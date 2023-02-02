Clearly one of the most beloved movie genres out there, these engaging flicks offer viewers diverse narratives, making global audiences feel as though they belong somewhere, especially given how many characters with superhuman abilities experience very human things. With all these successful and upcoming superhero movies in the film industry, there is no doubt that the genre has come to stay.

RELATED: From Black Canary to Valkyrie: The Most Underrated and Badass Female Superhero Characters

Throughout the years, movies that fall under this category have managed to capture many people's attention with their action-packed — even if incredibly touching at times, too — storylines and cool characters. And these are some of the best, according to their high IMDb scores.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Guardians of the Galaxy introduces major MCU characters to its audience when a group of five intergalactic criminals is forced to team up in order to stop a fanatical warrior to take control of the universe by acquiring an all-powerful orb, which is capable of great damage.

No wonder the first GotG movie is one of Marvel fans' most cherished — with beautiful cinematography, it is an absolute wonder to look at. Part of its undeniable charm is the way it never takes itself too seriously and manages to deliver an amazing storyline, not to mention the impeccable comedic timing of the hilarious jokes it features.

9 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Adapted from Ted Hughes' Cold War fable, The Iron Giantfollows an alien robot (Vin Diesel) who crash-lands near a small town in 1857. He then quickly bonds with a 9-year-old boy who protects him from being destroyed by a paranoid government agent.

An endearing film that is fit for both children and adults, The Iron Giant presents a very strong narrative as well as great animation throughout. Considered one of the best animated movies by many superhero fans, this tender piece of filmmaking is an incredibly clever family-friendly movie.

8 'Logan' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Set in 2024, Logan (HughJackman) is in charge of taking care of Professor X (PatrickStewart) at a remote outpost in Mexico. While he had plans to hide from the outside world, they quickly get overturned when a young mutant (DafneKeen) who is very much like him comes asking for help.

Logan isn't your usual Western, but it is, without a doubt, a great one nonetheless. This R-rated X-Men movie delivers everything you'd expect it to — a gripping plot, amazing characters, and an excellent final performance by Hugh Jackman. Although, as one would expect, the 2017 feature is a very violent one at times, it is also a fascinating character study.

7 'Batman Begins' (2005)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This movie follows Bruce Wayne's mentoring in Asia, where he is trained on how to fight evil post the death of his parents. When Bruce then comes back to Gotham after learning about Ducard's (LiamNeeson) plan, he adopts the image of a bat to strike fear into the criminals and corrupts.

Sure, Batman Begins may not be the best out of Nolan's trilogy, but it is still a very enjoyable watch nonetheless and a very good introduction to a trilogy, which is why it is currently one of the highest-rated superhero movies out there, surpassing many Marvel blockbusters. With an appealing script and very realistic, human characters, the first installment of the Nolan franchise sets just the right tone for the two following movies.

6 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

After Spider-Man's identity is revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for a helping hand. However, things do not go as expected — instead, enemies from other universes that could destroy the world start to appear, leaving Peter to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man's most recent installment is as fun as it is excruciatingly heartbreaking. While it features tons of feel-good moments and nostalgia-packed scenes (as well as some nice references here and there), it is also soul-shattering at times. Offering audiences an intriguing conclusion to Holland's trilogy, the 2021 movie highlights the actor's strong performance, which is a fan-favorite among Marvel enthusiasts.

5 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Image via Sony

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseis a computer-animated superhero movie that focuses on teen Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore), who has just learned about his new superpowers and must join five other spider-powered individuals from other universes in order to stop a big threat.

A perfect adaptation with stunning illustration, this Oscar-nominated movie makes it feel like comic-book pages have come to life, certainly appealing to Spider-Man fans of all ages. Into the Spider-Verse mixes comedy elements and action-packed scenes to amazing results, making for an all-around hilarious and extremely entertaining watch for those who enjoy the genre.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

In this action-packed adventure epic, the many Avengers team up and try to come up with detailed, meticulous intergalactic plans in an attempt to prevent Thanos from collecting the powerful six Infinity Stones and using them to erase Earth's population.

Even if featuring shorter numbers than Endgame, Infinity War was nonetheless a massive global box-office hit. Filled with plot twists and team-ups that every Marvel fan had been dying to see, the first part of the MCU's Phase 3 finale was quite the emotional ride and left an imprint in many minds.

3 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

After 8 years of hiding, Bale's Batman is forced to come out of the shadows only to find a new menace named Bane (TomHardy), a former member of the League of Shadows, who aspires to destroy Gotham at a time of peace. In the meantime, he allies with jewel thief Selina Kyle (AnneHathaway). But can he really trust her?

The final installment in Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy is a thrilling action movie that provides the beloved franchise with an adequate, proper ending. Although it isn't as good as the first movie, The Dark Knight Rises is a pretty solid and exhilarating epic that is still very much better than many blockbusters out there.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

As the title suggests, Avengers: Endgame is the final installment for Marvel Phase 3 and the long-awaited sequel toInfinityWar. After half of all life is snapped away by Thanos (JoshBrolin), Endgame depicts hopeless, scattered, and divided Avengers who must assemble once more to set things right.

Endgame was one of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever, making a total of $2.798 billion at the box office and surpassing Infinity War's entire theatrical run in just eleven days. There is no doubt that this Russo Brothers movie was one of the most memorable movies of 2019 — not only given the records it broke, but also thanks to its perfect blend of drama, comedy, and action. Ultimately, the grand finale to Marvel's Phase 3 is a big deal for Marvel enthusiasts because it marks the end of the MCU as fans knew it, making way for a whole new generation of superheroes.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Following ChristianBale's vigilante Batman who seeks to ensure the safety of Gotham at all times, The Dark Knight introduces a new threat that goes by the name of the Joker, played by HeathLedger. The battle between the two becomes intensely personal when the latter makes Bruce confront everything he's ever believed in.

Christopher Nolan's masterwork is one of the most praised superhero movies to date, and for good reason. Apart from the late Heath Ledger's unforgettable portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime, this engaging movie also offers viewers a thoroughly captivating storyline that features tons of grounded, dark, and realistic elements.

NEXT: 'Unbreakable' & More Superhero Movies That Aren't Actually Action Movies