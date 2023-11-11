Action movies have proven themselves to be some of the most exhilarating and exciting cinematic experiences that the medium of film can offer. Some of the most popular and highly recognized blockbusters of all time are a part of the action genre, with countless other films finding ways to evolve and present action in unbelievable ways. However, not every action movie is going to be able to break new ground and become a massive hit, with a number of action films, in particular, failing so much at their goals that the viewing experience wraps back around and becomes fun to watch again.

More than simply being an action movie with lackluster or uneventful moments, there are a select few action movies that fail in such a wondrous and unbelievable fashion that they become an unintentional blast to watch. Whether they intentionally lean into the absurdity and chaos of it all or are completely unaware of just how nonsensical the film truly is, there are many ways that action movies can become comedic masterpieces by complete accident.

10 'Surf Ninjas' (1993)

Directed by Neal Israel

Surf Ninjas follows the story of two Asian-American surfer brothers who discover that they are actually long-lost princes from a mysterious island in the middle of the China Sea. Part of their inheritance of being princes of the island includes a variety of magically-induced martial arts powers, as well as seeing into the future. Using their newfound abilities, the brothers must return to their homeland in order to take down the island's current dictator, a madman with a face made of metal.

Surf Ninjas is filled with all the schlocky, nonsensical yet beautiful 90s action that one would expect from such a strange and hilarious concept. The film constantly surprises with a variety of strange plot points and twists and turns, from comically clichéd backstories to using the videogame adaptation of the movie itself to see into the future. It makes for a fantastically confusing yet always engaging fun time, complete with comedy legend Leslie Nielsen playing a murderous robot samurai.

9 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

A sequel to the iconic 1995 video game adaptation Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation takes place immediately after the previous film, and sees Earthrealm defending itself against the forces of outworld warlord Shao Khan. They must face off against a number of the universe's most powerful and dangerous combatants if they hope to stand a chance at saving the earth from Khan's iron grip.

While the original Mortal Kombat movie has retained a high reputation as one of the best video game adaptations, Annihilation has retained the opposite reputation and is considered one of the worst. Annihilation fails to capitalize on what made the original film so great, and instead comes across as a jumbled mess that's more focused on shoving as many recognizable characters into a single movie as possible. The resulting chaos and complete downgrade to the original quickly transforms the film into an unintentional comedy, especially for long-time fans of the franchise.

8 'Snakes on a Plane' (2006)

Directed by David R. Ellis

Snakes on a Plane follows the story of a commercial airline being overrun by hundreds of deadly poisonous snakes, in a convoluted and strange assassination attempt on a single passenger's life. It soon becomes up to a rag-tag group of survivors, including FBI agent Neville Flynn (played by Samuel L. Jackson), in order to stop the dangerous snakes and land the plane successfully before they all go crashing down.

Snakes on a Plane was the original massive internet meme movie, cementing its status as a wild, impossible-to-believe B-movie well before the film actually was released. When the film finally did release, it managed to deliver the absurdity and comedy of its premise in the perfect way that fans were expecting. Even if it didn't necessarily result in box office returns, the final movie is still a hilariously bad creature feature that leans into its absurdity in the funniest ways possible.

7 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Directed by James Wong

The live-action adaptation of the classic anime series, Dragonball Evolution sees Goku receiving a mythical Dragonball as a gift from his grandfather on his 18th birthday. With only six others like is across the world, Goku is soon forced on a journey across the globe in order to obtain all the Dragonballs so that he can summon the legendary dragon and be granted one wish. Although the task proves itself to be highly dangerous, as a number of other powerful foes are also searching for the Dragonballs, including the deadly alien lifeform Lord Piccolo.

Despite the highly beloved and legendary nature of the original anime series, Dragonball Evolution completely butchers and fails to recapture anything close to the magic of the original series. The film changes just about everything about the original series for the worse, from making Goku a high school student to completely removing core characters like Krillin. All of these confusing changes, in combination with the lackluster and laughably dated visual effects, make for what many consider to be one of the worst movies of all time, yet its complete ineptitude also makes it an effective unintentional comedy.

6 'Morbius' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

One of the most infamous Marvel movies in recent memory, Morbius tells the story of Dr. Michael Morbius, who attempts a desperate and dangerous procedure on himself in an attempt to cure his dangerous blood disease. The resulting experimentation transforms him into a bloodthirsty monster who feeds upon human blood, forcing him to hide away into the shadows in shame of what he has become. However, he soon must take himself out of the shadows when his lifelong friend also partakes in the same procedure but is much more willing to feast upon everyday citizens.

It's hard to discuss Morbius without talking about how much of a massive internet phenomenon the film became following its release, and this legacy comes thanks in part to the film's complete lack of quality. Especially in the modern era of superhero movies, where audiences have been subjected to half a dozen origin stories over the years, the high number of clichés and generic story beats of Morbius almost come across as parody with how overplayed it all is. While the film made attempts to be the next chapter in an ever-expanding universe, it only truly accomplished becoming an unintentional laugh riot.

