrys Movie' (2002) – 80%

The Thornberrys have always been through wild and dangerous situations, but this may depict Eliza (Lacey Chabert) at her most courageous and desperate yet. She sees a cheetah cub kidnaped by poachers and makes it her mission to save him. This is easier said than done, since she’s been sent to an English boarding school.

As she makes her way back to Africa, Eliza encounters animals like gorillas and elephants all throughout her journey. But will she need to give up her ability to save the cub and her family?

'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water' (2015) – 81%

While the first SpongeBob Squarepants movie is considered the best of the three films by many fans, it was Sponge Out of Water that was the highest-rated among critics. One day, the Krabby Patty formula disappears – and this time, it’s not Plankton’s (Mr. Lawrence) fault.

SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and the gang travel to the surface to find the real culprit, an opportunistic pirate (Antonio Banderas). To stop him, they must become superheroes. It’s full of funny gags and beautiful animation (both CGI and traditional) and includes a good message about teamwork and friendship.

'The Spiderwick Chronicles' (2008) – 81%

Based on the fantasy book series by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, this was a dark fantasy film riding a wave of similar adaptations in the mid-2000s. Freddie Highmore plays both lead Grace twins, Jared and Simon, who have moved with their family to an estate in a forest in New England.

While exploring their new home, they find a field guide showing the forest is populated with magical creatures like fairies and goblins. But there’s a dangerous ogre named Mulgrath (Nick Nolte) who seeks to use the book for his own sinister agenda.

'Mad Hot Ballroom' (2005) – 84%

Mad Hot Ballroom is undoubtedly an unusual outing for a Nickelodeon film, being the only documentary they’ve ever produced up to this point. This specific film explores a ballroom dance program in New York City, focusing its attention on three schools in Washington Heights, Tribeca, and Bensonhurst.

As the program develops, this film examines the preparation going into it, the triumph of the teams that win, and the heartbreak of those who don’t. All the while, the students reveal their perspectives not just on dancing but life as a whole.

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' (2019) – 85%

Nick Jr. star Dora the Explorer gets her own movie, and it both follows the show to a tee while completely dismantling its own identity at the same time. Dora (Isabela Moner) has been adventuring for many years and has just been sent to her greatest challenge yet – high school.

But when a vicious band of mercenaries kidnaps her parents, it’s up to Dora, her new classmates, and cousin Diego (Jeff Whalberg) to go on an epic quest to find them and the lost South American city of Parapata.

'Rango' (2011) – 88%

Rango is - so far - the only Nickelodeon film to win an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and it’s not hard to see why. A dramatic chameleon (Johnny Depp) is suddenly thrust from his solitary terrarium into the Mojave Desert.

He arrives at a small western town called dirt, dubs himself "Rango" and endears himself enough to the people that he is christened their sheriff. But as his lies begin to unravel, he uncovers a sinister conspiracy involving the town’s mayor (Ned Beatty) and must become the genuine hero of his own story.