5 'New York Ninja' (2021)

Directed by John Liu

New York Ninja was an originally abandoned unfinished low-budget action movie from 1984, that was miraculously rediscovered and completed by the dedicated Vinegar Syndrome team. The film sees director and lead star John Liu playing a man who transforms himself into a ninja in order to take revenge on a group of killers after his wife is murdered. He soon takes to the streets on a vengeance-fueled rampage, as all of New York City finds itself in fear in the wake of the New York Ninja.

New York Ninja is the seemingly perfect blend of cheesy 80s action and modern editing to create a beautiful love letter to the cheesy kung fu B-movies that defined the 80s as a whole. Vinegar Syndrome perfectly translates and adapts all the chaos that was present in the original recordings without sacrificing ingenuity and authenticity, making the film feel right at home with its 80s kung fu brethren. Especially for fans of this type of 80s b-movie action, New York Ninja is a new yet familiar, hilarious experience that audiences don't want to miss out on.

4 'Samurai Cop' (1991)

Directed by Amir Shervan

Samurai Cop sees the city of LA under fire as Japanese organized crime begins to imbed itself within the city, with the police being completely outmatched and outgunned in every scenario. They soon turn to the one man who can possibly take down the Yakuza, The Samurai known as Joe Marshall, as he is tasked with using his samurai skills to take down the mob once and for all.

Samurai Cop combines the classic tropes and conventions of a buddy cop action film with the complete nonsense and hilarious action of a king fu B-movie, making for hilariously amazing results. Between the cheesy dialogue, over-the-top action sequences, and permeating low budget that affects everything involved, Samurai Cop cements itself as one of the funniest and most iconic B-movies to come out from the era. The film even manged to get a sequel over 20 years later, which attempted to double down on the unintentional comedy, and even features so-bad-it's-good legend Tommy Wiseau.

3 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Based on the iconic DC character, Catwoman follows the story of mild-mannered graphic artist Patience Phillips (played by Halle Berry), who while investigating a corporate conspiracy, ends up meeting her fatal demise at the hands of the company. However, she is soon resurrected and granted the mysterious magical powers and abilities of a cat, and begins to use her new feline reflexes to become a vigilante and take down the company that ended her life. However, she is also forced to deal with an ongoing cat-and-mouse game with the local gumshoe Tom Lone, who she also sees as a romantic partner.

Catwoman has a notable reputation as one of the worst superhero movies of all time, thanks in part to its terribly dated CGI, laughably bad plot and characters, and complete erasure of all of Catwoman's interesting qualities. While the character has had numerous iconic portrayals both before and since this standalone film, Catwoman is much more focused on cheap sex appeal than telling an actual interesting story. Even more than the changes made to the character, the baffling editing choices and camera work help cement Catwoman as one of the most hilariously bad comic book movies of all time.

2 'Who Killed Captain Alex? (2010)

Directed by Nabwana IGG

Wakaliwood masterpiece

Recognized as one of the first action films to be made by and for the country of Uganda, Who Killed Captain Alex? tells the story of ensuing chaos following the aftermath of the death of legendary police captain, Captain Alex. With Captain Alex out of the picture, it soon becomes a power struggle within the region to see who will rise up in his place and become the predominant leader.

Who Killed Captain Alex? is proof that no matter how small a budget may be, with enough heart and passion put into a project, anything can become a marvelous and unforgettable movie experience. The plot of the film is frankly the last thing that matters when it comes to Who Killed Captain Alex, as the primary goal is to feature as much beautiful low-budget action to create the most fun and hilarious viewing experience possible. What sets the film apart from many other low-budget action flicks however, is V.J. Emmie, a commentator placed within the film to add to the chaotic beauty and comedy of the entire experience.

1 'Gymkata' (1985)

Directed by Robert Clouse

Gymkata tells the story of gymnastic star Jonathan Cabot (played by real-life gold medalist gymnast Kurt Thomas), who is trained and recruited by the U.S. in martial arts to help secure a missile base in a foreign country. This highly dangerous mission is also a personal one for Cabot, as his father had previously gone to this fictional country of Parmistan and died on a similar mission. In order to both avenge his father and save the world from a possible nuclear war, Cabot must use his gymnastic kung fu skills in order to take down the vicious dictators of Parmistan.

The unbelievable plot is simply only the beginning of the chaos and hilarious experience that is Gymkata, as the film is filled with unexpectedly hilarious twists and turns that are each funnier than the last. The strange combination of high-level gymnastics and martial arts makes for the perfect formula for B-movie action, especially when combined with the strange pseudo-political plot with its many twists and turns. More than any other so bad it's good action movie, Gymkata is a film experience that simply has to be seen to be believed, as it's filled with comedy gold from beginning to end.

